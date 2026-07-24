From the first rumblings of the punk era to the blossoming of the New Wave and electronica, the 1970s was the decade that kicked off the first wave of indie as we know it, with classic releases from The Clash, the Sex Pistols and The Jam, through to iconic albums from Joy Division, Public Image Ltd and more.

Patti Smith - Horses: release date 10th November 1975 The debut album from the High Priestess of Punk was a huge influence on countless bands with its blend of poetic lyrics and basic garage rock. The cover of Them's Gloria is a fine way to open a recording career. Was it on an Indie label? Not really, Arista was owned by Columbia Pictures and would later become subsumed by the BMG company in the 80s, then Sony Music. Patti Smith - Horses album cover. Picture: Press

Ramones - Ramones: release date 23rd April 1976 Despite being looped in with the New York punk scene, Da Brudders Ramone knew how to rock hard and the barrage of tunes on their debut - 14 songs in just under half an hour - is a powerful statement of intent. From the opening track Blitzkreig Bop, you're in for a hell of a ride. Was it on an indie label? No, Sire was distributed by the giant Phonogram in the mid-70s, and was subsequently acquired by Warner Bros Records. Ramones - Ramones album cover. Picture: Press

The Modern Lovers - The Modern Lovers: released August 1976 Originally recorded as demos in 1972, Jonathan Richman's art rock escapades eventually found a release in the summer of '76, where they found an audience in the new wave of punk that was on the rise. Tracks included the hit Roadrunner and Pablo Picasso. Was it on an Indie label? Yes, the Californian Indie imprint Beserkley. The Modern Lovers - The Modern Lovers album cover. Picture: Press

Blondie - Blondie: release date December 1976 While the Ramones remodelled garage rock for the punk audience, fellow New Yorkers Blondie added sass, melody and the most memorable frontwoman of the era in Debbie Harry. Their debut sets out their attitude perfectly on tracks like X Offender, Rip Her To Shreds and In The Flesh. Was it on an Indie label? Yes, Private Stock was an Indie, but the album was later reissued on Blondie's new label, Chrysalis, which enjoyed major label distribution. Blondie - Blondie album covers. Picture: Press

Television - Marquee Moon: release date 8th February 1977 It didn’t sell well in their native US, but over in Great Britain, Tom Verlaine’s art rockers has a surprise hit and their avant-garde guitar music cast a long shadow over post-punk. The epic ten minute title track remains a classic. Was it on an Indie label? No, Elektra had been acquired by the Warner Music Group by the mid-1970s. Television - Marquee Moon album cover. Picture: Press

The Damned - Damned Damned Damned: release date 18th February 1977 The London band released their debut album, which featured the first British punk single New Rose and the excellent Neat Neat Neat. Was it on an Indie label? 100%. Stiff was one of the great independent record labels of the 1970s. The Damned - Damned Damned Damned album cover. Picture: Press

The Clash - The Clash: release date 8th April 1977 Putting aside the tabloid frenzy and moral panic of punk, The Clash demonstrated that it was possible to make a solid, classic rock record using the format. Their debut includes the rabble rousing White Riot and Career Opportunities and shows off the musicians' dexterity on their cover of Junior Murvin's Police And Thieves. Was it on an Indie label? Definitely not - The Clash were signed to CBS, one of the big majors of the era. The Clash - The Clash album cover. Picture: Press

The Stranglers - Rattus Norvegicus: release date 15th April 1977 The Guildford punks released their debut LP, which included (Get A) Grip (On Yourself) and Hanging Around... Was it on an Indie label? Initially, United Artists was independently distributed, but were sold to major EMI in 1979. The Stranglers - Rattus Norvegicus album cover. Picture: Press

The Jam - In The City: release date 20th May 1977 Released five days before Paul Weller's 19th birthday, the Woking band's classic debut featured the title track and a cover of the Batman theme. Was it on an Indie label? No - Polydor were part of the huge German conglomerate PolyGram. The Jam - In The City album cover. Picture: Press

Elvis Costello - My Aim Is True: release date 22nd July 1977 The former Declan MacManus released his debut album, which included the classic tracks Alison and Less Than Zero. The US edition also added Watching The Detectives. Was it on an Indie label? Yes, on Stiff - but in the US, the album was issued on the major Columbia. Elvis Costello - My Aim Is True album cover. Picture: Press

Talking Heads - Talking Heads: 77: release date 16th September 1977 Pure art rock from the New York band comprising David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison. The opening song Uh-Oh, Love Comes To Town gives you an idea of what to expect and the classic Psycho Killer gives each member a moment in the spotlight. The band would go on to be one of the most creative outfits of the 80s. Was it on an Indie label? No, Sire was distributed by the giant Phonogram in the mid-70s, and was subsequently acquired by Warner Bros Records. Talking Heads - Talking Heads: 77 album cover. Picture: Press

Ian Dury - New Boots And Panties!!: release date 30th September 1977 The debut album from the much-loved songwriter and performer features a brilliant shot of him posing with his son, Baxter Dury. The album includes some of Dury’s signature tracks including Billericay Dickie and Sweet Gene Vincent. Later pressings also included Sex And Drugs And Rock ’N’ Roll. Was it on an Indie label? Another triumph for the staunchly independent Stiff Records. Ian Dury - New Boots And Panties!! album cover. Picture: Press

Sex Pistols - Never Mind The Bollocks: release date 28th October 1977 The legendary punk band issued their one and only studio album this year, which included all their hits: Anarchy In The UK, Pretty Vacant, Holidays In The Sun and God Save The Queen. Was it on an Indie label? At the time, Richard Branson's Virgin was an Independent label, distributing themselves, but the imprint would later get support from major companies. Sex Pistols - Never Mind The Bollocks album cover. Picture: Press

Wire - Pink Flag: release date 5th December 1977 Another album that wasn't a huge hit at the time, but influenced a generation of musicians. In this case, Damon Albarn and Justine Frischmann were fans and Elastica's Connection bears a strong resemblance to Wire's Three Girl Rhumba. Was it on an Indie label? This classic was on Harvest, the "hippie" imprint belonging to major EMI, who'd had huge success in the first half of the decade with Pink Floyd. Wire - Pink Flag album cover. Picture: Press

The Cars - The Cars (released 6th June 1978) The Boston new wave band's debut include the classics My Best Friend's Girl and Just What I Needed. Was it on an Indie label? No, Elektra had been acquired by the Warner Music Group by the mid-1970s. The Cars - The Cars album cover. Picture: Press

Magazine - Real Life: released 16th June 1978 Howard Devoto formed Magazine after he left Buzzcocks and their debut album included the amazing tracks Shot By Both Sides and The Light Pours Out Of Me. Was it on an Indie label? At the time, Richard Branson's Virgin was an Independent label, distributing themselves, but the imprint would later get support from major companies. Magazine - Real Life album cover. Picture: Press

Devo - Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! Release date: 28th August 1978 The Akron, Ohio art punk's debut album included the classic Jocko Homo and their cover of the Stones' (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction. Was it on an Indie label? On the major label Warner Bros in the US, licensed to Indie Virgin in the UK. You decide! Devo - Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! album cover. Picture: Press

Siouxsie & The Banshees - The Scream: released 13th November 1978 This hugely-influential slab of post-punk was the band's debut album and included Overground and Metal Postcard. Was it on an Indie label? Another signing to major Polydor from A&R man Chris Parry, who'd discovered The Jam. Siouxsie & The Banshees - The Scream album cover. Picture: Press

Public Image Ltd - First Issue: released 8th December 1978 A year after the Sex Pistols crashed and burned following the release of their only album Never Mind The Bollocks... frontman John Lydon returned with this uncompromising response. It included some songs originally intended for the Pistols and the single Public Image. Was it on an Indie label? Richard Branson signed John Lydon as a solo artist to his Indie label Virgin after the Sex Pistols imploded in January 1978. Public Image Ltd - First Issue album cover. Picture: Press

Stiff Little Fingers - Inflammable Material: release date 2nd February 1979 The debut album from the Belfast punk band included their all time greatest tunes Suspect Device and Alternative Ulster. It made a respectable Number 14 in the UK charts. Was it on an Indie label? Undoubtedly! This was issued on the iconic British Indie, Rough Trade, run by Geoff Travis. Stiff Little Fingers - Inflammable Material album cover. Picture: Press

The Cure - Three Imaginary Boys: release date 11th May 1979 Robert Smith and his band from Crawley, Sussex, released their debut album in 1979 with a perplexing cover with no proper track titles listed. The LP didn't even include the single Boys Don't Cry, which was issued a month later. Was it on an Indie label? No - Polydor man Chris Parry founded his own imprint Fiction to launch his signings The Cure and The Associates, but the label was distributed by major PolyGram. The Cure - Three Imaginary Boys album cover. Picture: Press

Joy Division - Unknown Pleasures: release date 15th June 1979 The legendary Manchester band released their timeless debut album on Factory Records in June 1979. The album included Disorder, New Dawn Fades and She's Lost Control. An accompanying single, Transmission, was released later in the year. Was it on an Indie label? 100%. This landmark album turned Tony Wilson's Factory Records from a part-time project issuing the occasional single into a going concern. Unknown Pleasures was Factory's first full-length LP. Joy Division - Unknown Pleasures album cover. Picture: Press

The B-52's - The B-52's: release date 6th July 1979 The debut album from the Athens, Georgia new wave quintet included the singles 52 Girls, Dance This Mess Around, Planet Claire and the eternal dancefloor favourite Rock Lobster. Was it on an Indie label? Released on Chris Blackwell's Island label in the UK, which was distributed by the major EMI in 1979. The B-52's - The B-52's album cover. Picture: Press

The Slits - Cut: release date 7th September 1979 From its confrontational cover to its fusion of punk and reggae, Cut is one of the most influential debut albums of the era. The trio of Ari Up, Viv Albertine and Tessa Pollitt were joined by drummer Budgie for this classic, which included the track Typical Girls. Was it on an Indie label? Released on Chris Blackwell's Island label in the UK, which was distributed by the major EMI in 1979. The Slits - Cut album cover. Picture: Press