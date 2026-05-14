The 25 best Indie albums of 1984

Let's take a look back to the fine indie year of The Smiths, the Bunnymen, Talk Talk, Depeche Mode, the Banshees and The Cure.

The Pretenders - Learning To Crawl: released 21st January 1984 The third album from Chrissie Hynde's band featured a new line-up after the deaths of original members James Honeyman-Scott and Pete Farndon. The record included the hits Back On The Chain Gang, Middle Of The Road and the evergreen seasonal classic 2,000 Miles. The Pretenders - Learning To Crawl. Picture: Press

Talk Talk - It’s My Life: release date 13th February 1984 The acclaimed British band featuring frontman Mark Hollis released their second album following 1982's The Party's Over. Singles included Such A Shame, Dum Dum Girl and the title track, which just scraped into the Top 50 on initial release, but peaked at Number 13 in 1990 following the release of a "Best Of", Natural History. Talk Talk - It’s My Life album cover. Picture: Press

The Smiths - The Smiths: released 20th February 1984 The Manchester band's debut album was a fine collection of songs by Morrissey and Johnny Marr, including Still Ill, Hand In Glove and What Difference Does It Make? The Smiths - The Smiths. Picture: Press

Prefab Sprout - Swoon: released March 1984 The debut album from Paddy McAloon's indie pop act included the singles Don't Sing and Couldn't Beat To Be Special. Prefab Sprout - Swoon. Picture: Press

The Cars - Heartbeat City: released 13th March 1984 The fifth studio album from the Boston rockers included You Might Think and the ballad Drive, which gained a boost after it was used to soundtrack a moving charity film during the Live Aid gig the following year. The Cars - Heartbeat City. Picture: Press

The Style Council - Cafe Bleu: released 16th March 1984 The first debut album proper from Paul Weller's post-Jam band included My Ever Changing Moods and the classic You're The Best Thing. The Style Council - Cafe Bleu. Picture: Press

The Icicle Works - The Icicle Works: release date 23rd March 1984 The debut album from the Liverpool indie band featuring Ian McNabb included their hits Love Is A Wonderful Colour and Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream). The Icicle Works debut album cover. Picture: Press

R.E.M - Reckoning: released 9th April 1984 The second album from Athens, Georgia's finest exports included the singles So. Central Rain (I'm Sorry) and (Don't Go Back To) Rockville. R.E.M - Reckoning. Picture: Press

The Blue Nile - A Walk Across the Rooftops: release date 30th April 1984 A hugely influential debut album from the Glaswegian art pop band, which wasn't a huge commercial success at the time, but has gained many admirers over the years. Standout tracks include Tinseltown In The Rain and Stay. The Blue Nile - A Walk Across the Rooftops album cover. Picture: Press

The Cure - The Top: released 4th May 1984 The fifth Cure album was almost a Robert Smith solo outing, but he was accompanied by founder member Lol Tolhurst and drummer Andy Anderson. The big single from the LP was The Caterpillar. The Cure - The Top. Picture: Press

The Psychedelic Furs - Mirror Moves: release date 4th May 1984 The fourth album by Richard Butler's post-punk outfit included the band's first Top 30 hit, Heaven plus the singles The Ghosts In You, Here Come The Cowboys and Heartbeat. The Psychedelic Furs - Mirror Moves album cover. Picture: Alamy

Echo & The Bunnymen - Ocean Rain: released 4th May 1984 The fourth studio album from the Liverpool post-punk band included Seven Sea, Silver and the classic The Killing Moon. Echo & The Bunnymen - Ocean Rain. Picture: Press

Everything But The Girl - Eden: released 4th June 1984 The debut album from Tracy Thorn and Ben Watt included the single Each And Every One. Eden - Everything But The Girl. Picture: Press

Siouxsie And The Banshees - Hyaena: release date 8th June 1984 The influential post-punk band's sixth album is their only one to feature occasional touring guitarist Robert Smith of The Cure. The album reached Number 15 in the UK charts and included the singles Dazzle and Swimming Horses. Siouxsie And The Banshees - Hyaena album cover. Picture: Press

Art Of Noise - Who's Afraid Of The Art Of Noise: released 19th June 1984 The debut album from the experimental synth collective - featuring producer Trevor Horn, arranger Anne Dudley and journalist Paul Morley - included the hit Close (To The Edit). Art Of Noise - Who's Afraid Of The Art Of Noise. Picture: Press

Hüsker Dü - Zen Arcade: release date 3rd July 1984 An epic double album from the Minneapolis hardcore punk trio - and also a concept album about a troubles teen who leaves home! Key tracks included Something I Learned Today and Pink Turns To Blue. Hüsker Dü - Zen Arcade album cover. Picture: Press

The Cult - Dreamtime: release date 31st August 1984 The Bradford gothic rock band featuring Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy issued their debut album, which included the tracks Spiritwalker and Go West. The Cult - Dreamtime album cover. Picture: Alamy

Depeche Mode - Some Great Reward: released 24th September 1984 The British synth-pop band issued their fourth album, which included the singles People Are People, Master & Servant and Blasphemous Rumours. Depeche Mode - Some Great Reward. Picture: Press

U2 - The Unforgettable Fire: released 1st October 1984 The Irish band's fourth studio album was a huge worldwide hit, bolstered by the band's appearance at Live Aid the following year. Singles were The Unforgettable Fire and Pride (In The Name Of Love) and also included was the live favourite Bad. U2 - The Unforgettable Fire:. Picture: Radio X

The Replacements - Let It Be: release date: 2nd October 1984 The third studio album from the beloved alternative rock pioneers featuring Paul Westerberg showed a maturing of their frenetic style and included their classic track I Will Dare. The Replacements - Let It Be album cover. Picture: Press

Billy Bragg – Brewing Up With Billy Bragg: released 5th October 1984 The Bard of Barking's second album saw the musician branch out from the solo guitar and voice template of his debut Life's A Riot With Spy Vs Spy. Tracks included It Says Here and Love Gets Dangerous. Billy Bragg – Brewing Up With Billy Bragg. Picture: Press

Lloyd Cole & The Commotions – Rattlesnakes: released 12th October 1984 The debut album from the British band included the singles Perfect Skin and Forest Fire. Lloyd Cole & The Commotions – Rattlesnakes. Picture: Press

Bronski Beat - The Age Of Consent: 15th October 1984 The British synth pop outfit released their only album with original singer Jimmy Somerville; it spawned the singles Why? and Smalltown Boy. Bronski Beat - The Age Of Consent album cover. Picture: Press

The Smiths - Hatful Of Hollow: released 12th November 1984 The Manchester band's second LP of the year was a compilation of singles, B-sides and radio session tracks, including the evergreen How Soon Is Now? The album was responsible for creating a lot of Smiths fans by including tracks like William It Was Really Nothing and Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now. The Smiths - Hatful Of Hollow. Picture: Press