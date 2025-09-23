Why is Bruce Springsteen called The Boss?

On Air Now
As the Dancing In The Dark legend celebrates his birthday, we delve into the origins of his powerful nickname.
Bruce Springsteen celebrates his 76th birthday on 23rd September 2025.
The New Jersey legend is known for his over six decade-long career and his iconic hits Born In The U.S.A, Dancing In The Dark and Born To Run, but he's also widely referred to as "The Boss".
There's no denying that the septuagenarian has earned the title, but why is Springsteen called The Boss and when did it start?
Join us as we find out the origins and meaning behind one of the most famous nicknames in Classic Rock...
Bruce Springsteen may be referred to as The Boss, but his super-fans are fondly known as Bruce Tramps. The name is inspired by Springsteen's 1975 hit Born To Run, which has the lyrics: "Tramps like us, baby we were born to run"
Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run at Wembley Stadium
