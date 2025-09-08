25 song lyrics that give the album its title

Some classic album titles: but where do they come from? Picture: Press

You know when they say the title of the movie in the movie? It’s like that, but with albums.

What are we talking about? Well, it's when a lyric from a song throws up the phrase or word that gives its parent album its title. Here’s Peter Griffin from Family Guy to explain this X-List.

Family Guy - say the title of a movie in the movie