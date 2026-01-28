The funniest music videos ever made

28 January 2026, 17:45

Beastie Boys' Sabotage video
Beastie Boys' Sabotage video. Picture: YouTube

Radio X celebrates the moments when music becomes comic... and when comedy becomes tuneful. Everything from the Beastie Boys to Foo Fighters.

Radio X

By Radio X

  1. Beastie Boys - Sabotage

    Director Spike Jonez reinvents the New York hip hop trio as a 1970s cop show with hilarious results.

    Beastie Boys - Sabotage (Official Music Video)

  2. Weezer - Pork And Beans

    Every single YouTube meme since the beginning of time gets a look in during this utterly fantastic clip - which is something of a time capsule nowadays. Fine song, too.

    Weezer - Pork And Beans (Official Music Video)

  3. Tenacious D - Tribute

    Dave Grohl cameos as the Devil while the comedic duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass recount their encounter with the Prince Of Darkness.

    Tenacious D - Tribute (Video)

  4. Supergrass - Pumping On Your Stereo

    The ancient art of Black Theatre puppetry lends a hand in making the Britpop trio the ultimate cartoon characters.

    Supergrass - Pumping On Your Stereo (Official HD Video)

  5. OK Go - Here It Goes Again

    The original and best - sheer poetry on synchronised treadmills. Could did they top that? Well...

    OK Go - Here It Goes Again

  6. Blur - Parklife

    Actor Phil Daniels takes the lead, Damon is the stooge, Alex James drags up, what's not to love?

    Blur - Parklife

  7. The Bloodhound Gang - The Bad Touch

    A filth-filled tale of the realities of modern-day relationships. And they say romance is dead...

    Bloodhound Gang - The Bad Touch (Official Video)

  8. Blink-182 - What's My Age Again?

    Blink introduce us to their love of nudity and puerile humour

    blink-182 - What's My Age Again?

  9. Foo Fighters - Learn To Fly

    How could we forget this one? Foo Fighters take on multiple roles - with a cameo from the aforementioned Tenacious D - for this plane-based LOLfest. It's actually a bit worrying how good Taylor Hawkins looks in drag.

    Foo Fighters - Learn To Fly (Official Music Video)

  10. Electric Six - Danger! High Voltage!

    It's utterly bizarre, but the glowing cod-pieces

    Electric Six - "Danger! High Voltage" (Hi Res)

