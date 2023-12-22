The best indie songs for New Year's Eve
Let our list of indie club bangers and dancefloor fillers take you right through to 2024.
New Year's Eve 2023 looks to be a big night for a lot of people - after the low-key events of the past few years and a return to nightlife in 2022, going out OUT is definitely here to stay.
Whether you're spending NYE with your family, your housemates, or if you're on your own, it doesn't mean you can't celebrate.
Let Radio X help you welcome in the new year in these strange and testing times with our playlist of absolute indie bangers!
The Killers - Mr Brightside
We may be dancing, but inside we're crying.
The Killers - Mr. Brightside (Official Music Video)
Justice Vs Simian- We Are Your Friends
If you haven't danced to this one in a sweaty indie club, than have you even lived?
Justice Vs Simian - We Are Your Friends
Jamie T - Sticks & Stones
The classic floor-filler from Mr Jamie Treays.
Jamie T - Sticks 'n' Stones (Official Video)
Oasis - Supersonic
Tambourine-shaking optional.
Oasis - Supersonic (Official Video - UK Version)
Bloc Party - Helicopter
You need to be on the danceflorr within a split second of this tune starting.
Bloc Party - Helicopter
The Stone Roses - Waterfall
Tonight we're gonna party like it's 1989.
The Stone Roses - Waterfall
Empire Of The Sun - Walking On A Dream
Blissed out synth-pop from the Aussie duo.
Empire Of The Sun - Walking On A Dream (Official Video)
Courteeners - Not Nineteen Forever
Get your hand off my thigh!
The Courteeners - Not Nineteen Forever
The Wombats - Let's Dance To Joy Division
Let's dance to Let's Dance To Joy Division.
The Wombats - Let's Dance To Joy Division [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
The Dandy Warhols - Bohemian Like You
Woo-hoo-hoo!
The Dandy Warhols - Bohemian Like You
Pulp - Disco 2000
Was 2000 really that long ago? Yes. Yes, it was. Is it even an NYE playlist without a song that mentions the turn of the millennium? Nah.
Pulp - Disco 2000
The Libertines - Don't Look Back Into The Sun
Time to hang onto your best mate for dear life.
The Libertines - Don't Look Back Into The Sun (Official Video)
Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
Get ready for the moshpit.
Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
Blur - There's No Other Way
Baggy shuffle par excellence
Blur - There's No Other Way
Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out
Big intro then crafty time change. Don't get caught out!
Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out (Official Video)
Kasabian - Club Foot
Tom 'n' Serge, we love you.
Kasabian - Club Foot
The Charlatans - The Only One I Know
Feel that groovy Hammond organ sound.
The Charlatans - The Only One I Know
The Strokes - Last Nite
The skinny-jeaned strut.
The Strokes - Last Nite
Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor
Storm the dancefloor now! (Safely)
Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor (Official Video)
Foals - My Number
Absolute banger that has us looking forward to the summer festival season already.
Foals - My Number
Gossip - Standing In The Way Of Control
Nothing quite gets the indie dancefloor party started like Standing In The Way of control
Gossip - Standing In The Way Of Control (Official Music Video)
Vampire Weekend - A-Punk
One of the most brilliant intros ever.
Vampire Weekend - A-Punk
Happy Mondays - Step On
Baggy wonderment.
Happy Mondays - Step On
New Order - Blue Monday
Seven minutes of sour-faced dancing. Tsst tsst tsst tsst!
New Order - Blue Monday 88 (Official Music Video)
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll
There's a few indie bangers you could choose from the New York indie rockers; Date With The Night and Sacrilege to name a few. However with the lyrics "Of with your head/dance 'til your dead" Heads Will Roll just pips them to the post in our list of NYE fillers.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (Official Music Video)
Blur - Song 2
It's a second appearance from Blur and granted, it's a bit of an obvious one, but nothing quite gets the dancefloor heaving like Song 2.
Blur - Song 2 (Official Music Video)
The Smiths - This Charming Man
You need to flail around the dancefloor to this one, hand across the forehead.
The Smiths - This Charming Man (Official Music Video)
The Walkmen - The Rat
The stomp-tastic indie banger would be welcome on any indie New Year's Eve playlist. If its intro and infectious riff doesn't get your head banging then we fear you might just be dead inside...
The Walkmen The Rat
Florence + The Machine - You've Got The Love
There's nothing quite like a euphoric dance to look back at the year. It might have a slower tempo, but it's no less impactful
Florence + The Machine - You've Got the Love