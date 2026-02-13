The 20 greatest Indie break-up songs

Break ups are inevitable and unavoidable (unfortunately) but, in the depths of that melancholy, music can be your saviour. Here's a score of the best examples.

Blur - No Distance Left To Run "I won't kill myself, trying to stay in your life / I got no distance left to run." One of the bleakest break-up songs ever... but with a hint of redemption. Blur - No Distance Left To Run

Gotye - Somebody I Used To Know "Well you said that we would still be friends / But I'll admit that I was glad that it was over." Time to pack your books and records up, Kimbra. Gotye - Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra) - official video

Oasis - Stop Crying Your Heart Out "Take what you need / And be on your way / And stop crying your heart out." Some sobering advice from Liam, who knows a thing or two about a break-up. Oasis - Stop Crying Your Heart Out

Coldplay - The Scientist "Nobody said it was easy / It's such a shame for us to part." Crikey. Coldplay - The Scientist (Official 4K Video)

The Streets - Dry Your Eyes "Dry your eyes mate, / I know it’s hard to take but her mind has been made up, / There’s plenty more fish in the sea." Mike Skinner is the best mate you could ever have. The Streets - Dry Your Eyes (Official Video)

Ben Howard - Keep Your Head Up "Keep your head up, keep your heart strong. / Keep your mind set, keep your hair long." Long hair will get you through this one. Ben Howard - Keep Your Head Up

Maximo Park - Books From Boxes "You have to leave. I appreciate that, / But I hate when conversation slips out of our grasp." Paul Smith struggles with the small stuff. Maximo Park - Books from Boxes

The Smiths - I Know It's Over "As I climb into an empty bed / Oh well, enough said." Morrissey faces the uncomfortable truth. I Know It's Over (2011 Remastered Version)

Bon Iver - Skinny Love "In the morning I'll be with you, / But it will be a different kind, / I'll be holding all the tickets / And you'll be owning all the fines." Brutal stuff from Justin Vernon. Birdy - Skinny Love (Official Music Video)

Amy Winehouse - Back To Black "You went back to what you knew / So far removed from all that we went through / And I tread a troubled track / My odds are stacked / I'll go back to black." The queen of the "troubled track" with one of her finest songs. Amy Winehouse - Back To Black

Placebo - The Bitter End "In six week's time / The mess you left / Will end / See you at the bitter end." Ulp. Placebo - The Bitter End

Kate Nash - Foundations "My fingertips are holding onto / The cracks in our foundation / And I know that I should let go but I can't..." Kate Nash - Foundations

Arctic Monkeys - Cornerstone "And tell me, where's your hiding place? / I'm worried I'll forget your face / And I've asked everyone / I'm beginning to think I imagined you all along." Arctic Monkeys - Cornerstone (Official Video)

The Walkmen - The Rat "When I used to go out, I would know everyone that I saw / Now I go out alone if I go out at all." The Walkmen - "The Rat"

Mazzy Star — Fade Into You "I think it's strange you never knew." An absolute heartbreaker from the American band's 1993 album So Tonight That I Might See. Mazzy Star - Fade Into You (Official Music Video)

The xx — Heart Skipped A Beat "Please don't say we're done when I'm not finished / 'Cause I could give so much more." Heart Skipped A Beat

Jeff Buckley — Lover, You Should’ve Come Over "Maybe I'm too young / To keep good love from going wrong." The master of heartbreak, in a track from the peerless Grace album. Jeff Buckley - Lover, You Should've Come Over (Official Video)

The Vaccines - Post Break-Up Sex "Post break-up sex / That helps you forget your ex / What did you expect / From post break-up sex?" Justin Young explains why you shouldn't go there. The Vaccines - Post Break-Up Sex

Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart "When routine bites hard / And ambitions are low / And resentment rides high / But emotions won't grow." Well, that sounds like the end of that, then. Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]