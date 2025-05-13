The 25 best indie debut albums of the 1980s

Which great indie and alternative artists got it right first time? From R.E.M. and Echo & The Bunnymen to Pixies and The Stone Roses, here are some of the best debut LPs of the 80s.

The Psychedelic Furs - The Psychedelic Furs: released 7th March 1980 The debut album from Richard Butler's post punk act from London was a long way from their later Stateside hit Pretty In Pink, but it was hugely influential and included the singles We Love You and Sister Europe. The Psychedelic Furs - The Psychedelic Furs debut album cover. Picture: Press

Echo And The Bunnymen - Crocodiles: released 18th July 1980 The debut album from the Liverpool psychedelia revivalists was produced by Bill Drummond (later of the KLF) and David Balfe (who later signed Blur) and was preceded by the singles Pictures On My Wall and Rescue. Echo And The Bunnymen - Crocodiles album cover. Picture: Press

The Associates - The Affectionate Punch: release date 1st August 1980 Billy Mackenzie and Alan Rankine made elaborate, theatrical post punk music, infused with a sense of cabaret and soul. They were initially signed to Fiction Records for this debut album and their labelmate Robert Smith of The Cure provided backing vocals. Tracks include The Affectionate Punch, A and A Matter Of Gender. The Associates - The Affectionate Punch album cover. Picture: Press

U2 - Boy: released 20th October 1980 The Irish band launched their stellar career with this stirring debut, which included the classic I Will Follow and the ponderous A Day Without Me. U2 - Boy album cover. Picture: Press

Depeche Mode - Speak And Spell: released 5th October 1981 The Basildon synth-pop group issued their debut album - and the only one to feature songwriter and founding member Vince Clarke. Singles included New Life and the evergreen Just Can't Get Enough. Depeche Mode - Speak And Spell album cover. Picture: Press

New Order - Movement: released 13th November 1981 The first album released by the band formerly known as Joy Division to be released after the death of singer Ian Curtis included the tracks Dreams Never End, Truth and Chosen Time. New Order - Movement album cover. Picture: Press

Soft Cell - Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret: released 27th November 1981 The debut album from Marc Almond and Dave Ball included the No 1 hit Tainted Love, plus Bedsitter and Say Hello Wave Goodbye. Soft Cell - Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret album cover. Picture: Press

Yazoo - Upstairs At Eric's: released 20th August 1982 After leaving Depeche Mode, Vince Clarke teamed up with singer Alison Moyet aka "Alf". Their debut album included the single Don't Go and Only You, which went on to be a No 1 hit for The Flying Pickets. Yazoo - Upstairs At Eric's album cover. Picture: Press

R.E.M. - Murmur: release date 12th April 1983 The debut album from the Athens, Georgia band was one of the biggest cult hits of 1983 and included a re-recording of their debut single Radio Free Europe and Talk About The Passion. R.E.M. - Murmur album cover. Picture: Press

The Smiths - The Smiths: released 20th February 1984 The Manchester band's debut album was a fine collection of songs by Morrissey and Johnny Marr, including Still Ill, Hand In Glove and What Difference Does It Make? The Smiths - The Smiths debut album cover. Picture: Press

Everything But The Girl - Eden: released 4th June 1984 The debut album from Tracy Thorn and Ben Watt included the single Each And Every One. Everything But The Girl - Eden album cover. Picture: Press

The Cult - Dreamtime: released 31st August 1984 One of the big records to come out of the wave of gothic rock in the mid 1980s, Dreamtime was the first album to be released under the moniker The Cult, featuring singer Ian Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy. Singles included Go West and Spiritwalker. The Cult - Dreamtime album cover. Picture: Press

Lloyd Cole & The Commotions – Rattlesnakes: released 12th October 1984 The debut album from the British band included the singles Perfect Skin and Forest Fire. Lloyd Cole & The Commotions – Rattlesnakes album cover. Picture: Press

The Jesus and Mary Chain - Psychocandy: released 18th November 1985 Alan McGee signed the controversial Reid brothers, William and Jim, to his Creation label, but they graduated to major offshoot blanco y negor for their full-length debut. Already moving away from the squealing feedback that characterised their early live shows and leaning more towards classic 60s pop, the album included the tracks Never Understand, You Trip Me Up and Just Like Honey. The Jesus and Mary Chain - Psychocandy album cover. Picture: Press

The Housemartins - London 0, Hull 4: release date 27th June 1986 One of the most memorable hits of 1986 was Happy Hour, taken from the Hull band's debut album, which also included Flag Day and Think For A Minute. Some of the band members later went on to form The Beautiful South. The Housemartins - London 0, Hull 4 album cover. Picture: Press

The Wedding Present - George Best: release date 12th October 1987 The Leeds band namechecked the legendary footballer for the title of their debut album, which included Everyone Thinks He Looks Daft and Anyone Can Make A Mistake. The Wedding Present - George Best album cover. Picture: Press

Morrissey - Viva Hate: released 14th March 1988 Less than a year after the demise of The Smiths, Moz was back as a solo artiste with support from Mancunian guitarist Vini Reilly. While some of the album remains controversial, singles include Suedehead and Everyday Is Like Sunday. Morrissey - Viva Hate album cover. Picture: Press

Pixies - Surfer Rosa: released 21st March 1988 After 1987's mini-LP Come On Pilgrim, the Boston band went into the studio with renowned producer Steve Albini for their first full-length outing. Big tunes include Where Is My Mind, Gigantic, Bone Machine and Cactus, later covered by David Bowie. Pixies - Surfer Rosa album cover. Picture: Press

The Sugarcubes - Life's Too Good: released 25th April 1988 The Icelandic indie group - featuring Björk on lead vocals - issued their debut album which included their acclaimed single Birthday, Cold Sweat and Motorcrash. The Sugarcubes - Life's Too Good album cover. Picture: Press

The House Of Love - The House Of Love: released on 16th May 1988 Guy Chadwick was one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of the era and his band issued their first, self-titled album on Alan McGee's Creation label this year. Opening with the excellent Christine, the album didn't include the single Destroy The Heart - which went on to top John Peel's Festive 50 poll in 1988. The House Of Love's self-titled debut album cover. Picture: Press

The Wonder Stuff - The Eight Legged Groove Machine: released 15th August 1988 Stourbridge's finest indie rockers had a confident debut which included the singles Give Give Give Me More More More, It's Yer Money I'm After Baby and A Wish Away. The Wonder Stuff - The Eight Legged Groove Machine album cover. Picture: Press

My Bloody Valentine - Isn't Anything: released 21st November 1988 1988 was a great year for Alan McGee's Creation label: this was the debut album from the pioneering noise-rock (aka shoegaze) group and included the track Feed Me With Your Kiss. My Bloody Valentine - Isn't Anything album cover. Picture: Press

The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses: released 2nd May 1989 Effortlessly fusing dancefloor rhythms with classic jangle guitar, plus a soupçon of psychedelia, this supremely confident debut was an instant classic from the ponderous I Want To Be Adored to the closing I Am The Resurrection. The Stone Roses debut album cover. Picture: Press

Nirvana - Bleach: release date 15th June 1989 The iconic grunge band's first album featured drummer Chad Channing alongside Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic, and included the songs About A Girl, Love Buzz and Negative Creep. Nirvana - Bleach album cover. Picture: Press