Where did Bono's stage name come from? The story behind the U2 frontman's famous moniker

By Jenny Mensah

The U2 frontman has been known by his stage name since the '70s, but where did it originate from and what does it mean?

Bono celebrates his birthday on 10th May and this year sees the Irish rocker turn 66.

Like the likes of Madonna and Beyonce, the U2 frontman is one of the few stars out there that is instantly recognisable by just one name, but unlike the aforementioned, his isn't real.

The With Or Without You rocker's moniker has been a part of his identity since the late 70s, but how did the now did Bono get his stage name and what does it actually mean? Plus, what's his real name anyway?

Find out the answer to this question and more below...

Bono's real name is Paul David Hewson. Picture: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

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What is Bono's real name?

Bono's real name is Paul David Hewson. The U2 frontman, musician, businessman and activist was born in the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin on 10th May 1960—the second child of Iris (née Rankin) and Brendan Robert "Bob" Hewson.

How did Bono come up with his stage name and what does it mean?

It is reported that Bono was nicknamed Bono Vox when he was growing up as a teen in Dublin. Bono and his friends were part of a surrealist street gang named Lypton Village. They were all assigned nicknames and after a few were thrown around Hewson was dubbed Bono Vox of O'Connell street.

Reports suggested it was Bono's friend and collaborator Gavin Friday who originally named him Bono Vox, which he didn't like at first. However, he came to accept it after he was told it came from the Latin word Bonavox, which meant good voice. As confirmed on an article about U2's old haunts on www.ireland.com, Bona Vox was also the name of a hearing-aid store near where they grew up.

Why does Bono from U2 wear coloured glasses?

Bono has a condition called glaucoma, which he's suffered from for decades.

In an appearance on BBC One's Graham Norton Show, when asked by the titular host if he ever takes his shades off, the Elevation singer revealed: “This is a good place to explain to people [...] that I’ve had glaucoma for the last 20 years."

The rocker added jokingly: “You’re not going to get this out of your head now and you will be saying, ‘Ah, poor old blind Bono.’”

One of the side effects of Glaucoma is that it can cause photophobia or light sensitivity and tinted, lightweight, sometimes wrap-around glasses like those Bono is known to sport are known to alleviate it. Other famous stars with Glaucoma include, Whoopi Goldberg and Andrea Bocelli.

Bono Reveals Reason He Always Wears Sunglasses - The Graham Norton Show

Which band does Bono's son play in?

Yes, Bono's son Elijah Hewson is the lead singer in Dublin band Inhaler. Since their formation in 2012, the band have gone on tour the world and release three studio albums; It Won't Always Be Like This (2021), Cuts & Bruises (2023), and Open Wide (2025).

Back in 2020, Elijah revealed his rock star dad wasn't supportive of the band at first and as recently as last year he admitted he'd like more advice from the U2 legend.

"I'd love to get a bit more advice to be honest," the My Honest Face singer told the Daily Star. " The best advice I've got from him has been the usual kind of advice you would get from a parent, which is, 'Don't let it pass you by. This is a moment, you're in it, and you have to throw yourself at it'."

Inhaler frontman Elijah Hewson in Radio X's Phone Covers

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What is Bono's net worth?

Bono is one of the richest rock stars in the world, with an estimated net worth of $700 million (£529m) , according to celebritynetworth.com.

Bono talks Stories of Surrender

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