Gang Of Youths: What You Need To Know

6 August 2018, 17:49

Gang of Youths in 2017
Gang of Youths in 2017. Picture: Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images for ARIA

Get everything you need to know about the Aussie five-piece here.

  1. Who are they?

    Gang of Youths accept the ARIA for Album of The Year during the 31st Annual ARIA Awards 2017
    Gang of Youths accept the ARIA for Album of The Year during the 31st Annual ARIA Awards 2017. Picture: Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images for ARIA

    Gang Of Youths consist of lead vocalist and guitarist David Le'aupepe, bassist Max Dunn (bass guitar), Jung Kim on keyboards and guitar, Joji Malani on lead guitar and Donnie Borzestowski on drums.

  2. Where are they from?

    Joji Malani of Gang of Youths performs during Splendour in the Grass 2016
    Joji Malani of Gang of Youths performs during Splendour in the Grass 2016. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

    Gang of Youths hail from Sydney, Australia.

    However, the band have a very mixed heritage, with guitarist Joji Malani being Fijian, keyboardist Jung Kim being Korean-American, bassist Maxwell Dunn hailing from New Zealand and drummer Donnie Borzestowski's background is Polish-Australian, while frontman Le'aupepe has Samoan-Jewish heritage.

  3. How did they form?

    Dave Le'aupepe of Gang Of Youths performs during Splendour in the Grass 2016
    Dave Le'aupepe of Gang Of Youths performs during Splendour in the Grass 2016. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

    The band were formed in 2012 with original drummer Sam O'Donnell.

    Members of the band met while attending famous evangelical church Hillsong.

    However frontman Le'aupepe (pictured) has since distanced himself from any "religious affliations".

    As reported by Australia's Music Feeds, the rocker said: "Within conversations about faith, however, I still align myself with Jesus. I’m just not a great poster-boy for it – I’m a fornicating drunkard who swears a lot and listens to a lot of black metal".

  4. What was their debut album?

    Gang Of Youths - The Positions album
    Gang Of Youths - The Positions album. Picture: Artwork

    Gang Of Youths released their debut album, The Positions, in 2013 and it debuted at No.5 on the ARIA (Australian music sales) charts.

    Watch the video for Radioface, which appears on the album:

  5. What have they released since?

    Gang Of Youths - Go Farther In Lightness album
    Gang Of Youths - Go Farther In Lightness album. Picture: Album artwork

    The band's second album was entitled Go Farther In Lightness and was released on 18 August 2017.

    Listen to their Let Me Down Easy track, which currently features on Radio X's playlist, here:

  6. Where can I see them live?

    @gangofyouths @slayerpepe #gangsofyouths #rocknroll

    A post shared by Hans Medown (@jnp2) on

    The Antipoedean rockers couldn't be much further from us in the UK, but they are on the festival circuit, and have played the likes of Best Kept Secret and Citadel 2018.

    They're doing a few dates in the US, including festival dates at Austin City Limits on 5 October and Foo Fighters' CalJam on 6 October.

    See their full tour dates here.

