Why is Bruce Springsteen called The Boss?

Bruce Springsteen in 2024. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

As the Dancing In The Dark legend celebrates his birthday, we delve into the origins of his powerful nickname.

Bruce Springsteen celebrates his 76th birthday on 23rd September 2025.

The New Jersey legend is known for his over six decade-long career and his iconic hits Born In The U.S.A, Dancing In The Dark and Born To Run, but he's also widely referred to as "The Boss".

There's no denying that the septuagenarian has earned the title, but why is Springsteen called The Boss and when did it start?

Join us as we find out the origins and meaning behind one of the most famous nicknames in Classic Rock...

Bruce Springsteen has been referred to as The Boss for many decades. Picture: Press

Why is Bruce Springsteen called The Boss?

In 1972 Bruce Springsteen formed a band for the recording of his debut album Greetings from Asbury Park.

The musicians, who eventually became known as the E Street Band would perform with Springsteen in local bars and venues.

Since he would take on the role of collecting their nightly pay and sharing it out among his bandmates, Springsteen became known as "the boss" during this time.

However, other sources say the Springsteen's nickname of The Boss sprang from him playing games of Monopoly with other Jersey Shore musicians.

Overtime Springsteen was widely referred to as his nickname around the world, with The Boss coming to symbolise everything from his control when it came to his career and creative vision to his legendary status as one of rock's elder statesmen.

What are Bruce Springsteen fans called?

Bruce Springsteen may be referred to as The Boss, but his super-fans are fondly known as Bruce Tramps. The name is inspired by Springsteen's 1975 hit Born To Run, which has the lyrics: "Tramps like us, baby we were born to run"

Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run at Wembley Stadium

