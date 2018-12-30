Five More Isolated Vocals That Are Unbelievable

30 December 2018, 12:54 | Updated: 30 December 2018, 12:56

Muse 2017
Muse 2017. Picture: Jeff Forney/Press

Let’s take another delve into the bag of great tunes… done acapella style.

  1. Muse - Hysteria

    Matt Bellamy heads off into the stratosphere without the fuss of his guitar playing to distract you.

  2. Nirvana - Heart Shaped Box

    If you play this three times in a row, the gates of hell with open RIGHT UNDERNEATH YOU.

  3. Radiohead - Creep

    It's like having Thom Yorke as a flatmate and he's singing in the shower right next to your bedroom.

  4. Talking Heads - Once In A Lifetime

    Let's face it, if someone piped up like this in the pub on a Friday night, you'd probably be a bit worried.

  5. Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart

    Oh, Ian.

