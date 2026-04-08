The 25 best Indie Songs of 2007

Radio X looks back to the year of Brianstorm, Ruby, That's Not My Name, Away From Here, Let's Dance To Joy Division and much more.

The View - Same Jeans: release date 15th January 2007 The third single from the Dundee band peaked at Number 3 in January of 2007, making it their biggest hit. The View - Same Jeans

Just Jack - Starz In Their Eyes: release date 15th January 2007 Jack Allsopp's big 00s hit made Number 2 for two weeks in January 2007 and was taken from his second album Overtones. Just Jack - Starz In Their Eyes (Official Music Video)

Klaxons - Golden Skans: release date 22nd January 2007 The London electro-rock outfit had their biggest hit with this track from their Mercury-winning debut album Myths Of The Near Future. Golden Skans peaked at Number 7 in the UK charts. Klaxons - Golden Skans

Bloc Party - The Prayer: release date 29th January 2007 The lead single from Kele and co's second album A Weekend In The City made Number 4 in February 2007, making it the band's most successful single in this country. Bloc Party - The Prayer (Official Video)

Kaiser Chiefs - Ruby: release date 5th February 2007 Released as a single in early 2007, Ruby led the way for the release of Kaiser Chiefs' second album Yours Truly, Angry Mob. Kaiser Chiefs - Ruby (Official Video)

The Maccabees - About Your Dress: release date 26th February 2007 The much-loved band's fourth single and their second to make the UK Top 40, peaking at number 33. It remains The Maccabees' highest charting single to date. The Maccabees - About Your Dress (Official Video)

The Gossip - Standing In The Way Of Control: release date 26th February 2007 Made famous by the 2007 hit TV series Skins, this classic single was taken from the Arkansas band's third album of the same name. Gossip - Standing In The Way Of Control (Official Music Video)

Arctic Monkeys - Brianstorm: release date 2nd April 2007 The keenly-awaited follow-up to Arctic Monkeys’ debut album was trailed by this frenetic, pun-filled single, which hit the UK charts at Number 2. Arctic Monkeys - Brianstorm (Official Video)

The Enemy - Away From Here: release date 16th April 2007 The Coventry band's third single was their first to break the UK Top 10, peaking at 8; their next release, Had Enough, would better that, making Number 4. Both tracks were from The Enemy's debut album We'll Live And Die In These Towns. The Enemy UK - Away From Here

The White Stripes - Icky Thump: release date 26th April 2007 The title track of Jack and Meg White's final album as The White Stripes peaked at Number 2 on the UK charts. Their cover of the 1950s standard Conquest would be the final Stripes single issued during their lifetime in December 2007. The White Stripes - Icky Thump (Official Music Video)

Jamie T - Sheila: release date 7th May 2007 A typically well-observed slice of life from the pen of Jamie Treays, this was the singer-songwriter's debut single back in the summer of 2006. It paved the way for his acclaimed debut album Panic Prevention and peaked at Number 15 on a re-release in May 2007. Jamie T - Sheila (2007 Official Video)

The Cribs - Men's Needs: release date 14th May 2007 The first single to be taken from the album Men's Needs, Women's Needs, Whatever peaked at Number 17, making it the Sheffield band's biggest hit. The unsually graphic video was available in various different edits. The Cribs - Men's Needs [Non-PA] (Video)

CSS - Let's Make Love And Listen To Death From Above: release date 14th May 2007 Brazilian band Cansei de Ser Sexy issued their best-known track, which was taken from their self-title debut album, actually released back in October 2005. CSS - Let's Make Love and Listen to Death From Above (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

The Ting Tings - That's Not My Name: release date 28th May 2007 The duo of Katie White and Jules De Martino issued their debut single on the indie label Switchflicker in May 2007 - a year later, it would top the UK charts for a week! The Ting Tings - That's Not My Name (Official Video)

Maxïmo Park - Our Velocity: release date 19th March 2007 The first single from the album From the album Our Earthly Pleasures topped the Indie chart and made Number 9 in the main chart in March 2007. Maximo Park - Our Velocity (from Our Earthly Pleasures)

Editors - Smokers Outside The Hospital Doors: release date 18th June 2007 The lead single from the band's second album An End Has A Start rose to Number 7, making it Editors' biggest UK hit. Editors - Smokers Outside The Hospital Doors

Kate Nash - Foundations: release date 25th June 2007 Following her debut single Caroline's A Victim, this was Kate's biggest UK hit, peaking at Number 2. Foundations was taken from her first album Made Of Bricks. Kate Nash - Foundations

New Young Pony Club - Ice Cream: release date 2nd July 2007 The London synth-rock band first issued this tune in February 2005, then again in September 2006. On its third release, Ice Cream broke the UK Top 40 and was included on the band's debut album Fantastic Playroom. New Young Pony Club - Ice Cream

Kings Of Leon - Fans: release date 9th July 2007 The American rock band's third album Because Of The Times spawned the singles On Call, Charmer and Fans. Peaking at Number 13, Fans was KOL's highest charting single in the UK until Sex On Fire made the top spot the following year. Kings Of Leon - Fans (Live from iTunes Festival, London, 2013)

Biffy Clyro - Folding Stars: release date 16th July 2007 This song about the death of Simon Neil's mother was taken from the Scottish trio's fourth album Puzzle. Biffy Clyro - Folding Stars [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

The Rumble Strips - Girls And Boys In Love: release date 3rd September 2007 The Devon band's most famous song was taken from their debut album Girls And Weather. The Rumble Strips - Girls and Boys In Love (Official Video) HD

Foo Fighters - The Pretender: release date 17th September 2007 The lead single from the Foos' sixth album Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace was the band's fourth UK Top 10 hit after This Is A Call, All My Life and Best Of You. Foo Fighters - The Pretender

The Wombats - Let's Dance To Joy Division: release date 15th October 2007 Based on a true story about a night out in Liverpool, this was Murph and co's first single to break the UK Top 20, peaking at Number 15. The Wombats - Let's Dance To Joy Division [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse - Valerie: release date 15th October 2007 Originally written and recorded by Liverpool band The Zutons, this cover by the producer Ronson and singer Winehouse was included on the covers album Version and made it to Number 2 in the UK. Mark Ronson ft. Amy Winehouse - Valerie (Official Video)