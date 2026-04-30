The greatest ever trios in indie and rock

Sometimes three really is the magic number: Radio X looks at the greatest three-pieces in rock and indie.

Biffy Clyro ‘Mon the Biff! Simon Neil is the singer and guitarist and brothers Ben and James Johnston do the rest. Biffy Clyro - Mountains (Official Music Video)

Green Day This American band love the power of three so much in 2012 they issued three albums - Uno! Dos! and Tre! Green Day - Basket Case [Official Music Video]

The Jam Bruce Foxton, Rick Buckler and Paul Weller were the angry, angry young men that made up Woking's greatest exponents of the 1970s mod revival. The Jam - Town Called Malice

The Wombats This Liverpool based trio is made up of Matthew Murphy, Daniel Haggis and Tord Øverland Knudsen. One of these three is not originally from Liverpool. The Wombats - Moving To New York [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Nirvana One of the most iconic trios in the list, here in their classic line-up of Cobain-Novoselic-Grohl. Towards the end of their career, they were joined onstage by extra guitarist Pat Smear, now with Foo Fighters. Nirvana - On A Plain (Live at Reading 1992)

Motörhead The trio that made the classic 1980 album Ace Of Spades were Lemmy (bass, vocals), Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor (guitar) and "Fast" Eddie Clarke (drums). "You know I'm born to lose, and gambling's for fools / But that's the way I like it baby, I don't wanna live for ever." Motörhead – Ace Of Spades (Official Video)

The Enemy Coventry’s finest were made up of Tom Clarke, drummer Liam Watts and bass player Andy Hopkins. The Enemy - Away From Here (Video)

Beastie Boys Ad-Rock, Mike D and MCA, known to their mothers as Adam Horovotz, Mike Diamond and Adam Yauch. Beastie Boys - Sure Shot

Blink-182 Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker were the original men behind California's pop-punk powerhouse. In 2015, Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba replaced De Longe. blink-182 - All The Small Things

Muse The core members of Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dom Howard have been together since the beginning of the Teignmouth trio's career. Muse - Plug In Baby (Official Video)

Haim Not only a trio - but a group made up of three sisters: Este, Danielle and Alana Haim from Los Angeles in California. HAIM - Want You Back (Official Video)

Manic Street Preachers When Richey Edwards went missing in 1995, the Manics reconvened as the trio of James Dean Bradfield, Nicky Wire and Sean Moore - and they've remained that way ever since. Manic Street Preachers - A Design For Life

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Hailing from San Francisco BRMC are named after Marlon Brando's motorcycle gang in the film The Wild One. Robert Been and Peter Hayes originally worked with drummer Nick Jago, but now the role is taken by Leah Shapiro. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club - Spread Your Love

Stereophonics One of Wales' most famous exports, originally featuring Kelly Jones, Richard Jones and Stuart Cable. Cable left the band in 2003, and died seven years later. The band now operate officially as a quartet with guitarist Adam Zindani and drummer Jamie Morrison - plus on tour they also add keyboard player Tony Kirkham. Stereophonics - Local Boy In The Photograph

The Subways Welwyn Garden City's own power trio, featuring singer and guitarist Billy Lunn, drummer Josh Morgan and the Rock And Roll Queen herself, Charlotte Cooper, on bass. The Subways - Rock & Roll Queen - Official Video

Supergrass Gaz Coombes, Danny Goffey and Mick Quinn were Britpop's favourite trio. They were later joined by Rob Coombes (Gaz's brother) on keyboards. Supergrass - Moving (Official HD Video)

The Cribs Apart from when they had Johnny Marr on guitar, of course. The Cribs - Men's Needs [Non-PA] (Video)