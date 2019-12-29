10 artists who achieved greatness early in their careers

29 December is Tick Tock Day - the year is almost over, have you achieved everything you've wanted to achieve? Here are some musicians who found huge success early on.

Alex Turner The Arctic Monkeys frontman was just 19 when he wrote I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor.

Kurt Cobain The late great Kurt was just 24 when he recorded the all-time classic album Nevermind.

Paul McCartney Sir Fab Macca wrote Yesterday when he was 23... which was still three years after he first stepped into a record studio. He was just turning 25 when The Beatles released Sgt Pepper.

Prince The Purple One was just 19 when he was given a three-album deal by Warner Bros - he issued the first, For You, just two months shy of his 20th birthday.

Robert Smith The Cure's frontman was just turning 20 years old when he recorded this classic, but he wrote it even earlier!

Kate Bush The genius British singer, songwriter, composer and performer was just 17 when she produced a demo of songs that were picked up by David Gilmour of Pink Floyd. She was 19 when her debut single Wuthering Heights went to No 1 in the UK charts.

Jamie T Jamie Treays was 21 when he released his first album, Panic Prevention, in 2007.

Liam Gallagher When Alan McGee first saw Oasis play in Glasgow, he was just 21. He released his first album Definitely Maybe a month before his 22nd birthday.

Amy Winehouse The British singer had just turned 23 when she released her incredible second album Back To Black. She died four years later, aged a tragically young 27.