Violet Grohl answers your questions | Do I Wanna Know?

29 May 2026, 13:36 | Updated: 29 May 2026, 14:00

Violet Grohl answers your questions | Do I Wanna Know?

We mark the release of Violet Grohl's debut album, Be Sweet To Me, by getting to know her a little better.

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As she prepared to release her debut album, Be Sweet To Me, Violet Grohl sat down with Radio X to give us a very revealing snapshot of what she listens to, what moves her, and where her own music is headed.

Talking to Evening Show presenter Dan O'Connell, the daughter of Foo Fighters and Nirvana rocker Dave Grohl looks back at musical heroes Amy Winehouse and Björk, why the Psycho soundtrack makes her cry!

We also get an idea of what to expect from her album - plenty of "fuzz and feedback", with a healthy helping of old school L.A. punk and Queens Of The Stone Age into the mix.

Oh, and just who is her favourite Foo Fighter? Clue: it's not her dad.

Violet Grohl in the Radio X studio
Violet Grohl in the Radio X studio. Picture: Radio X

Questions include...

  • What was the first record Violet Grohl remembers buying and becoming obsessed with?
  • Is there a band or artist that Violet Grohl just can't get enough of?
  • When's the last time a piece of music made Violet Grohl cry?
  • What inspired Violet Grohl to kickstart her career?
  • What genres and sounds is Violet exploring on her debut album Be Sweet To Me?
  • Does Violet have any pets and dogs or cats? Is she a morning or a night person?
  • Did Violet get any of her musical inspiration from artists like Queens Of The Stone Age?
  • Who would be Violet's ultimate dinner party guest - dead or alive?
  • And the ultimate question: who's Violet Grohl's favourite Foo Fighter?
Violet Grohl's Be Sweet To Me album artwork
Violet Grohl's Be Sweet To Me album artwork. Picture: Press

Be Sweet To Me is released on 29th May 2026 on Aurora and Republic Records.

Violet Grohl - Be Sweet To Me album tracklist

  • Thum
  • 595
  • Bug In The Cake
  • Last Day I Loved You
  • Big Memory
  • Mobile Star
  • Often Others
  • Applefish
  • Cool Buzz
  • Pool Of My Dreams
  • Plastic Couch

Violet Grohl on her debut album, meeting ghosts in Scotland and her dad's Sunday roast

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