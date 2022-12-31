The best indie playlist for New Year's Eve

31 December 2022, 10:00

Radio X's Indie Night live playlist will take you into 2023
Radio X's Indie Night live playlist will take you into 2023. Picture: Radio X

Let our Radio X live playlist of indie club bangers take you through to 2023.

The Radio X New Year's Eve Indie Night

New Year's Eve, Saturday 31st December, 7pm

Radio X has the soundtrack to your New Year's Eve as we see out 2022 and see in 2023. Rich Wolfenden takes you through until 11pm, then Sarah Gosling will ring in the New Year, with George Ryland taking up the reins at 2am.

Listen live at Global Player

Radio X has the perfect Indie Party Playlist
Radio X has the perfect Indie Party Playlist. Picture: Getty

Listen to Radio X's Indie Nights Live Playlist on Global Player

New Year's Eve 2022 looks to be a big night for a lot of people - after the low-key events of the past couple of years.

Whether you're spending NYE with your family, your housemates, or if you're on your own, it doesn't mean you can't celebrate.

Let Radio X help you welcome in the new year in these strange and testing times with our playlist of absolute indie bangers!

Get our rundown on some of the biggest NYE bangers below. You can hear classic tunes like these - and many, many more - on the Radio X Indie Nights Live Playlist.

  1. The Killers - Mr Brightside

    We may be dancing, but inside we're crying.

  2. Jamie T - Sticks & Stones

    The classic floor-filler from Mr Jamie Treays.

  3. Oasis - Supersonic

    Tambourine-shaking optional.

  4. Bloc Party - Helicopter

    You need to be on the danceflorr within a split second of this tune starting.

  5. The Stone Roses - Waterfall

    Tonight we're gonna party like it's 1989.

  6. Empire Of The Sun - Walking On A Dream

    Blissed out synth-pop from the Aussie duo.

  7. Courteeners - Not Nineteen Forever

    Get your hand off my thigh!

  8. The Wombats - Let's Dance To Joy Division

    Let's dance to Let's Dance To Joy Division.

  9. The Dandy Warhols - Bohemian Like You

    Woo-hoo-hoo!

  10. Pulp - Disco 2000

    Was 2000 really that long ago? Yes. Yes, it was.

  11. The Libertines - Don't Look Back Into The Sun

    Time to hang onto your best mate for dear life.

  12. Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

    Get ready for the moshpit.

  13. Blur - There's No Other Way

    Baggy shuffle par excellence

  14. Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out

    Big intro then crafty time change. Don't get caught out!

  15. Kasabian - Club Foot

    Tom 'n' Serge, we love you.

  16. The Charlatans - The Only One I Know

    Feel that groovy Hammond organ sound.

  17. The Strokes - Last Nite

    The skinny-jeaned strut.

  18. Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor

    Storm the dancefloor now! (Safely)

  19. Foals - My Number

    Absolute banger that has us looking forward to the summer festival season already.

  20. Vampire Weekend - A-Punk

    One of the most brilliant intros ever.

  21. Happy Mondays - Step On

    Baggy wonderment.

  22. New Order - Blue Monday

    Seven minutes of sour-faced dancing. Tsst tsst tsst tsst!

  23. The Smiths - This Charming Man

    You need to flail around the dancefloor to this one, hand across the forehead.

