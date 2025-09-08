25 song lyrics that give the album its title

On Air Now
You know when they say the title of the movie in the movie? It’s like that, but with albums.
What are we talking about? Well, it's when a lyric from a song throws up the phrase or word that gives its parent album its title. Here’s Peter Griffin from Family Guy to explain this X-List.
Family Guy - say the title of a movie in the movie
“Our hopes and expectations / Black holes and revelations.”
Muse - Starlight [Official Music Video]
“Original pirate material / You’re listening to The Streets / Lock down your aerial / Make yourself at home.”
The Streets - Has It Come to This? (Official Video)
"I think you should know you're his favourite worst nightmare.”
Arctic Monkeys - D Is For Dangerous
“Mondays is for drinking to the seldom seen kid.”
Elbow - Grounds For Divorce
“It's up to me now, turn on the bright lights.”
Interpol - NYC
“I found it hard, it's hard to find / Oh well, whatever, never mind.”
Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
“But if I had your faith / Then I could make it safe and clean / Oh, if only I was sure / That my head on the door was a dream.”
The Cure - Close To Me
"Turns it off and makes some tea / Says modern life, well, it's rubbish.”
Blur - For Tomorrow
"I swat 'em like flies / But like flies, the buggers keep coming back / Not, but I'm not / All hail to the thief"
2 + 2 = 5
“Pray for a man in the middle / One that talks like Doolittle”
Pixies.- Mr. Grieves (Live 1989)
"If we hide, they look in the back room.”
Editors - Camera
"The time has come to... PUSH THE BUTTON"
The Chemical Brothers - Galvanize (Official Music Video)
"Slipping under sliding down / All I need is a certain trigger / The path you take will never make you happy / All I need is a certain spur"
Maxïmo Park - Once, A Glimpse
"Swallow it down / What a jagged little pill / It feels so good / Swimming in your stomach."
Alanis Morissette - You Learn (Official 4K Music Video)
"I said we're all gonna burn in hell / Because we do what we gotta do / Yeah, well and we got the fever to tell"
Man
"Blown to hell, crash / I'm the last splash"
The Breeders - Cannonball
"I heard a rumour that you quit this day and age"
The Killers - The World We Live In
"When I get loose I'll climb a tree and drop a load on your head / This monster in me makes me retch."
"Make me think that at the end of the day / Some great reward will be coming my way."
Lie To Me
"These are crazy times down at Costello music"
The Fratellis - Henrietta (Official Music Video)
"Roll out the shock parade / Free falling from a stage / Performance and cocktails / Roll up and shine."
"The room is on fire as she's fixing her hair / You sound so angry, just calm down you found me"
The Strokes - Reptilia (Official HD Video)
"Good news for people who love bad news / We've lost the plot and we just can't choose."
Modest Mouse - Bury Me With It (Official Audio)
"The echoes and silence, patience and grace / And all of these moments I'll never replace."
Home
"You can join us if you think you're wild / You can join us if you're a feral child / Our love is cool." (Well, the album is My Love Is Cool, but it's pretty near).
Wolf Alice - Freazy (Official Video)