10 artists who achieved greatness early in their careers

29 December 2019, 08:00 | Updated: 29 December 2019, 08:01

Prince, Amy Winehouse, Alex Turner, Kurt Cobain and Paul McCartney
Prince, Amy Winehouse, Alex Turner, Kurt Cobain and Paul McCartney. Picture: Virginia Turbett/Redferns/Danny Martindale/Paul Bergen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

29 December is Tick Tock Day - the year is almost over, have you achieved everything you've wanted to achieve? Here are some musicians who found huge success early on.

  1. Alex Turner

    The Arctic Monkeys frontman was just 19 when he wrote I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor.

  2. Kurt Cobain

    The late great Kurt was just 24 when he recorded the all-time classic album Nevermind.

  3. Paul McCartney

    Sir Fab Macca wrote Yesterday when he was 23... which was still three years after he first stepped into a record studio. He was just turning 25 when The Beatles released Sgt Pepper.

  4. Prince

    The Purple One was just 19 when he was given a three-album deal by Warner Bros - he issued the first, For You, just two months shy of his 20th birthday.

  5. Robert Smith

    The Cure's frontman was just turning 20 years old when he recorded this classic, but he wrote it even earlier!

  6. Kate Bush

    The genius British singer, songwriter, composer and performer was just 17 when she produced a demo of songs that were picked up by David Gilmour of Pink Floyd. She was 19 when her debut single Wuthering Heights went to No 1 in the UK charts.

  7. Jamie T

    Jamie Treays was 21 when he released his first album, Panic Prevention, in 2007.

  8. Liam Gallagher

    When Alan McGee first saw Oasis play in Glasgow, he was just 21. He released his first album Definitely Maybe a month before his 22nd birthday.

  9. Amy Winehouse

    The British singer had just turned 23 when she released her incredible second album Back To Black. She died four years later, aged a tragically young 27.

  10. Freddie Mercury

    The Queen frontman managed to sneak in recording his masterpiece Bohemian Rhapsody before he crashed into his 30s. He was 29 when it was released in October 1975.

