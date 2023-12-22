The best indie songs for New Year's Eve

22 December 2023

Pulp, Bloc Party, Arctic Monkeys and the Gossip are among Radio X's big indie tunes for NYE
Let our list of indie club bangers and dancefloor fillers take you right through to 2024.

New Year's Eve 2023 looks to be a big night for a lot of people - after the low-key events of the past few years and a return to nightlife in 2022, going out OUT is definitely here to stay.

Whether you're spending NYE with your family, your housemates, or if you're on your own, it doesn't mean you can't celebrate.

Let Radio X help you welcome in the new year in these strange and testing times with our playlist of absolute indie bangers!

Get our rundown on some of the biggest NYE bangers below and listen to the Radio X Indie Night, live from 7pm.

Listen to Radio X's Indie Night on NYE from 7pm on Global Player, the Radio X app.

  1. The Killers - Mr Brightside

    We may be dancing, but inside we're crying.

    The Killers - Mr. Brightside (Official Music Video)

  2. Justice Vs Simian- We Are Your Friends

    If you haven't danced to this one in a sweaty indie club, than have you even lived?

    Justice Vs Simian - We Are Your Friends

  3. Jamie T - Sticks & Stones

    The classic floor-filler from Mr Jamie Treays.

    Jamie T - Sticks 'n' Stones (Official Video)

  4. Oasis - Supersonic

    Tambourine-shaking optional.

    Oasis - Supersonic (Official Video - UK Version)

  5. Bloc Party - Helicopter

    You need to be on the danceflorr within a split second of this tune starting.

    Bloc Party - Helicopter

  6. The Stone Roses - Waterfall

    Tonight we're gonna party like it's 1989.

    The Stone Roses - Waterfall

  7. Empire Of The Sun - Walking On A Dream

    Blissed out synth-pop from the Aussie duo.

    Empire Of The Sun - Walking On A Dream (Official Video)

  8. Courteeners - Not Nineteen Forever

    Get your hand off my thigh!

    The Courteeners - Not Nineteen Forever

  9. The Wombats - Let's Dance To Joy Division

    Let's dance to Let's Dance To Joy Division.

    The Wombats - Let's Dance To Joy Division [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

  10. The Dandy Warhols - Bohemian Like You

    Woo-hoo-hoo!

    The Dandy Warhols - Bohemian Like You

  11. Pulp - Disco 2000

    Was 2000 really that long ago? Yes. Yes, it was. Is it even an NYE playlist without a song that mentions the turn of the millennium? Nah.

    Pulp - Disco 2000

  12. The Libertines - Don't Look Back Into The Sun

    Time to hang onto your best mate for dear life.

    The Libertines - Don't Look Back Into The Sun (Official Video)

  13. Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

    Get ready for the moshpit.

    Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

  14. Blur - There's No Other Way

    Baggy shuffle par excellence

    Blur - There's No Other Way

  15. Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out

    Big intro then crafty time change. Don't get caught out!

    Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out (Official Video)

  16. Kasabian - Club Foot

    Tom 'n' Serge, we love you.

    Kasabian - Club Foot

  17. The Charlatans - The Only One I Know

    Feel that groovy Hammond organ sound.

    The Charlatans - The Only One I Know

  18. The Strokes - Last Nite

    The skinny-jeaned strut.

    The Strokes - Last Nite

  19. Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor

    Storm the dancefloor now! (Safely)

    Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor (Official Video)

  20. Foals - My Number

    Absolute banger that has us looking forward to the summer festival season already.

    Foals - My Number

  21. Gossip - Standing In The Way Of Control

    Nothing quite gets the indie dancefloor party started like Standing In The Way of control

    Gossip - Standing In The Way Of Control (Official Music Video)

  22. Vampire Weekend - A-Punk

    One of the most brilliant intros ever.

    Vampire Weekend - A-Punk

  23. Happy Mondays - Step On

    Baggy wonderment.

    Happy Mondays - Step On

  24. New Order - Blue Monday

    Seven minutes of sour-faced dancing. Tsst tsst tsst tsst!

    New Order - Blue Monday 88 (Official Music Video)

  25. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll

    There's a few indie bangers you could choose from the New York indie rockers; Date With The Night and Sacrilege to name a few. However with the lyrics "Of with your head/dance 'til your dead" Heads Will Roll just pips them to the post in our list of NYE fillers.

    Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (Official Music Video)

  26. Blur - Song 2

    It's a second appearance from Blur and granted, it's a bit of an obvious one, but nothing quite gets the dancefloor heaving like Song 2.

    Blur - Song 2 (Official Music Video)

  27. The Smiths - This Charming Man

    You need to flail around the dancefloor to this one, hand across the forehead.

    The Smiths - This Charming Man (Official Music Video)

  28. The Walkmen - The Rat

    The stomp-tastic indie banger would be welcome on any indie New Year's Eve playlist. If its intro and infectious riff doesn't get your head banging then we fear you might just be dead inside...

    The Walkmen The Rat

  29. Florence + The Machine - You've Got The Love

    There's nothing quite like a euphoric dance to look back at the year. It might have a slower tempo, but it's no less impactful

    Florence + The Machine - You've Got the Love

