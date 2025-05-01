The 25 best indie songs of 2003

Radio X takes a trip back to the Noughties and the days of Molly's Chambers, Big Sur, Bandages, House Of Jealous Lovers and Danger! High Voltage.

Electric Six - Danger! High Voltage: released 6th January 2003 Originally recorded when the Detroit band was known as The Wildbunch, this raucous tune gained attention when it was rumoured that Jack White performed backing vocals. The track made Number 2 in the UK charts and later appeared on Electric Six's debut album Fire. Electric Six - Danger! High Voltage HD

The Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster – Psychosis Safari: released 6th January 2003 The swampy third single to be taken from the Brighton psychobilly band's debut album Hörse Of The Dög after Morning Has Broken and Celebrate Your Mother. The tune made Number 26 on the British chart. The Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster - Psychosis Safari (Official Video)

The Datsuns - Harmonic Generator: released 10th February 2003 The garage rockers from Cambridge, New Zealand broke the UK Top 40 with this single from their self-titled debut album. The Datsuns - Harmonic Generator

The Postal Service - Such Great Heights: released 18th February 2003 The lead singe from the Seattle band's debut album Give Up was an indie favourite and appeared on the soundtrack to the TV series Grey's Anatomy. The Postal Service - Such Great Heights [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Placebo - The Bitter End: released 10th March 2003 The lead single from Brian Molko, Stefan Olsdal and Steve Hewitt's fourth album Sleeping With Ghosts made Number 12 on the UK chart. Placebo - The Bitter End (Official Music Video)

Hot Hot Heat – Bandages: released 24th March 2003 The debut single from the Canadian band was a hit in the UK, making Number 25 in March 2003. Hot Hot Heat - Bandages [Remastered] (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Blur - Out Of Time: released 14th April 2003 The lead single from the band's Think Tank album, which didn't feature guitarist Graham Coxon. Out Of Time would be Blur's last Top 10 single to date and the group wouldn't record again until 2015's album The Magic Whip. Blur - Out Of Time (Official Music VIdeo)

The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army: released 21st April 2003 Jack and Meg White found a whole new audience with the lead single from their fourth album, Elephant. The pounding track made Number 7 in the UK charts and remains a favourite over 20 years later. The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army (Official Music Video)

The Dandy Warhols – We Used To Be Friends: released 5th May 2003 The fourth album from the Portland, Oregon alt.rockers was Welcome To The Monkey House, which spawned this hit - it made Number 18 in the UK charts. Grant Nicholas gets a songwriting credit on this track due to its similarity to Feeder's Day In Day Out. The Dandy Warhols - We Used To Be Friends

Radiohead - There There: released 26th May 2003 Subtitled "The Boney King of Nowhere", this was the lead single from the band's sixth album, Hail To The Thief. The track made Number 4 on the UK chart and opened Radiohead's headline set at Glastonbury on 28th June that year. Radiohead - There, There

The Thrills - Big Sur: released 9th June 2003 The third single from the much-loved Dublin band's debut album So Much For The City was their second Top 20 hit after One Horse Town. The Thrills - Big Sur

The Coral - Pass It On: released 14th July 2003 Taken from the Liverpool band's second album Magic And Medicine, this was The Coral's biggest UK hit to date, making Number 5 in July 2003. The Coral - Pass It On

Super Furry Animals – Golden Retriever: released 14th July 2003 The Welsh indie band enjoyed one of their most successful singles when the lead track from their Phantom Power album made it to Number 13 in July 2003. Super Furry Animals - Golden Retriever (Video)

Stereophonics - Maybe Tomorrow: release date 21st July 2003 The second single from the album You Gotta Go There To Come Back peaked at Number 3 on the UK charts. Stereophonics - Maybe Tomorrow

Kings Of Leon - Molly's Chambers: released 11th August 2003 Originally part of the Holy Roller Novocaine EP from February 2003, this classic track was issued as KOL's first purpose-built single that summer, where it made Number 23 in the charts. Kings Of Leon - Molly's Chambers (VIDEO)

The Libertines – Don’t Look Back Into The Sun: released 18th August 2003 A standalone single from Pete Doherty and Carl Barât, bridging the gap between the albums Up The Bracket and The Libertines. Don't Look Back Into The Sun peaked at Number 11 on the UK chart. The Libertines - Don't Look Back Into The Sun (Official Video)

Jet - Are You Gonna Be My Girl: released 18th August 2003 The debut single from the Aussie band's first album Get Born peaked at Number 16 in the UK Top 40. Jet - Are You Gonna Be My Girl (Official Music Video)

The Rapture - House Of Jealous Lovers: released 25th August 2003 The New York dance punk band issued this club classic as the first single from their second album Echoes in March 2002, but this re-release saw the track make it into the UK Top 30. The Rapture - House Of Jealous Lovers Official Video

Franz Ferdinand – Darts Of Pleasure: released 8th September 2003 The debut single from the Glaswegian post-pink revivalists was a trailer for their acclaimed self-titled first album and made it to Number 44 on the UK charts. Next stop: Take Me Out! Franz Ferdinand - Darts Of Pleasure (Video)

Muse - Time Is Running Out: released 8th September 2003 The second single from the Absolution album (after Stockholm Syndrome) peaked at Number 8, making it the Teignmouth trio's first Top 10 hit. Muse - Time Is Running Out (video)

Snow Patrol - Spitting Games: released 15th September 2003 The lead single from the hugely-popular Final Straw album would get a re-releaase the following year, when it made Number 23 in July 2004. Snow Patrol - Spitting Games (Official Video)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Maps: released 22nd September 2003 The New York trio's all-time classic was written about Liars frontman Angus Andrew, who was in a relationship with singer Karen O at the time. The track was taken from the album Fever To Tell. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Maps (Official Music Video)

The Darkness - I Believe In A Thing Called Love: released 22nd September 2003 After Growing On Me stopped just outside of the Top 10, Justin Hawkins and his mock rockers scored their highest-charting single - a feat matched when their festive tune Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End) also made Number 2. The Darkness - I Believe In A Thing Called Love (Official Music Video) [HD]

The Strokes - 12:51: released 6th October 2003 The first single from the New York band's long-awaited second album Room On Fire, which also spawned the hits Reptilia and The End Has No End. The Strokes - 12:51 (Official HD Video)