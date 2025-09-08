25 song lyrics that give the album its title

8 September 2025, 19:22

Some classic album titles: but where do they come from?
Some classic album titles: but where do they come from? Picture: Press

You know when they say the title of the movie in the movie? It’s like that, but with albums.

What are we talking about? Well, it's when a lyric from a song throws up the phrase or word that gives its parent album its title. Here’s Peter Griffin from Family Guy to explain this X-List.

Family Guy - say the title of a movie in the movie

  1. Muse - Starlight

    “Our hopes and expectations / Black holes and revelations.”

    Muse - Starlight [Official Music Video]

  2. The Streets - Has It Come To This?

    Original pirate material / You’re listening to The Streets / Lock down your aerial / Make yourself at home.”

    The Streets - Has It Come to This? (Official Video)

  3. Arctic Monkeys - D Is For Dangerous

    "I think you should know you're his favourite worst nightmare.”

    Arctic Monkeys - D Is For Dangerous

  4. Elbow - Grounds For Divorce

    “Mondays is for drinking to the seldom seen kid.

    Elbow - Grounds For Divorce

  5. Interpol - NYC

    “It's up to me now, turn on the bright lights.”

    Interpol - NYC

  6. Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

    “I found it hard, it's hard to find / Oh well, whatever, never mind.”

    Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

  7. The Cure - Close To Me

    “But if I had your faith / Then I could make it safe and clean / Oh, if only I was sure / That my head on the door was a dream.”

    The Cure - Close To Me

  8. Blur - For Tomorrow

    "Turns it off and makes some tea / Says modern life, well, it's rubbish.”

    Blur - For Tomorrow

  9. Radiohead - 2+2=5

    "I swat 'em like flies / But like flies, the buggers keep coming back / Not, but I'm not / All hail to the thief"

    2 + 2 = 5

  10. Pixies - Mr Grieves

    “Pray for a man in the middle / One that talks like Doolittle

    Pixies.- Mr. Grieves (Live 1989)

  11. Editors - Camera

    "If we hide, they look in the back room.”

    Editors - Camera

  12. The Chemical Brothers - Galvanize

    "The time has come to... PUSH THE BUTTON"

    The Chemical Brothers - Galvanize (Official Music Video)

  13. Maximo Park - Once, A Glimpse

    "Slipping under sliding down / All I need is a certain trigger / The path you take will never make you happy / All I need is a certain spur"

    Maxïmo Park - Once, A Glimpse

  14. Alanis Morissette - You Learn

    "Swallow it down / What a jagged little pill / It feels so good / Swimming in your stomach."

    Alanis Morissette - You Learn (Official 4K Music Video)

  15. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Man

    "I said we're all gonna burn in hell / Because we do what we gotta do / Yeah, well and we got the fever to tell"

    Man

  16. The Breeders - Cannonball

    "Blown to hell, crash / I'm the last splash"

    The Breeders - Cannonball

  17. The Killers - The World We Live In

    "I heard a rumour that you quit this day and age"

    The Killers - The World We Live In

  18. R.E.M. - Circus Envy

    "When I get loose I'll climb a tree and drop a load on your head / This monster in me makes me retch."

  19. Depeche Mode - Lie To Me

    "Make me think that at the end of the day / Some great reward will be coming my way."

    Lie To Me

  20. The Fratellis - Henrietta

    "These are crazy times down at Costello music"

    The Fratellis - Henrietta (Official Music Video)

  21. Stereophonics - Roll Up And Shine

    "Roll out the shock parade / Free falling from a stage / Performance and cocktails / Roll up and shine."

  22. The Strokes - Reptilia

    "The room is on fire as she's fixing her hair / You sound so angry, just calm down you found me"

    The Strokes - Reptilia (Official HD Video)

  23. Modest Mouse - Bury Me With It

    "Good news for people who love bad news / We've lost the plot and we just can't choose."

    Modest Mouse - Bury Me With It (Official Audio)

  24. Foo Fighters - Home

    "The echoes and silence, patience and grace / And all of these moments I'll never replace."

    Home

  25. Wolf Alice - Freazy

    "You can join us if you think you're wild / You can join us if you're a feral child / Our love is cool." (Well, the album is My Love Is Cool, but it's pretty near).

    Wolf Alice - Freazy (Official Video)

