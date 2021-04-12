10 rock bands with their own beers

12 April 2021, 16:13 | Updated: 12 April 2021, 16:22

Bruce Dickinson launches Iron Maiden's Trooper beer back in 2013
Bruce Dickinson launches Iron Maiden's Trooper beer back in 2013. Picture: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

What happens when musicians get into the beer-making game? Crack open a cold one courtesy of one of these acts...

Radio X reminds you to Drink Responsibly

  1. Iron Maiden - Trooper

    Named after the Brit metal band's 1983 track, the 4.7% cask ale hit the pubs in 2013 and has since gone on to win a number of awards. Frontman Bruce Dickinson helped develop the beer, by visiting the Robinsons brewery in Stockport. The full range is available at www.ironmaidenbeer.com.

  2. Elbow - Charge

    The Bury band's first collaboration with the brewing industry was Build A Rocket Boys in 2011, which was named after the album of the same name. This was followed by Charge in 2014, which took its name from a track on the album The Take Off And Landing Of Everything. Described as a "refreshing golden pale ale" and brewed by Marston's, frontman Guy Garvey said Charge was "the perfect accompaniment to the album".

  3. New Order - Stray Dog

    To coincide with the Manchester band's first album in umpteen years, Music Complete, Moorhouse's Brewery of Burnley came up with Stray Dog, named after a track on the LP. Stray Dog was described as a 4.2% beer with "a refreshing and clean tasting golden ale with hints of citrus fruit and lychee, all balanced by a subtle bitterness".

  4. The Darkness - Bells End

    For Christmas 2020, the Lowestoft rockers collaborated on a special seasonal beer with Signature Brew. Bells End - which of course takes its name from the band's festive hit single, Christmastime (Don’t Let The Bells End) - is a "clear, deep copper beer" with a "mouth-watering bitterness, and "sweet toffee flavours".

  5. Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody lager

    Bohemian Rhapsody was a 4.7% pilsner lager, brewed in the Czech Republic, with a “golden hoppy” taste and was available for a limited time in 2015.

  6. Courteeners - St Jude pils

    To mark the 10th anniversary of Liam Fray and co's debut album in 2018, the Camden Town Brewery came up with this, described by its makers as "a 4.7% unfiltered lager hopped with Perle, Equinox, Citra and Galaxy (with a bit of extra dry hop of Citra and Centennial for good measure".

  7. AC/DC - Australian Hardrock

    This 5% premium beer was made in collaboration with the Karlsberg brewery (known as Karlsbräu outside of Germany so you're not confused with the Danish lager makers). Also comes in kegs!

  8. Idles - KRFSHT

    Frontman Joe Talbot came up with the name of this 4.8% toasted lager, which is meant to represent the sound of a can o'beer opening. This limited run was issued by Signature Brew in time for the Bristol band's headlining show at London's Alexandra Palace in December 2019.

  9. Pixies - Hey

    A very limited run pale ale created by Orbit Beers in London to mark an exhibition of album art designer by the late Vaughan Oliver in 2016.

  10. Motörhead B*stards Lager

    A typically irreverent name was given to the metal legends' own brand of beer (it was the name of their 1993 album). At 4.7%, it's dedicated to all "beer drinkers and hell raisers".

