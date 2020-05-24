10 album covers that were changed for unusual reasons

Radio X looks at the times the cover art has been messed with - for censorship, taste or more obscure reasons...

David Bowie - Diamond Dogs David Bowie - Diamond Dogs: the front cover. Picture: Press Bowie's 1974 album certainly wasn't "the dog's bollocks" as the half-man, half-canine hybrid of Belgian artist Guy Peellaert's cover painting had its knackers airbrushed out for British audiences. David Bowie - the back cover, minus canine testicles. Picture: Press If you buy the record today, of course, the balls are all present and correct. David Bowie - the back cover, plus canine testicles. Picture: Press

Morrissey - Viva Hate The original 1988 edition of Morrissey's Viva Hate. Picture: Press The singer's first post-Smiths solo outing in 1988 had this moody shot by noted photographer Anton Corbijn, but when the album was reissued in a special edition ten years later, the image was replaced by this rather pedestrian snapshot. Why? Nobody knows. When the album was reissued again in 2012, the original photo was reinstated... but the title font was changed. Again, nobody knows why. The 1997 reissue of Viva Hate by Morrissey. What was wrong with the original? Picture: Press

The Strokes - Is This It The UK edition of Is This It by The Strokes: contains buttocks. Picture: Press America couldn't, er, face the naked rear end of the original UK album cover, so the NYC band's debut was dressed in the most un-Strokes-like design ever conceived. The US edition of Is This It by The Strokes: buttock-free. Picture: Press

Guns N'Roses - Appetite For Destruction Guns N'Roses - Appetite For Destruction original edition. Picture: Press The original edition of the LA rockers' debut album featured a tasteless painting by artist Robert Williams depicting a woman about to be raped by a robot - there was a political subtext, apparently. US stores were shocked, so the sleeve was replaced with the more familiar "skull-face" logo. Guns N'Roses - Appetite For Destruction reissue edition. Picture: Press

David Bowie - The Man Who Sold The World David Bowie - The Man Who Sold The World: MAN IN A DRESS. Picture: Press A lot of people were taken aback by the sight of Bowie reclining on a chaise lounge in a "man's dress", especially the American label who rejected the shocking (for 1970) image. They used a cartoon instead. When Bowie had become a superstar in 1972, the album was reissued with a black-and-white glam-era shot of the musician. David Bowie - The Man Who Sold The World: MAN IN TROUSERS. Picture: Press

The Rolling Stones - Beggars Banquet The Rolling Stones - Beggars Banquet: the band's choice. Picture: Press Decca Records were appalled at the filthy, graffitied toilet wall that the Stones wanted for their 1968 album. They substituted it with a fake dinner invitation and it wasn't until the 1980s and the CD era that the original bog-based art was used. The Rolling Stones - Beggars Banquet: the label's choice. Picture: Press

Pink Floyd - Relics Pink Floyd - Relics: 2D version. Picture: Press Drummer Nick Mason drew the intricate pen-and-ink artwork for this 1971 collection of tracks. When the album was remastered in 1996, designer Storm Thorgerson created a 3D model of the contraption and photographed that. Pink Floyd - Relics: 3D version. Picture: Press

Jimi Hendrix - Electric Ladyland Jimi Hendrix - Electric Ladyland: the design nobody wanted. Picture: Press Even by the standards of the let-it-all-hang-out, casual sexism of the late 1960s, the UK edition of Jimi's landmark double album is crass: 19 naked women, some holding Hendrix records. The musician hated it, but it wasn't until 2018 - 50 years later - that his actual suggestion for the sleeve was used a photo of the band taken by Linda McCartney. Jimi Hendrix - Electric Ladyland: what Jimi actually asked for. Picture: Press

Kraftwerk - Autobahn Kraftwerk - Autobahn: deutsches plattenalbum design. Picture: Press The original edition of this landmark piece of electronica featured a charming painting of the titular highway, complete with both ends of the German motoring experience: VW Beetle on one side, Mercedes on the other. The UK version went for a more graphical approach, which was later adapted for vinyl reissues in the 2010s. Kraftwerk - Autobahn: British album artwork. Picture: Press