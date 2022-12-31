The best indie playlist for New Year's Eve

Radio X's Indie Night live playlist will take you into 2023. Picture: Radio X

Let our Radio X live playlist of indie club bangers take you through to 2023.

The Radio X New Year's Eve Indie Night

New Year's Eve, Saturday 31st December, 7pm

Radio X has the soundtrack to your New Year's Eve as we see out 2022 and see in 2023. Rich Wolfenden takes you through until 11pm, then Sarah Gosling will ring in the New Year, with George Ryland taking up the reins at 2am.

Radio X has the perfect Indie Party Playlist. Picture: Getty

New Year's Eve 2022 looks to be a big night for a lot of people - after the low-key events of the past couple of years.

Whether you're spending NYE with your family, your housemates, or if you're on your own, it doesn't mean you can't celebrate.

Let Radio X help you welcome in the new year in these strange and testing times with our playlist of absolute indie bangers!

Get our rundown on some of the biggest NYE bangers below. You can hear classic tunes like these - and many, many more - on the Radio X Indie Nights Live Playlist.