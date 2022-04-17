Where did The Last Shadow Puppets get their name?

Alex Turner and Miles Kane from The Last Shadow Puppets. Picture: Press

We celebrate the anniversary of Alex Turner, Miles Kane and co's debut by delving into their mysterious moniker.

This month marks 14 years since The Last Shadow Puppets' debut studio album The Age of the Understatement was released.

The record, which included the singles Standing Next To Me, My Mistakes Were Made For You and its sprawling title track, entered the UK Album Chart at number one and cemented the band's status as one of the most popular supergroups of the decade.

The supergroup was the brainchild of the Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner and The Rascals frontman Miles Kane, alongside Simian Mobile Disco's James Ford and Mini Mansions Zach Dawes, but do you know the thinking behind their name?

Find out the answer to this question and more.

The Last Shadow Puppets in 2008. Picture: Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images

Where did The Last Shadow Puppets get their name?

The Last Shadow Puppets' name came from a friend literally making shadow puppets on a wall. According to the Daily Record, Miles Kane said: "We got the name The Last Shadow Puppets because a friend of ours was on the phone lying on her bed and she was doing shadow puppets on the wall. We thought it would be a good name and put the 'The' on to make it dramatic."

How many albums do The Last Shadow Puppets have?

The Last Shadow Puppets have released two albums so far; 2008's The Age of the Understatement and 2016's Everything You've Come To Expect.

Will The Last Shadow Puppets get back together?

Miles Kane was recently asked about the possibility of a Shadow Puppets return and he told Music Week: “We won’t be doing anything in the near future, but I think it’d be rude not to do a trilogy. The trilogy would be the icing, wouldn’t it?"

Back in 2018, Miles insisted "never say never" when it comes to them returning.

He said: "The Last Shadow Puppets was good, I had great fun with that. Bring them back? Who knows, yeah! Never say never."

Who's on the cover of The Last Shadow Puppets second album?

The band's Everything You've Come To Expect album is taken from an image of Tina Turner.

