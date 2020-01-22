10 amazing tracks that ended 10 classic albums

22 January 2020, 14:42

Radiohead - The Bends album cover
Radiohead - The Bends album cover. Picture: Press

Some times you have to go out with a bang - Radio X picks a selection of great songs that brought the curtain down on a great album.

  1. Radiohead - Street Spirit (Fade Out)

    A low-key finale, but a gem - the final track on the classic album The Bends.

  2. The Stone Roses - I Am The Resurrection

    The Roses' debut album comes to a memorable conclusion with this rifftastic classic.

  3. Oasis - Champagne Supernova

    After the world-beating bluster of Morning Glory, this is a more introspective ending to one of the biggest records in history.

  4. Nirvana - All Apologies

    The last track on the last Nirvana album, In Utero. Poignant.

  5. Arctic Monkeys - A Certain Romance

    A fine end to a fine debut album, 2006's Whatever People Say That's What I'm Not.

  6. The Beatles - Tomorrow Never Knows

    The final, game-changing song on the peerless Revolver album. After this, rock music would never be the same again.

  7. The Rolling Stones - You Can't Always Get What You Want

    The inspiring, gospel-tinged finale to the Stones' finest outing, 1969's Let It Bleed.

  8. The Libertines - What Became Of The Likely Lads?

    The Libs closed the door on their recording career with this moving tribute to the Barat/Doherty songwriting partnership.

  9. The Clash - Train In Vain

    The epic double album from the punk pioneers ended with this upbeat track that wasn't listed on the original album. What a nice surprise!

  10. David Bowie - Rock 'N' Roll Suicide

    Bowie ritually "kills off" his alter ego at the end of the classic concept album The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars.

Latest Videos

Sam and Chris Moyles

WATCH: Chris Moyles makes Sam take the Quiz Stupid Sam quiz

The Chris Moyles Show

Aerosmith's Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry

Why are Aerosmith being sued by founding drummer Joey Cramer ahead of the GRAMMYs?

Music News

Chris rants about Big Ben's bong

VIDEO: Chris Moyles rants about the Big Ben bong

The Chris Moyles Show

Dom drives The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump down to Chelmsford

WATCH: Dom drives to Chelmsford for The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump on Your Doorstep

The Chris Moyles Show

Latest Lists

Kissing couple

The 100 Best Indie Love Songs

Extinction Rebellion holds Winter Solstice Meditation Rebellion in Rockefeller Plaza, December 2019

The 50 best protest songs

Christopher Walken in Fatboy Slim's Weapon Of Choice video

The 10 most memorable cameos in music videos

Johnny Marr in 2018

Johnny Marr's best ever guitar riffs: from The Smiths to Electronic

Johnny Marr

Depeche Mode in 1987

These songs turn 30 years old in 2020

Latest On Radio X

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam release Dance of the Clairvoyants single

Music News

Inhaler

Listen to Inhaler's epic, 80s-inspired We Have To Move On single

Music News

Glastonbury Festival 2020 Emerging Talent Competition image

Glastonbury Festival announces Emerging Talent Competition for 2020

Glastonbury Festival

Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and Noel Gallagher

Louis Tomlinson adds Noel Gallagher songwriting credit to Walls single

Noel Gallagher

Kendrick Lamar at Tycoon Music Festival 2019

Kendrick Lamar to headline British Summer Time Hyde Park 2020 as Glastonbury rumours continue

Festivals 2020

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne

WATCH: Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has Parkinson's in emotional interview

Music News