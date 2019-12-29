The best 90s Rave tracks of all time

29 December 2019

Clubbers dancing at Amnesia Rave 1991
Clubbers dancing at Amnesia Rave 1991. Picture: PYMCA/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The death of The Prodigy’s Keith Flint has made many people dig deep into their collection of classic club tracks from the 90s. Here’s the ultimate playlist for standing in a field with a glo-stick.

  1. The Prodigy - No Good (Start The Dance)

    Fronted by the late, great Keith Flint, The Prodigy’s early works are classic rave anthems.

  2. Utah Saints - Something Good

    Leeds lads Jez Willis and Tim Garbutt met at the Mix club in Harrogate and carved a niche by featuring audacious samples on their tunes. This 1992 hit clips the distinctive hook from Cloudbusting by Kate Bush.

  3. Kicks Like A Mule - The Bouncer

    “Your name’s not down, you’re not coming in.” Later covered by the Klaxons, this early breakbeat classic sums up the frustration of the club blagger. “Not tonight. Not tonight.”

  4. Altern 8 - E-Vapor-8

    Mark Archer and Chris Peat made a splash by rocking up with chemical hazard suits and facemasks and covering their tunes with the sound of raving crowds. This track samples the house classic Strings Of Life and the video includes a Boglin - remember those? The 90s!

  5. The Shamen - Move Any Mountain

    AKA Pro>Gen. Forget Ebeneezer Goode, this is pure Shamen. The band started life as a politically-charged indie guitar outfit, but found house in the Second Summer Of Love and never looked back. The track was so deep, it inspired Super Hans’ wedding vows in Peep Show.

    SuperHans "Move Any Mountain"

    shamen: peepshow (reprise) Some pps said they couldn’t see SuperHans wedding vows manipulation of "Move any mountain" prose on the Gregory's beard S9 Ep2 of Peep Show so heres a taste.....

    Posted by The Shamen on Friday, 26 October 2018

  6. Opus III - It’s A Fine Day

    Blissed-out tune featuring vocals from Kirsty Hawkshaw, the daughter of the bloke who wrote the Grange Hill theme. Her vocal was later sampled by Orbital for Halcyon + On + On.

  7. The Future Sound Of London - Papua New Guinea

    Brian Dougans was the brain behind the 1988 Brit House act Stakker Humanoid and later formed The Future Sound Of London. When Dougans’ Amorphous Androgynous project worked with Noel Gallagher, the former Oasis man was floored when he realised he was in the same studio with the man behind these rave classics!

  8. Together - Hardcore Uproar

    Hacienda regulars Suddi Raval and Jon Donaghy created a white label to play in the Manchester club which sampled John Carpenter’s theme for Assault On Precinct 13 and Obi Wan Kenobi saying “More powerful than you can possibly imagine.” The 12” became a huge tune on its commercial release in 1990.

  9. LFO - LFO (Leeds Warehouse Mix)

    House turned to techno in Leeds in 1990, with Gez Varley and Mark Bell releasing their self-titled debut single that summer. A huge club hit, the track was released by influential Sheffield label Warp. Wait until 0.51 for the bass to drop.

  10. SL2 - On A Ragga Tip

    Matt "Slipmatt" Nelson, John "Lime" Fernandez and vocalist Jason "Jay-J" James made their name at the Raindance rave events and issued this ragga/breakbeat mash up in 1992.

