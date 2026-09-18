20 great closing lines from classic Indie Albums

18 September 2026, 17:09 | Updated: 18 September 2026, 17:21

Great closing lines from classic albums
Great closing lines from classic albums. Picture: Radio X
Radio X

By Radio X

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Do you remember the couplets that brought down the curtain on these famous long players?

  1. “All in all is all we are”

    All Apologies from In Utero by Nirvana

    Nirvana - All Apologies (MTV Unplugged)

  2. "I couldn't ever bring myself to hate you as I'd like."

    I Am The Resurrection from The Stone Roses

    The Stone Roses - I Am the Resurrection (Audio)

  3. “Immerse your soul in love / Immerse your soul in love”

    Street Spirit (Fade Out) from The Bends by Radiohead

    Radiohead - Street Spirit (Fade Out)

  4. "This is a low, but it won't hurt you / When you're alone it will be there with you / Finding ways to stay solo"

    This Is A Low from Parklife by Blur

    Blur - This is a Low (Official Audio)

  5. "Goodnight, always, to all that's pure that's in your heart"

    Farewell And Goodnight from Mellon Collie & The Infinite Sadness by Smashing Pumpkins

    Farewell And Goodnight (Remastered 2012)

  6. "Send me the pillow, the one that you dream on... And I'll send you mine"

    Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others from The Queen Is Dead by The Smiths

    Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others (2011 Remaster)

  7. “I don't care no more so don't you worry / Goodbye I'm going home”

    Married With Children from Definitely Maybe by Oasis

    Oasis - Married With Children (Official Lyric Video)

  8. "Dream asleep in the sand with the ocean washing over"

    Dream Brother from Grace by Jeff Buckley

    Jeff Buckley - Dream Brother (from Live in Chicago)

  9. "In my imagination, you're waiting lying on your side / With your hands between your thighs and a smile”

    505 from Favourite Worst Nightmare by Arctic Monkeys

    505

  10. "It was no surface but all feeling, Maybe at the time it felt like dreaming"

    No Surface All Feeling from Everything Must Go by Manic Street Preachers

    Manic Street Preachers - No Surface All Feeling (Live from Cardiff Millennium Stadium '99)

  11. "But something that was not meant to be is done / and this is the start of what was."

    Empty Cans from A Grand Don't Come For Free by The Streets

    The Streets - Empty Cans

  12. "And now it's morning, there's only one place we can go... It's around the corner in Soho where other broken people go - let's go"

    Bar Italia from Different Class by Pulp

    Bar Italia

  13. "Well I just made up this story / To get your attention makes me smile / I never looked up or looked / In the mirror behind me"

    I Stopped To Fill My Car Up from Performance & Cocktails by Stereophonics

    Stereophonics - I stopped to fill my car up (Live At Morfa Stadium)

  14. "I'll never lose this pain / Never dream of you again."

    Untitled from Disintegration by The Cure

    Untitled (Remastered)

  15. "For these last few days, leave me alone... Leave me alone"

    Leave Me Alone from Power Corruption & Lies by New Order

    Leave Me Alone (2015 Remaster)

  16. "I'm in everybody, everybody's in me / In the stone is cast, the glass is smashed"

    Looking Glass from The La's

    Looking Glass

  17. "Oh, what became of forever? Though we'll never know"

    What Became Of The Likely Lads from The Libertines

    The Libertines - What Became Of The Likely Lads

  18. "If I could start again a million miles away / I would keep myself, I would find a way."

    Hurt from The Downward Spiral by Nine Inch Nails

    Hurt

  19. "See you in your next life / When we'll fly away for good"

    The Next Life from Suede

    Suede - The Next Life (Audio Only)

  20. "I'll never be free... from the darkness I see / As I wait for your smile."

    Wings Of Speed from Stanley Road by Paul Weller

    Wings Of Speed

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