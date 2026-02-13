The 20 greatest Indie break-up songs

Heartbreak songs, featuring Amy Winehouse, Damon Albarn, Jeff Buckley and Hope Sandoval of Mazzy Star.
Heartbreak songs, featuring Amy Winehouse, Damon Albarn, Jeff Buckley and Hope Sandoval of Mazzy Star. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Martyn Goodacre/Paul Natkin/Spencer Weiner/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Break ups are inevitable and unavoidable (unfortunately) but, in the depths of that melancholy, music can be your saviour. Here's a score of the best examples.

  1. Blur - No Distance Left To Run

    "I won't kill myself, trying to stay in your life / I got no distance left to run." One of the bleakest break-up songs ever... but with a hint of redemption.

    Blur - No Distance Left To Run

  2. Gotye - Somebody I Used To Know

    "Well you said that we would still be friends / But I'll admit that I was glad that it was over." Time to pack your books and records up, Kimbra.

    Gotye - Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra) - official video

  3. Oasis - Stop Crying Your Heart Out

    "Take what you need / And be on your way / And stop crying your heart out." Some sobering advice from Liam, who knows a thing or two about a break-up.

    Oasis - Stop Crying Your Heart Out

  4. Coldplay - The Scientist

    "Nobody said it was easy / It's such a shame for us to part." Crikey.

    Coldplay - The Scientist (Official 4K Video)

  5. The Streets - Dry Your Eyes

    "Dry your eyes mate, / I know it’s hard to take but her mind has been made up, / There’s plenty more fish in the sea." Mike Skinner is the best mate you could ever have.

    The Streets - Dry Your Eyes (Official Video)

  6. Ben Howard - Keep Your Head Up

    "Keep your head up, keep your heart strong. / Keep your mind set, keep your hair long." Long hair will get you through this one.

    Ben Howard - Keep Your Head Up

  7. Maximo Park - Books From Boxes

    "You have to leave. I appreciate that, / But I hate when conversation slips out of our grasp." Paul Smith struggles with the small stuff.

    Maximo Park - Books from Boxes

  8. The Smiths - I Know It's Over

    "As I climb into an empty bed / Oh well, enough said." Morrissey faces the uncomfortable truth.

    I Know It's Over (2011 Remastered Version)

  9. Bon Iver - Skinny Love

    "In the morning I'll be with you, / But it will be a different kind, / I'll be holding all the tickets / And you'll be owning all the fines." Brutal stuff from Justin Vernon.

    Birdy - Skinny Love (Official Music Video)

  10. Amy Winehouse - Back To Black

    "You went back to what you knew / So far removed from all that we went through / And I tread a troubled track / My odds are stacked / I'll go back to black." The queen of the "troubled track" with one of her finest songs.

    Amy Winehouse - Back To Black

  11. Placebo - The Bitter End

    "In six week's time / The mess you left / Will end / See you at the bitter end." Ulp.

    Placebo - The Bitter End

  12. Kate Nash - Foundations

    "My fingertips are holding onto / The cracks in our foundation / And I know that I should let go but I can't..."

    Kate Nash - Foundations

  13. Arctic Monkeys - Cornerstone

    "And tell me, where's your hiding place? / I'm worried I'll forget your face / And I've asked everyone / I'm beginning to think I imagined you all along."

    Arctic Monkeys - Cornerstone (Official Video)

  14. The Walkmen - The Rat

    "When I used to go out, I would know everyone that I saw / Now I go out alone if I go out at all."

    The Walkmen - "The Rat"

  15. Mazzy Star — Fade Into You

    "I think it's strange you never knew." An absolute heartbreaker from the American band's 1993 album So Tonight That I Might See.

    Mazzy Star - Fade Into You (Official Music Video)

  16. The xx — Heart Skipped A Beat

    "Please don't say we're done when I'm not finished / 'Cause I could give so much more."

    Heart Skipped A Beat

  17. Jeff Buckley — Lover, You Should’ve Come Over

    "Maybe I'm too young / To keep good love from going wrong." The master of heartbreak, in a track from the peerless Grace album.

    Jeff Buckley - Lover, You Should've Come Over (Official Video)

  18. The Vaccines - Post Break-Up Sex

    "Post break-up sex / That helps you forget your ex / What did you expect / From post break-up sex?" Justin Young explains why you shouldn't go there.

    The Vaccines - Post Break-Up Sex

  19. Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart

    "When routine bites hard / And ambitions are low / And resentment rides high / But emotions won't grow." Well, that sounds like the end of that, then.

    Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]

  20. Foo Fighters - Best Of You

    "I needed somewhere to hang my head / Without your noose." Big Dave has finally had enough.

    Foo Fighters - Best Of You (VIDEO)

