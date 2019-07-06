What’s the sample in Gerry Cinnamon’s song Lullaby?

Gerry Cinnamon performs onstage at Irish Independent Park on June 23, 2019. Picture: Debbie Hickey/Getty Images

It’s one of the Scottish singer-songwriter’s most popular live tunes - but what’s that mysterious voice that appears at the start?

The popularity of Gerry Cinnamon continues to grow, the more people catch his live show. He’s performed at Glastonbury, Isle Of Wight and Community Festival already and has appearances to come at Kendal Calling, TRNSMT, Y Not, Benicassim and other festivals, plus a full UK tour in November.

Plenty of chances for you to catch this extraordinary performer and sample his songs - including Sometimes, Belter and the latest single, Canter.

Another live favourite is the raucous Lullaby, from his album Erratic Cinematic, which opens with a lengthy sample, as you’ll notice.

The voice says: “I don't have to tell you things are bad. Everybody knows things are bad. It's a depression. Everybody's out of work or scared of losing their job. The dollar buys a nickel's worth, banks are going bust, shopkeepers keep a gun under the counter. Punks are running wild in the street and there's nobody anywhere who seems to know what to do, and there's no end to it.

“We know the air is unfit to breathe and our food is unfit to eat, and we sit watching our TVs while some local newscaster tells us that today we had fifteen homicides and sixty-three violent crimes, as if that's the way it's supposed to be.

“We know things are bad - worse than bad. They're crazy. It's like everything everywhere is going crazy, so we don't go out anymore. We sit in the house, and slowly the world we are living in is getting smaller, and all we say is, 'Please, at least leave us alone in our living rooms. Let me have my toaster and my TV and my steel-belted radials and I won't say anything. Just leave us alone.'"

“Well, I'm not gonna leave you alone. I want you to get mad! I don't want you to protest. I don't want you to riot - I don't want you to write to your congressman because I wouldn't know what to tell you to write. I don't know what to do about the depression and the inflation and the Russians and the crime in the street. All I know is that first you've got to get mad. You've got to say, 'I'm a HUMAN BEING, God damn it! My life has VALUE!’”

The voice is actually that of actor Peter Finch, and the clip is from one of the most famous movie speeches in movie history.

Peter Finch stars as Howard Beale in the film Network (1976). Picture: United Artists/Getty Images

The movie in question is Network from 1976, and the impassioned rant is one of the more memorable moments in this tale of media and exploitation.

Finch plays TV news presenter Howard Beale, who is fired from his job hosting the evening bulletin because of poor ratings. The news causes Beale to have an emotional breakdown and during the next show, he unexpectedly announces that he will take his own life on live TV the following week.

Beale is forced to apologise for the incident on air, but once the cameras are on him, he launches into an incredible monologue that cause ratings to spike and make the “Angry Man” news anchor a “man of the people”.

Beale finishes his rant by saying: “So I want you to get up now. I want all of you to get up out of your chairs. I want you to get up right now and go to the window. Open it, and stick your head out, and yell, 'I'M AS MAD AS HELL, AND I'M NOT GOING TO TAKE THIS ANYMORE!’”

Gerry Cinnamon has taken the lesser-known part of the speech, while a number of other artists have zoned in on the “mad as hell” moment to sample - everyone from hip hop pioneers Steinski And Mass Media to post rockers Maybeshewill on their track Not for Want of Trying.

Jennifer Lopez even performed her own version of the speech on her 2016 track Ain’t Your Mama.

Arena tour sold out in jig time

