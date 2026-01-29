The 50 Best Indie Love Songs

29 January 2026, 14:59 | Updated: 29 January 2026, 15:06

Indie Love Songs: The Killers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Florence + The Machine and Blur
Indie Love Songs: The Killers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Florence + The Machine and Blur. Picture: YouTube

Get ready for Valentine's Day with half a ton of Indie love songs from The Killers and Florence to Blur and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Love is in the air! Valentine's Day is upon us, so if you need the perfect playlist for that special someone, Radio X can help. Here are our favourite love lorn ditties that you can play to your sweetheart.

And don't forget that all these great tunes and more are available on the Radio X Indie Love Songs live playlist on Global Player...

  1. Arctic Monkeys - 505

    • From the album: Favourite Worst Nightmare (2007)
    • Longing thoughts from Alex Turner in a mystery hotel room.
    • The ideal tune for: Remembering those special days... and nights

    505 lyrics - Arctic Monkeys

  2. Ash - Girl From Mars

    • From the album: 1977 (1996)
    • An ode to an intergalactic lover, from young Tim Wheeler.
    • The ideal tune for: Swooning over someone

    Ash - Girl From Mars (UK version) (Official HD Video)

  3. Richard Ashcroft - A Song For The Lovers

    • From the album: Alone With Everybody (2000)
    • Britain's biggest romantic balladeer sends one out for all of you.
    • The ideal tune for: A windswept evening of high romance

    RICHARD ASHCROFT - A SONG FOR THE LOVERS

  4. Biffy Clyro - Re-Arrange

    • From the album: Ellipsis (2016)
    • "I wrote a hundred songs / To make sense of the meaningless / I'll un-write them all if you help me clear up this mess."
    • The ideal tune for: being honest

    Biffy Clyro - Re-arrange (Official Video)

  5. Blink-182 - I Miss You

    • From the album Blink-182 (2003)
    • "Don't waste your time on me / You're already the voice inside my head."
    • They may rock out, but here's one of their gentler moments.
    • The ideal tune for: Sitting alone in your room with your memories

    blink-182 - I Miss You (Official Video)

  6. Blur - To The End

    • From the album Parklife (1994)
    • "Well you and I collapsed in love..."
    • They've made it to the end... of what, though?
    • The ideal tune for: waltzing around with your beau

    Blur - To The End (Official Music Video)

  7. Bon Iver - Skinny Love

    • From the album For Emma, Forever Ago (2007)
    • "In the morning I'll be with you / But it will be a different kind."
    • Justin Vernon rings the changes.
    • The ideal tune for: playing to your love on an acoustic guitar

    Skinny Love

  8. The Cardigans - Lovefool

    • From the album First Band On The Moon (1996)
    • Sometimes love makes you silly, yes.
    • The ideal tune for: being madly in love

    The Cardigans - Lovefool (Official Music Video)

  9. Gerry Cinnamon - Belter

    • From the album Erratic Cinematic (2017)
    • “She plays with lightning / I’m a hundred miles high / Dishing out the thunder/ Like a God inside the sky.”
    • The ideal tune for: when you need to get your feelings off your chest

    Belter

  10. Coldplay - Fix You

    • From the album X&Y (2005)
    • A song of strength and support from Mr Martin
    • "Lights will guide you home / And ignite your bones / And I will try to fix you."
    • The ideal tune for: trying to make amends

    Coldplay - Fix You (Official Video)

  11. The Coral - Dreaming Of You

    • From the album: The Coral (2002)
    • "What's up with my heart when it skips a beat?"
    • The ideal tune for: Reminiscing (on your own)

    The Coral - Dreaming Of You (Director's Cut - Official Video)

  12. Courteeners - That Kiss

    • Single, October 2008
    • Liam Fray sums up the perfect moment exactly
    • "We probably shouldn't have danced to that song."
    • The ideal tune for: remembering the night before

    The Courteeners - That Kiss

  13. The Cure - Lovesong

    • From the album Disintegration (1989)
    • "However far away, I will always love you."
    • Robert Smith wrote this for his wife's wedding present.
    • The ideal tune for: pledging your heart

    The Cure - Lovesong (Official Video)

  14. Elbow - The Bones Of You

    • From the album The Seldom Seen Kid (2008)
    • "And I'm five years ago / And three thousand miles away."
    • Because sometimes you can't shake off those memories.
    • The ideal tune for: reminiscing

    Elbow - The Bones Of You

  15. Florence + The Machine - Cosmic Love

    • From the album Lungs (2009)
    • Ms Welch sings of love from the heavens.
    • The ideal tune for: a starlit night of romance

    Florence + The Machine - Cosmic Love

  16. Foo Fighters - Everlong

    • From the album The Colour & The Shape (1997)
    • Dave Grohl's most tender and affecting moment
    • "If everything could ever be this real forever."
    • The ideal tune for: those desperate nights of passion

    Foo Fighters - Everlong (Official HD Video)

  17. The Fratellis - Whistle For The Choir

    • From the album Costello Music (2006)
    • "Is it out of line if I was to be bold and say 'Would you be mine'?"
    • The ideal tune for: when last orders are called

    The Fratellis - Whistle For The Choir

  18. Jose Gonzalez - Heartbeats

    • From the album Veneer (2003)
    • Jose turns electro-pop into acoustic bliss, thanks to this Knife cover.
    • The ideal tune for: those introspective moments

    José González - Heartbeats (Official Music Video)

  19. Ben Howard - Only Love

    • From the album Every Kingdom (2011)
    • "And I'll be yours to keep / A wind in the shadow, a whale song in the deep."
    • The ideal tune for: sitting in a field and daydreaming

    Ben Howard - Only Love

  20. Vance Joy - Riptide

    • From the album Dream Your Life Away (2014)
    • "I swear she's destined for the screen / Closest thing to Michelle Pfeiffer that you've ever seen, oh."
    • The ideal tune for: dancing with your intended

    Vance Joy - 'Riptide' Official Video

  21. The Killers - Read My Mind

    • "Can you read my mind?"
    • Yes, try and work out what they're thinking...

    The Killers - Read My Mind (Official Music Video)

  22. Kings Of Leon - On Call

    • From the album Because Of The Times (2007)
    • Caleb is there for you. Although he doesn't seem to happy about it...
    • The ideal tune for: composing that late night text

    Kings Of Leon - On Call (Official Music Video)

  23. The Kooks - She Moves In Her Own Way

    • From the album: Inside In/Inside Out (2006)
    • A straightforward celebration of individuality.
    • The ideal tune for: Musicians in love (or fans of musicians in love)

    The Kooks - She Moves In Her Own Way

  24. The Last Dinner Party - Nothing Matters

    • From the album: Prelude To Ecstasy (2024)
    • "Even when the cold comes crashing through / I'm putting all my bets on you / I hope they never understand us"
    • The ideal tune for: When you need to be direct.

    The Last Dinner Party - Nothing Matters

  25. The Lumineers - Ho Hey

    • From the album The Lumineers (2012)
    • “I belong with you, you belong with me, you’re my sweetheart”
    • The ideal tune for: the first dance at your wedding

    The Lumineers - Ho Hey (Official Video)

  26. The Maccabees - Love You Better

    • From the album: Wall Of Arms (2009)
    • A lovely affirmation from the masters of the form.
    • The ideal tune for: a quiet moment together

    The Maccabees - Love You Better (Official Video)

  27. Muse - Bliss

    • From the album Origin Of Symmetry (2001)
    • Everything about you is so easy to love says Matt Bellamy.
    • The ideal tune for: super-massive feelings

    Muse - Bliss

  28. Nothing But Thieves - Real Love Song

    • From the album Moral Panic (2020)
    • "Got a thing about you, and it won't go away" sings Conor Mason, as he names all the ways his love is "real".
    • The ideal tune for: listening to after you've listened to Nick Cave

    Nothing But Thieves - Real Love Song (Official Video)

  29. Oasis - Slide Away

    • From the album Definitely Maybe (1994)
    • "Let me be the one / that shines with you."
    • An epic love song from the Gallaghers, in this peerless track
    • The ideal tune for: married bliss

    Oasis - Slide Away (Official Lyric Video)

  30. Pulp - Something Changed

    • From the album: Different Class (1995)
    • "I could have gone to see a film instead / You might have changed your mind and seen your friends / Life could have been very different but then something changed."
    • The ideal tune for: an anniversary (big or small)

    Pulp - Something Changed

  31. Razorlight - Golden Touch

    • From the album Up All Night (2004)
    • Calm down, Johnny! Have a cold shower or something.
    • The ideal tune for: when you're obssessed

    Razorlight - Golden Touch (Official Video)

  32. Damien Rice - Cannonball

    • From the album: O (2002)
    • "There's still a little bit of your ghost, your witness / Still a little bit of your face I haven't kissed."
    • The ideal tune for: Getting all wistful.

    Damien Rice - Cannonball - Official Video

  33. Shed Seven - Chasing Rainbows

    • From the album Let It Ride (1998)
    • Rick Witter gets into a proper fluster over someone.
    • The ideal tune for: when you're missing someone

    Shed Seven - Chasing Rainbows (Stereo)

  34. Smashing Pumpkins - Tonight Tonight

    • From the album Mellon Collie & The Infinite Sadness (1995)
    • Those strings! Marry me now!
    • The ideal tune for: the perfect evening

    The Smashing Pumpkins - Tonight, Tonight (Official Music Video)

  35. The Smiths - There Is A Light That Never Goes Out

    • From the album The Queen Is Dead (1986)
    • "And if a double decker bus / Crashes into us / To die by your side / Is such a heavenly way to die."
    • The most unlikely romantic sentiment ever. courtesy of this Queen Is Dead album track.
    • The ideal tune for: a quirky romance

    The Smiths - There Is A Light That Never Goes Out

  36. Snow Patrol - Run

    • From the album Final Straw (2004)
    • Others may try to top it, but the original is perfect.
    • The ideal tune for: when you're feeling a little lost.

    Snow Patrol - Run (Official Video)

  37. The Stone Roses - Ten Storey Love Song

    • From the album: The Second Coming (1994)
    • "I built this thing for you / Who can take you higher than twin peak mountain blue?"
    • The ideal tune for: Showing how much you mean it

    The Stone Roses - Ten Storey Love Song

  38. Suede - Stay Together

    • Single, February 1994
    • Brett Anderson knows how to do the heartbreaking anthem.
    • The ideal tune for: glam passion

    Suede - Stay Together (Official Video)

  39. Supergrass - Late In The Day

    • From the album: In It For The Money (1997)
    • "All I really have to say / Is people pass along the way / Thoughts of you and me again."
    • The ideal tune for: Looking out of the window at sunset and having a little think about them.

    Supergrass - Late In The Day (Official HD Video)

  40. Temper Trap - Sweet Disposition

    • From the album Conditions (2009)
    • For some reason, this encapsulates a great summer romance perfectly.
    • The ideal tune for: running through a field, hand in hand.

    The Temper Trap - Sweet Disposition (Official Video)

  41. The Verve - Sonnet

    • From the album Urban Hymns (1997)
    • "Yes, there's love if you want it / Don't sound like no sonnet, my lord."
    • Ashcroft breaks our hearts again.
    • The ideal tune for: catching up with an old flame

    The Verve - Sonnet (Official Video)

  42. Viola Beach - Boys That Sing

    • From the album Viola Beach (2016)
    • “And she told me that she loves a boy who knows how to sing / So I learnt how to sing.”
    • The ideal tune for: the first flush of love

    Viola Beach - Boys That Sing (Official Music Video)

  43. The Wannadies - You And Me Song

    • From the album Be A Girl (1995)
    • “You and me / Always / And forever.”
    • The ideal tune for: when you're at the top of your game.

    The Wannadies - You & Me Song (Official Video)

  44. Paul Weller - You Do Something To Me

    • From the album Stanley Road (1995)
    • The Modfather comes over all peculiar in this timeless song from his 1995 album Stanley Road.
    • The ideal tune for: finally telling them how you feel

    Paul Weller - You Do Something To Me (Official Video)

  45. Wet Leg - Wet Dream

    • From the album: Wet Leg (2022)
    • "It's enough, it's enough to make a girl blush"
    • The ideal tune for: When they're coming back to yours.

    Wet Leg - Wet Dream (Official Video)

  46. The White Stripes - Fell In Love With A Girl

    • From the album White Blood Cells (2001)
    • It bears repeating.
    • The ideal tune for: running around after someone

    The White Stripes - Fell In Love With A Girl (Official Music Video)

  47. Wolf Alice - Don't Delete The Kisses

    • From the album Visions Of A Life (2017)
    • “Me and you were meant to be in love,” sings Ellie Rowsell in this shy and wistful pledge of love.
    • The ideal tune for: sending messages about how you feel.

    Wolf Alice - Don't Delete the Kisses

  48. Wolfman featuring Pete Doherty - For Lovers

    • Single, 2004
    • "I'm running away with you / That's all I ever do."
    • One of Pete's more tender moments.
    • The ideal tune for: plotting your getaway

    Wolfman ft. Peter Doherty - For Lovers (Official Video)

  49. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Maps

    • From the album Fever To Tell (2003)
    • "Wait... they don't love you like I love you."
    • So moving it made Karen O burst into tears while making the video.
    • The ideal tune for: when you can't quite express yourself.

    Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Maps

  50. The Zutons - Valerie

    • From the album Tired Of Hanging Around (2006)
    • The original version of this joyous indie hit.
    • The ideal tune for: an engagement party.

    The Zutons - Valerie (Video)

