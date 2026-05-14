The 25 best Indie albums of 1984

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14 May 2026, 14:06 | Updated: 14 May 2026, 14:08
Let's take a look back to the fine indie year of The Smiths, the Bunnymen, Talk Talk, Depeche Mode, the Banshees and The Cure.
The third album from Chrissie Hynde's band featured a new line-up after the deaths of original members James Honeyman-Scott and Pete Farndon. The record included the hits Back On The Chain Gang, Middle Of The Road and the evergreen seasonal classic 2,000 Miles.
The acclaimed British band featuring frontman Mark Hollis released their second album following 1982's The Party's Over. Singles included Such A Shame, Dum Dum Girl and the title track, which just scraped into the Top 50 on initial release, but peaked at Number 13 in 1990 following the release of a "Best Of", Natural History.
The Manchester band's debut album was a fine collection of songs by Morrissey and Johnny Marr, including Still Ill, Hand In Glove and What Difference Does It Make?
The debut album from Paddy McAloon's indie pop act included the singles Don't Sing and Couldn't Beat To Be Special.
The fifth studio album from the Boston rockers included You Might Think and the ballad Drive, which gained a boost after it was used to soundtrack a moving charity film during the Live Aid gig the following year.
The first debut album proper from Paul Weller's post-Jam band included My Ever Changing Moods and the classic You're The Best Thing.
The debut album from the Liverpool indie band featuring Ian McNabb included their hits Love Is A Wonderful Colour and Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream).
The second album from Athens, Georgia's finest exports included the singles So. Central Rain (I'm Sorry) and (Don't Go Back To) Rockville.
A hugely influential debut album from the Glaswegian art pop band, which wasn't a huge commercial success at the time, but has gained many admirers over the years. Standout tracks include Tinseltown In The Rain and Stay.
The fifth Cure album was almost a Robert Smith solo outing, but he was accompanied by founder member Lol Tolhurst and drummer Andy Anderson. The big single from the LP was The Caterpillar.
The fourth album by Richard Butler's post-punk outfit included the band's first Top 30 hit, Heaven plus the singles The Ghosts In You, Here Come The Cowboys and Heartbeat.
The fourth studio album from the Liverpool post-punk band included Seven Sea, Silver and the classic The Killing Moon.
The debut album from Tracy Thorn and Ben Watt included the single Each And Every One.
The influential post-punk band's sixth album is their only one to feature occasional touring guitarist Robert Smith of The Cure. The album reached Number 15 in the UK charts and included the singles Dazzle and Swimming Horses.
The debut album from the experimental synth collective - featuring producer Trevor Horn, arranger Anne Dudley and journalist Paul Morley - included the hit Close (To The Edit).
An epic double album from the Minneapolis hardcore punk trio - and also a concept album about a troubles teen who leaves home! Key tracks included Something I Learned Today and Pink Turns To Blue.
The Bradford gothic rock band featuring Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy issued their debut album, which included the tracks Spiritwalker and Go West.
The British synth-pop band issued their fourth album, which included the singles People Are People, Master & Servant and Blasphemous Rumours.
The Irish band's fourth studio album was a huge worldwide hit, bolstered by the band's appearance at Live Aid the following year. Singles were The Unforgettable Fire and Pride (In The Name Of Love) and also included was the live favourite Bad.
The third studio album from the beloved alternative rock pioneers featuring Paul Westerberg showed a maturing of their frenetic style and included their classic track I Will Dare.
The Bard of Barking's second album saw the musician branch out from the solo guitar and voice template of his debut Life's A Riot With Spy Vs Spy. Tracks included It Says Here and Love Gets Dangerous.
The debut album from the British band included the singles Perfect Skin and Forest Fire.
The British synth pop outfit released their only album with original singer Jimmy Somerville; it spawned the singles Why? and Smalltown Boy.
The Manchester band's second LP of the year was a compilation of singles, B-sides and radio session tracks, including the evergreen How Soon Is Now? The album was responsible for creating a lot of Smiths fans by including tracks like William It Was Really Nothing and Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now.
The third album from the Scottish dream pop band was the first to feature the "classic" line-up of singer Elizabeth Fraser, guitarist Robin Guthrie and bassist Simon Raymonde.