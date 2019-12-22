We here at Radio X love a good riff. Let's take a look at some of the greatest axe moments that can be copied the world over on air guitar or a good old tennis racquet.

Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child O' Mine The minute Slash chimes in with this unforgettable riff, you know you're in the presence of rock greatness. The rest of the song is almost an afterthought.

AC/DC - Back In Black The riff as a blunt instrument. AccaDacca bounced back from the death of original singer Bon Scott with a new yelper, Brian Johnson, and this legendary stonker. It's almost impossible to sing along, but incredibly easy to so the Angus Young heads-down thrash.

The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army Jack White astounded the world when delivered this pounding riff that opened the Elephant album.

Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit A simple wacka-wacka riff, but one that changed the world.

The Strokes - Reptilia Albert Hammond Jr's nagging riff makes this a Strokes favourite and a tune that went global when it featured on Guitar Hero.

The Smiths - This Charming Man Knocked out by Johnny Marr one afternoon, the combination of a memorable intro and looping main riff created an instant classic.

Queens Of The Stone Age - No One Knows Josh Homme virtually attacks his guitar on this classic QOTSA track.