10 rock bands with their own beers

What happens when musicians get into the beer-making game? Crack open a cold one courtesy of one of these acts...

Iron Maiden - Trooper Named after the Brit metal band's 1983 track, the 4.7% cask ale hit the pubs in 2013 and has since gone on to win a number of awards. Frontman Bruce Dickinson helped develop the beer, by visiting the Robinsons brewery in Stockport. The full range is available at www.ironmaidenbeer.com. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trooper (@ironmaidenbeer)

Elbow - Charge The Bury band's first collaboration with the brewing industry was Build A Rocket Boys in 2011, which was named after the album of the same name. This was followed by Charge in 2014, which took its name from a track on the album The Take Off And Landing Of Everything. Described as a "refreshing golden pale ale" and brewed by Marston's, frontman Guy Garvey said Charge was "the perfect accompaniment to the album". for all you @Elbow fans out there, keep an eye out for a fantastic new beer coming soon...#CHARGE pic.twitter.com/uRfDFSXTeL — Ask Marston's (@AskMarstons) January 30, 2014

New Order - Stray Dog To coincide with the Manchester band's first album in umpteen years, Music Complete, Moorhouse's Brewery of Burnley came up with Stray Dog, named after a track on the LP. Stray Dog was described as a 4.2% beer with "a refreshing and clean tasting golden ale with hints of citrus fruit and lychee, all balanced by a subtle bitterness". Stray Dog, our debut beer, launches this weekend and you’re invited to come to our tasting: https://t.co/y69qaq3Ozr pic.twitter.com/Ew45zqYJyd — New Order (@neworder) August 22, 2016

The Darkness - Bells End For Christmas 2020, the Lowestoft rockers collaborated on a special seasonal beer with Signature Brew. Bells End - which of course takes its name from the band's festive hit single, Christmastime (Don’t Let The Bells End) - is a "clear, deep copper beer" with a "mouth-watering bitterness, and "sweet toffee flavours". Our festive collab with our friends in @thedarkness sold out incredibly quickly, but rest assured we're brewing more and Bells End is still available to pre-order for Dec 7th 🔔



Order yours now and get this exclusive pull-out poster & zine with it https://t.co/0pYHVevubM pic.twitter.com/q3EH6J79Mw — Signature Brew (@SignatureBrew) December 1, 2020

Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody lager Bohemian Rhapsody was a 4.7% pilsner lager, brewed in the Czech Republic, with a “golden hoppy” taste and was available for a limited time in 2015. .@QueenWillRock to release #Queen Bohemian Lager #beer http://t.co/GWF80ABLz3 #BohemianRhapsody pic.twitter.com/GDE1AyFW1q — BeerAdvocate (@BeerAdvocate) June 27, 2015

Courteeners - St Jude pils To mark the 10th anniversary of Liam Fray and co's debut album in 2018, the Camden Town Brewery came up with this, described by its makers as "a 4.7% unfiltered lager hopped with Perle, Equinox, Citra and Galaxy (with a bit of extra dry hop of Citra and Centennial for good measure". The St. Jude Pils from @thecourteeners & @CamdenBrewery is BACK!

St Jude Pils is an unfiltered hoppy lager, with citrus and stone fruit aromas.

Get a frost jar of it from @BlackDogNQ // @CaneAndGrain // @BayHorseTavern // @CrazyPedros & @DogBowlMCR pic.twitter.com/l6b6ZkKP8M — Manchester’s Finest (@McrFinest) July 10, 2018

AC/DC - Australian Hardrock This 5% premium beer was made in collaboration with the Karlsberg brewery (known as Karlsbräu outside of Germany so you're not confused with the Danish lager makers). Also comes in kegs! @AngelsParaguay @CodySimpson #germanBeer #australianHardRock lml #TrueTasteForRockers pic.twitter.com/HLjXal3xoX — AC/DC German Beer Py (@ACDCGermanBeer) April 17, 2015

Idles - KRFSHT Frontman Joe Talbot came up with the name of this 4.8% toasted lager, which is meant to represent the sound of a can o'beer opening. This limited run was issued by Signature Brew in time for the Bristol band's headlining show at London's Alexandra Palace in December 2019.

Pixies - Hey A very limited run pale ale created by Orbit Beers in London to mark an exhibition of album art designer by the late Vaughan Oliver in 2016. The specially brewed HEY beer by @OrbitBeers pic.twitter.com/6ItZGdOCAK — PIXIES (@PIXIES) February 26, 2016