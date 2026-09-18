20 great closing lines from classic Indie Albums

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The Radio X Indie Night with Rich Wolfenden 7pm - 11pm
18 September 2026, 17:09 | Updated: 18 September 2026, 17:21
Do you remember the couplets that brought down the curtain on these famous long players?
All Apologies from In Utero by Nirvana
Nirvana - All Apologies (MTV Unplugged)
I Am The Resurrection from The Stone Roses
The Stone Roses - I Am the Resurrection (Audio)
Street Spirit (Fade Out) from The Bends by Radiohead
Radiohead - Street Spirit (Fade Out)
This Is A Low from Parklife by Blur
Blur - This is a Low (Official Audio)
Farewell And Goodnight from Mellon Collie & The Infinite Sadness by Smashing Pumpkins
Farewell And Goodnight (Remastered 2012)
Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others from The Queen Is Dead by The Smiths
Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others (2011 Remaster)
Married With Children from Definitely Maybe by Oasis
Oasis - Married With Children (Official Lyric Video)
Dream Brother from Grace by Jeff Buckley
Jeff Buckley - Dream Brother (from Live in Chicago)
505 from Favourite Worst Nightmare by Arctic Monkeys
505
No Surface All Feeling from Everything Must Go by Manic Street Preachers
Manic Street Preachers - No Surface All Feeling (Live from Cardiff Millennium Stadium '99)
Empty Cans from A Grand Don't Come For Free by The Streets
The Streets - Empty Cans
Bar Italia from Different Class by Pulp
Bar Italia
I Stopped To Fill My Car Up from Performance & Cocktails by Stereophonics
Stereophonics - I stopped to fill my car up (Live At Morfa Stadium)
Untitled from Disintegration by The Cure
Untitled (Remastered)
Leave Me Alone from Power Corruption & Lies by New Order
Leave Me Alone (2015 Remaster)
Looking Glass from The La's
Looking Glass
What Became Of The Likely Lads from The Libertines
The Libertines - What Became Of The Likely Lads
Hurt from The Downward Spiral by Nine Inch Nails
Hurt
The Next Life from Suede
Suede - The Next Life (Audio Only)
Wings Of Speed from Stanley Road by Paul Weller
Wings Of Speed