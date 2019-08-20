Which songs did Charles Manson write?

Charles Manson arrives at court in Independence, California, December 1969. Picture: Bettman/Getty Images

The cult leader tried to make it big as a rock star… before he became embroiled in the most notorious murders of the 1960s. But which songs did he write and who covered them?

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and the second season of Mindhunter have re-ignited interest in Charles Manson, the cult leader and convicted criminal who was involved in the murders of actress Sharon Tate, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca and five others in the dark summer of 1969.

Manson and his Family - a dysfunctional group of young people who wound up in the drug-soaked atmosphere of California at the tail end of the 1960s - were considered to be the horrifying side of the hippie dream. Although Manson was not involved directly in the Tate-LaBianca murders, the US courts decided he had enough influence to be found guilty of conspiracy and was sentenced to death, later commuted to life.

The Manson case shocked and fascinated America. The cult leader’s claim that The Beatles’ White Album had included hidden messages inspiring him to kill, plus the fact that Tate was married to film director Roman Polanski, meant the case was rooted in the pop culture of 1969.

The other chilling fact that linked Charles Manson to the world of rock music and celebrity was that he’d spent a long time trying to break into show business before he wound up directing his murderous cult from a dilapidated ranch in California.

When Manson was released from prison in 1967, he tried to make it big in San Francisco as a musician. He befriended Dennis Wilson of The Beach Boys and offered some of his songs to the group.

Dennis Wilson of The Beach Boys, London, December 1970. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

This association with movers and shakers in the Hollywood music scene led to some of Manson’s songs emerging into the world and even getting a limited record release. But which songs did he actually write… and which famous artists covered him?