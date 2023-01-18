The best albums of 2014

Cast your mind back to the year of Eez-Eh, Pacifier, How Good It Was and Iron Sky.

Bombay Bicycle Club - So Long, See You Tomorrow: released 3rd February 2014 The London band's fourth album featured the hit Luna, featuring Rae Morris on vocals. Bombay Bicycle Club - So Long, See You Tomorrow. Picture: Press

Maximo Park - Too Much Information: released 3rd February 2014 Paul Smith and co's fifth studio album featured the classic Leave This Island. Maximo Park - Too Much Information. Picture: Press

Beck - Morning Phase: released 21st February 2014 Beck Hansen's twelfth studio album included Blue Moon, Waking Light and Say Goodbye. Beck - Morning Phase. Picture: Press

Wild Beasts - Present Tense: released 24th February 2014 The band's fourth album included the classic hit Wanderlust. Wild Beasts - Present Tense. Picture: Press

Elbow - The Take Off And Landing Of Everything: released 10th March 2014 The sixth album from Guy Garvey and co included New York Morning and My Sad Captains. Elbow - The Take Off And Landing Of Everything. Picture: Press

Jimi Goodwin - Odludek: released 24th March 2014 This was the debut solo album from the Doves frontman - he's yet to issue a follow-up. Jimi Goodwin - Odludek. Picture: Press

Kaiser Chiefs - Education, Education, Education & War: released 31st March 2014 The fifth album from the Leeds band included the anthemic Coming Home. Kaiser Chiefs - Education, Education, Education & War. Picture: Press

Paolo Nutini - Caustic Love: released 14th April 2014 The third album from the Scottish singer included the all-time classic Iron Sky. Paolo Nutini - Caustic Love. Picture: Press

Damon Albarn - Everyday Robots: released 25th April 2014 The Blur man's debut solo album included Heavy Seas Of Love and Mr Tembo. Damon Albarn - Everyday Robots. Picture: Press

The Horrors - Luminous: released 5th May 2014 The fourth album from the south London goth rockers saw them embrace a more synth pop sounds with tracks like I See You. The Horrors - Luminous. Picture: Press

The Black Keys - Turn Blue: released 12th May 2014 The eighth album from Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney included Weight Of Love and Fever. The Black Keys - Turn Blue. Picture: Press

Coldplay - Ghost Stories: released 16th May 2014 Chris Martin and co's sixth album included A Sky Full Of Stars. Coldplay - Ghost Stories. Picture: Press

Kasabian - 48:13: released 6th June 2014 The Leicester band's sixth studio album included the bangers Eez-Eh, Stevie and Bumblebeee. Kasabian - 48:13. Picture: Press

Jack White - Lazaretto: released 10th June 2014 The White Stripes man's second solo album included High Ball Stepper. Jack White - Lazaretto. Picture: Press

George Ezra - Wanted On Voyage: released 30th June 2014 A huge selling debut album which included Budapest, Cassy O and Listen To The Man. George Ezra - Wanted On Voyage. Picture: Press

Manic Street Preachers - Futurology: released 7th July 2014 The twelfth studio album from the Welsh band included the hit Walk Me To The Bridge. Manic Street Preachers - Futurology. Picture: Press

Jungle - Jungle: released 14th July 2014 The studio project from producers Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland issued its debut album, which included the massive tune Busy Earnin'. Jungle - Jungle. Picture: Press

Courteeners - Concrete Love: 18th August 2014 Liam Fray's Middleton troubadours released their fourth album, which included How Good It Was and Summer. Courteeners - Concrete Love. Picture: Press

Twin Atlantic - Great Divide: released 18th August 2014 The third album from the Glaswegian rockers included the favourite Heart and Soul. Twin Atlantic - Great Divide. Picture: Press

The Kooks - Listen: released 8th September 2014 The band's fourth album included the hit Down. The Kooks - Listen. Picture: Press

U2 - Songs of Innocence: released 9th September 2014 U2 caused no end of controversy when their thirteenth album was installed on the new iPhone 6, whether you wanted it or not. The album included The Miracle Of Joey Ramone. U2 - Songs of Innocence. Picture: Press

Catfish & The Bottlemen - The Balcony: released 15th September 2014 Van McCann's debut album included the hits Homesick, Cocoon, Pacifier. Catfish & The Bottlemen - The Balcony. Picture: Press

Hozier - Hozier: released 19th September 2014 Andrew Hozier-Byrne's debut album included the mammoth hit Take Me To Church. Hozier - Hozier. Picture: Press

Johnny Marr - Playland: released 6th October 2014 The former Smiths legend's second solo album included the track Easy Money. Johnny Marr - Playland. Picture: Press