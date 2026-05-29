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29 May 2026, 13:36 | Updated: 29 May 2026, 14:00
Violet Grohl answers your questions | Do I Wanna Know?
We mark the release of Violet Grohl's debut album, Be Sweet To Me, by getting to know her a little better.
As she prepared to release her debut album, Be Sweet To Me, Violet Grohl sat down with Radio X to give us a very revealing snapshot of what she listens to, what moves her, and where her own music is headed.
Talking to Evening Show presenter Dan O'Connell, the daughter of Foo Fighters and Nirvana rocker Dave Grohl looks back at musical heroes Amy Winehouse and Björk, why the Psycho soundtrack makes her cry!
We also get an idea of what to expect from her album - plenty of "fuzz and feedback", with a healthy helping of old school L.A. punk and Queens Of The Stone Age into the mix.
Oh, and just who is her favourite Foo Fighter? Clue: it's not her dad.
Questions include...
Be Sweet To Me is released on 29th May 2026 on Aurora and Republic Records.
Violet Grohl on her debut album, meeting ghosts in Scotland and her dad's Sunday roast
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