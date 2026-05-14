The 25 best Indie albums of 1984

14 May 2026, 14:06 | Updated: 14 May 2026, 14:08

Some of the best albums of 1984: The Smiths, Some Great Reward, The Top and Ocean Rain.
Some of the best albums of 1984: The Smiths, Some Great Reward, The Top and Ocean Rain. Picture: Press

Let's take a look back to the fine indie year of The Smiths, the Bunnymen, Talk Talk, Depeche Mode, the Banshees and The Cure.

  1. The Pretenders - Learning To Crawl: released 21st January 1984

    The third album from Chrissie Hynde's band featured a new line-up after the deaths of original members James Honeyman-Scott and Pete Farndon. The record included the hits Back On The Chain Gang, Middle Of The Road and the evergreen seasonal classic 2,000 Miles.

    The Pretenders - Learning To Crawl
    The Pretenders - Learning To Crawl. Picture: Press

  2. Talk Talk - It’s My Life: release date 13th February 1984

    The acclaimed British band featuring frontman Mark Hollis released their second album following 1982's The Party's Over. Singles included Such A Shame, Dum Dum Girl and the title track, which just scraped into the Top 50 on initial release, but peaked at Number 13 in 1990 following the release of a "Best Of", Natural History.

    Talk Talk - It’s My Life album cover
    Talk Talk - It’s My Life album cover. Picture: Press

  3. The Smiths - The Smiths: released 20th February 1984

    The Manchester band's debut album was a fine collection of songs by Morrissey and Johnny Marr, including Still Ill, Hand In Glove and What Difference Does It Make?

    The Smiths - The Smiths
    The Smiths - The Smiths. Picture: Press

  4. Prefab Sprout - Swoon: released March 1984

    The debut album from Paddy McAloon's indie pop act included the singles Don't Sing and Couldn't Beat To Be Special.

    Prefab Sprout - Swoon
    Prefab Sprout - Swoon. Picture: Press

  5. The Cars - Heartbeat City: released 13th March 1984

    The fifth studio album from the Boston rockers included You Might Think and the ballad Drive, which gained a boost after it was used to soundtrack a moving charity film during the Live Aid gig the following year.

    The Cars - Heartbeat City
    The Cars - Heartbeat City. Picture: Press

  6. The Style Council - Cafe Bleu: released 16th March 1984

    The first debut album proper from Paul Weller's post-Jam band included My Ever Changing Moods and the classic You're The Best Thing.

    The Style Council - Cafe Bleu
    The Style Council - Cafe Bleu. Picture: Press

  7. The Icicle Works - The Icicle Works: release date 23rd March 1984

    The debut album from the Liverpool indie band featuring Ian McNabb included their hits Love Is A Wonderful Colour and Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream).

    The Icicle Works debut album cover
    The Icicle Works debut album cover. Picture: Press

  8. R.E.M - Reckoning: released 9th April 1984

    The second album from Athens, Georgia's finest exports included the singles So. Central Rain (I'm Sorry) and (Don't Go Back To) Rockville.

    R.E.M - Reckoning
    R.E.M - Reckoning. Picture: Press

  9. The Blue Nile - A Walk Across the Rooftops: release date 30th April 1984

    A hugely influential debut album from the Glaswegian art pop band, which wasn't a huge commercial success at the time, but has gained many admirers over the years. Standout tracks include Tinseltown In The Rain and Stay.

    The Blue Nile - A Walk Across the Rooftops album cover
    The Blue Nile - A Walk Across the Rooftops album cover. Picture: Press

  10. The Cure - The Top: released 4th May 1984

    The fifth Cure album was almost a Robert Smith solo outing, but he was accompanied by founder member Lol Tolhurst and drummer Andy Anderson. The big single from the LP was The Caterpillar.

    The Cure - The Top
    The Cure - The Top. Picture: Press

  11. The Psychedelic Furs - Mirror Moves: release date 4th May 1984

    The fourth album by Richard Butler's post-punk outfit included the band's first Top 30 hit, Heaven plus the singles The Ghosts In You, Here Come The Cowboys and Heartbeat.

    The Psychedelic Furs - Mirror Moves album cover
    The Psychedelic Furs - Mirror Moves album cover. Picture: Alamy

  12. Echo & The Bunnymen - Ocean Rain: released 4th May 1984

    The fourth studio album from the Liverpool post-punk band included Seven Sea, Silver and the classic The Killing Moon.

    Echo & The Bunnymen - Ocean Rain
    Echo & The Bunnymen - Ocean Rain. Picture: Press

  13. Everything But The Girl - Eden: released 4th June 1984

    The debut album from Tracy Thorn and Ben Watt included the single Each And Every One.

    Eden - Everything But The Girl
    Eden - Everything But The Girl. Picture: Press

  14. Siouxsie And The Banshees - Hyaena: release date 8th June 1984

    The influential post-punk band's sixth album is their only one to feature occasional touring guitarist Robert Smith of The Cure. The album reached Number 15 in the UK charts and included the singles Dazzle and Swimming Horses.

    Siouxsie And The Banshees - Hyaena album cover
    Siouxsie And The Banshees - Hyaena album cover. Picture: Press

  15. Art Of Noise - Who's Afraid Of The Art Of Noise: released 19th June 1984

    The debut album from the experimental synth collective - featuring producer Trevor Horn, arranger Anne Dudley and journalist Paul Morley - included the hit Close (To The Edit).

    Art Of Noise - Who's Afraid Of The Art Of Noise
    Art Of Noise - Who's Afraid Of The Art Of Noise. Picture: Press

  16. Hüsker Dü - Zen Arcade: release date 3rd July 1984

    An epic double album from the Minneapolis hardcore punk trio - and also a concept album about a troubles teen who leaves home! Key tracks included Something I Learned Today and Pink Turns To Blue.

    Hüsker Dü - Zen Arcade album cover
    Hüsker Dü - Zen Arcade album cover. Picture: Press

  17. The Cult - Dreamtime: release date 31st August 1984

    The Bradford gothic rock band featuring Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy issued their debut album, which included the tracks Spiritwalker and Go West.

    The Cult - Dreamtime album cover
    The Cult - Dreamtime album cover. Picture: Alamy

  18. Depeche Mode - Some Great Reward: released 24th September 1984

    The British synth-pop band issued their fourth album, which included the singles People Are People, Master & Servant and Blasphemous Rumours.

    Depeche Mode - Some Great Reward
    Depeche Mode - Some Great Reward. Picture: Press

  19. U2 - The Unforgettable Fire: released 1st October 1984

    The Irish band's fourth studio album was a huge worldwide hit, bolstered by the band's appearance at Live Aid the following year. Singles were The Unforgettable Fire and Pride (In The Name Of Love) and also included was the live favourite Bad.

    U2 - The Unforgettable Fire:
    U2 - The Unforgettable Fire:. Picture: Radio X

  20. The Replacements - Let It Be: release date: 2nd October 1984

    The third studio album from the beloved alternative rock pioneers featuring Paul Westerberg showed a maturing of their frenetic style and included their classic track I Will Dare.

    The Replacements - Let It Be album cover
    The Replacements - Let It Be album cover. Picture: Press

  21. Billy Bragg – Brewing Up With Billy Bragg: released 5th October 1984

    The Bard of Barking's second album saw the musician branch out from the solo guitar and voice template of his debut Life's A Riot With Spy Vs Spy. Tracks included It Says Here and Love Gets Dangerous.

    Billy Bragg – Brewing Up With Billy Bragg
    Billy Bragg – Brewing Up With Billy Bragg. Picture: Press

  22. Lloyd Cole & The Commotions – Rattlesnakes: released 12th October 1984

    The debut album from the British band included the singles Perfect Skin and Forest Fire.

    Lloyd Cole & The Commotions – Rattlesnakes
    Lloyd Cole & The Commotions – Rattlesnakes. Picture: Press

  23. Bronski Beat - The Age Of Consent: 15th October 1984

    The British synth pop outfit released their only album with original singer Jimmy Somerville; it spawned the singles Why? and Smalltown Boy.

    Bronski Beat - The Age Of Consent album cover
    Bronski Beat - The Age Of Consent album cover. Picture: Press

  24. The Smiths - Hatful Of Hollow: released 12th November 1984

    The Manchester band's second LP of the year was a compilation of singles, B-sides and radio session tracks, including the evergreen How Soon Is Now? The album was responsible for creating a lot of Smiths fans by including tracks like William It Was Really Nothing and Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now.

    The Smiths - Hatful Of Hollow
    The Smiths - Hatful Of Hollow. Picture: Press

  25. Cocteau Twins - Treasure: release date 12th November 1984

    The third album from the Scottish dream pop band was the first to feature the "classic" line-up of singer Elizabeth Fraser, guitarist Robin Guthrie and bassist Simon Raymonde.

    Cocteau Twins - Treasure album cover
    Cocteau Twins - Treasure album cover. Picture: Press

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