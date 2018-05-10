Bands That Changed Their Musical Style
11 May 2018, 08:00
Some bands - like Arctic Monkeys - are musical chameleons, flirting with many different styles over the years. Which ones have changed their sound the most?
-
Depeche Mode
Before: poptastic tinkly electro pop.
After: gloomy, moody electro ROCK.
-
Ocean Colour Scene
Before: shuffly baggy.
After: Mods mods mods.
-
The Charlatans
Before: Stone Roses-influenced baggy.
After: Rolling Stones-influenced rock and roll.
-
New Order
Before: gloomy, long-raincoated post-punk.
After: Hi-NRG electro disco.
-
The Cure
Before: eccentric, witty post-punk.
After: doom-laden, gothic soundscapes.
-
Primal Scream
Before: retro garage rock.
After: “substance”-fuelled dance anthems.
-
Beastie Boys
Before: unskilled hardcore punk.
After: accomplished hip hop.