The best indie songs for New Year's Eve

Pulp, Bloc Party, Arctic Monkeys and the Gossip are among Radio X's big indie tunes for NYE. Picture: Getty

By Radio X

Let our list of indie club bangers and dancefloor fillers take you right through to 2024.

New Year's Eve 2023 looks to be a big night for a lot of people - after the low-key events of the past few years and a return to nightlife in 2022, going out OUT is definitely here to stay.

Whether you're spending NYE with your family, your housemates, or if you're on your own, it doesn't mean you can't celebrate.

Let Radio X help you welcome in the new year in these strange and testing times with our playlist of absolute indie bangers!

Get our rundown on some of the biggest NYE bangers below and listen to the Radio X Indie Night, live from 7pm.