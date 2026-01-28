The funniest music videos ever made
28 January 2026, 17:45
Radio X celebrates the moments when music becomes comic... and when comedy becomes tuneful. Everything from the Beastie Boys to Foo Fighters.
-
Beastie Boys - Sabotage
Director Spike Jonez reinvents the New York hip hop trio as a 1970s cop show with hilarious results.
Beastie Boys - Sabotage (Official Music Video)
-
Weezer - Pork And Beans
Every single YouTube meme since the beginning of time gets a look in during this utterly fantastic clip - which is something of a time capsule nowadays. Fine song, too.
Weezer - Pork And Beans (Official Music Video)
-
Tenacious D - Tribute
Dave Grohl cameos as the Devil while the comedic duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass recount their encounter with the Prince Of Darkness.
Tenacious D - Tribute (Video)
-
Supergrass - Pumping On Your Stereo
The ancient art of Black Theatre puppetry lends a hand in making the Britpop trio the ultimate cartoon characters.
Supergrass - Pumping On Your Stereo (Official HD Video)
-
OK Go - Here It Goes Again
The original and best - sheer poetry on synchronised treadmills. Could did they top that? Well...
OK Go - Here It Goes Again
-
Blur - Parklife
Actor Phil Daniels takes the lead, Damon is the stooge, Alex James drags up, what's not to love?
Blur - Parklife
-
The Bloodhound Gang - The Bad Touch
A filth-filled tale of the realities of modern-day relationships. And they say romance is dead...
Bloodhound Gang - The Bad Touch (Official Video)
-
Blink-182 - What's My Age Again?
Blink introduce us to their love of nudity and puerile humour
blink-182 - What's My Age Again?
-
Foo Fighters - Learn To Fly
How could we forget this one? Foo Fighters take on multiple roles - with a cameo from the aforementioned Tenacious D - for this plane-based LOLfest. It's actually a bit worrying how good Taylor Hawkins looks in drag.
Foo Fighters - Learn To Fly (Official Music Video)
-
Electric Six - Danger! High Voltage!
It's utterly bizarre, but the glowing cod-pieces
Electric Six - "Danger! High Voltage" (Hi Res)