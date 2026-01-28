The funniest music videos ever made

Radio X celebrates the moments when music becomes comic... and when comedy becomes tuneful. Everything from the Beastie Boys to Foo Fighters.

Beastie Boys - Sabotage Director Spike Jonez reinvents the New York hip hop trio as a 1970s cop show with hilarious results. Beastie Boys - Sabotage (Official Music Video)

Weezer - Pork And Beans Every single YouTube meme since the beginning of time gets a look in during this utterly fantastic clip - which is something of a time capsule nowadays. Fine song, too. Weezer - Pork And Beans (Official Music Video)

Tenacious D - Tribute Dave Grohl cameos as the Devil while the comedic duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass recount their encounter with the Prince Of Darkness. Tenacious D - Tribute (Video)

Supergrass - Pumping On Your Stereo The ancient art of Black Theatre puppetry lends a hand in making the Britpop trio the ultimate cartoon characters. Supergrass - Pumping On Your Stereo (Official HD Video)

OK Go - Here It Goes Again The original and best - sheer poetry on synchronised treadmills. Could did they top that? Well... OK Go - Here It Goes Again

Blur - Parklife Actor Phil Daniels takes the lead, Damon is the stooge, Alex James drags up, what's not to love? Blur - Parklife

The Bloodhound Gang - The Bad Touch A filth-filled tale of the realities of modern-day relationships. And they say romance is dead... Bloodhound Gang - The Bad Touch (Official Video)

Blink-182 - What's My Age Again? Blink introduce us to their love of nudity and puerile humour blink-182 - What's My Age Again?

Foo Fighters - Learn To Fly How could we forget this one? Foo Fighters take on multiple roles - with a cameo from the aforementioned Tenacious D - for this plane-based LOLfest. It's actually a bit worrying how good Taylor Hawkins looks in drag. Foo Fighters - Learn To Fly (Official Music Video)