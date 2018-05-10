Bands That Changed Their Musical Style

11 May 2018, 08:00

Depeche Mode now and then
Depeche Mode now and then. Picture: REX/Shutterstock/Press Here PR

Some bands - like Arctic Monkeys - are musical chameleons, flirting with many different styles over the years. Which ones have changed their sound the most?

  1. Depeche Mode

    Before: poptastic tinkly electro pop.

    After: gloomy, moody electro ROCK.

  2. Ocean Colour Scene

    Before: shuffly baggy.

    After: Mods mods mods.

  3. The Charlatans

    Before: Stone Roses-influenced baggy.

    After: Rolling Stones-influenced rock and roll.

  4. New Order

    Before: gloomy, long-raincoated post-punk.

    After: Hi-NRG electro disco.

  5. The Cure

    Before: eccentric, witty post-punk.

    After: doom-laden, gothic soundscapes.

  6. Primal Scream

    Before: retro garage rock.

    After: “substance”-fuelled dance anthems.

  7. Beastie Boys

    Before: unskilled hardcore punk.

    After: accomplished hip hop.

