The best indie playlist for New Year's Eve

31 December 2022, 10:00
Let our Radio X live playlist of indie club bangers take you through to 2023.
New Year's Eve, Saturday 31st December, 7pm
Radio X has the soundtrack to your New Year's Eve as we see out 2022 and see in 2023. Rich Wolfenden takes you through until 11pm, then Sarah Gosling will ring in the New Year, with George Ryland taking up the reins at 2am.
New Year's Eve 2022 looks to be a big night for a lot of people - after the low-key events of the past couple of years.
Whether you're spending NYE with your family, your housemates, or if you're on your own, it doesn't mean you can't celebrate.
Let Radio X help you welcome in the new year in these strange and testing times with our playlist of absolute indie bangers!
Get our rundown on some of the biggest NYE bangers below. You can hear classic tunes like these - and many, many more - on the Radio X Indie Nights Live Playlist.
We may be dancing, but inside we're crying.
The classic floor-filler from Mr Jamie Treays.
Tambourine-shaking optional.
You need to be on the danceflorr within a split second of this tune starting.
Tonight we're gonna party like it's 1989.
Blissed out synth-pop from the Aussie duo.
Get your hand off my thigh!
Let's dance to Let's Dance To Joy Division.
Woo-hoo-hoo!
Was 2000 really that long ago? Yes. Yes, it was.
Time to hang onto your best mate for dear life.
Get ready for the moshpit.
Baggy shuffle par excellence
Big intro then crafty time change. Don't get caught out!
Tom 'n' Serge, we love you.
Feel that groovy Hammond organ sound.
The skinny-jeaned strut.
Storm the dancefloor now! (Safely)
Absolute banger that has us looking forward to the summer festival season already.
One of the most brilliant intros ever.
Baggy wonderment.
Seven minutes of sour-faced dancing. Tsst tsst tsst tsst!
You need to flail around the dancefloor to this one, hand across the forehead.