The most memorable Super Bowl Half-Time performances

4 February 2026, 18:42 | Updated: 4 February 2026, 18:53
Radio X takes a look at how the US sporting event went from marching bands to rock groups, pop stars and “wardrobe malfunctions” almost overnight.
Superbowl is the annual championship game of the National Football League (the NFL), which has been played since 1967. Back in the 60s, 70s and 80s, the halftime entertainment was provided by marching bands, cheerleaders and theatrical troupes with names like “Up With People”.
2026's halftime show will feature Bad Bunny, while Super Bowl LX will take place on Sunday 8th February and sees the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks.
It all changed in 1991 when teenybop band New Kids On The Block performed at a show that was sponsored by the Walt Disney Company and Coca Cola. Two years later, Mr Jackson was the main attraction and TV viewing significantly increased.
The first big star-studded, multi-performance halftime show was at Superbowl XXXV in which a video sketch featuring Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler and Chris Rock gave way to Aerosmith squaring off against Britney Spears, teen hearthrobs ’N Sync and hip hop stars Mary J. Blige and Nelly for a show-stopping version of Walk This Way.
Aerosmith , Britney Spears & More - Walk This Way (Halftime Show SuperBowl XXXV 2001)
Understandably, the halftime show for 2002 became a tribute to the victims of the September 11 attacks. Who else could conjure up the right mix of earnestness and stadium-filling spectacle? Step forward U2, who performed Beautiful Day, MLK and Where The Streets Have No Name with aplomb.
This year gained notoriety when Pop Prince Timberlake caused a "wardrobe malfunction" with Pop Princess Jackson's clothing and exposed her boob to the nation. Conservative America went into meltdown, apologies were made and fines were handed out.
Janet Jackson Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show (2004) ᶠᵘˡˡ ᴴᴰ 60fps
After "Nipplegate", the organisers decided to play it safe in 2005, so they hired Good Old Uncle Paul to play some classics on his own. Phew.
Replicating 2005's successful formula, '06 saw the Stones take to the stage, playing two classics and a new one that nobody wanted to hear.
The Rolling Stones Live: Superbowl XL Halftime 2006
The Purple One played a medley of his hits, plus a cover of (strangely) Foo Fighters' Best Of You.
Keeping it no-nonsense came the former Traveling Wilbury and solo artist Petty, who climaxed his set with the evergreen Running Down A Dream.
Could you get any more blue-collar than Tom Petty? Well, yes. Here comes The Boss. His set included the legendary Born To Run and an emotionally-charged Glory Days.
The new decade opened with some more limeys - Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend demonstrated a previously-unknown love for American Football with a set that included Pinball Wizard and Won't Get Fooled Again.
Back to the everything-but-the-kitchen-sink line-ups, Madge was joined by a selection of fine female artists, plus Cee Lo Green and LMFAO. However, Madonna's edgy, credible guest M.I.A. kept it real by flipping the finger at the camera halfway through, leaving the NFL to sue her for $1 million. They settled out of court.
Madonna Super Bowl 2012 Full Song At Live
When Beyonce did the Super Bowl in 2013, she was undeniably one of the biggest artists across the globe and invited Destiny's Child onto the stage only made her performance that much more iconic.
Beyoncé - Super Bowl 2013 Halftime Show HD 1080p
They had the formula down by now - the rocking Chili Peppers shared the bill with the poptastic Bruno Mars. Now there's something EVERYONE can enjoy.
Super Bowl Halftime 2014 Bruno Mars and Red Hot Chili Peppers HD
Chris Martin and co played a blinder at Superbowl 50, with the singer being his usual excitable self alongside Beyonce and Bruno Mars. The band played Viva La Vida, Paradise, Adventure Of A Lifetime, Fix You and Up And Up.
The Canadian musician apparently spent $7 million to make his halftime show that extra bit special.
Rihanna's 2023 performance was as cool and collected as the popstar herself. Plus, it saw her perform while pregnant with her second child Riot, who she shares with rapper A$AP rocky.
Rihanna’s FULL Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show