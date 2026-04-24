Tom Rowley talks debut album, "knocking around" with Arctic Monkeys and surprise backing vocals from Alex Turner

Tom Rowley on working with Arctic Monkeys, the Milburn days and going solo

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, Arctic Monkeys touring musician and Milburn founding member talks everything from growing up in Sheffield to his debut album.

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By Jenny Mensah

Tom Rowley has spent the last 12 as part of Arctic Monkeys touring band, performing everywhere from intimate theatres to the world's biggest stages.

The multi-instrumentalist - who hails from Sheffield - is part of the fabric of the city's indie music scene, where he co-founded beloved indie quartet Milburn, rubbing shoulders with everyone from the Arabella rockers to Reverend and the Makers.

But he's finally ready to step out on his own, releasing his debut solo album Moses and the Drones— a collection of 11 songs that might have you double taking.

Speaking to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about the record, which is out now, and features a welcome contribution from Monkeys frontman Alex Turner, "He did come and do a song on it. I didn't ask him to, but he just turned up and decided to put a load of backing vocals all over one of the songs. But, yeah, yeah, he's on Something Strange."

Watch our full interview with Tom Rowley above:

Tom Rowley discusses debut album Moses and the Drones . Picture: Press

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Rowley also opened up about the history he has from "knocking about" with Arctic Monkeys, and how their frontman Turner has been supportive and collaborative in his younger years.

"We grew up when I was in Milburn," he recalled. "Obviously Arctic Monkeys were knocking about. There was like, Reverend And Makers, Harrisons. There were like a load of bands and we just used to knock about together. And I can remember always, like, getting along with with him and kind of swapping ideas back then.

"So I think it's just probably a continuation of that and sending him stuff and he'll send me stuff and, you know... If something happens with an idea, then great, you get it down, you get it on."

Tom Rowley has performed on some of the biggest stages. Picture: Press

Rowley has spent a lot of time on stage with the sheffield band, contributing guitar, keyboards and backing vocals during the band’s global tours since the AM era and playing a role in bringing their evolving sound to life during tours for Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino and The Car.

Asked which of the band's songs is his favourite to play, he revealed: " [There'd Better Be A] Mirrorball, maybe? Yeah. I love that. It's a gorgeous song."

Rowley, however, is looking forward to taking his album on the road on his own tour, plus support dates coming up in Europe with Inhaler this summer.

Quizzed if he prefers playing bigger stages or smaller more intimate settings, he said: "Yeah, like smaller venues are a different experience. It's great to play smaller gigs. It's more intimate. The eyeballs"

Asked what he'd do if he had to choose between one and the other forever, he revealed "I honestly would do the smaller one, and I think a lot of people would."

He added of the bigger stadium and festival shows he's played: " Well [you] can't even tell if there's people out there anymore. It just looks like a big block of colour. So, yeah, the doing the smaller gigs has been quite good to like to see people. People's reactions."

As detailed in a press release, Moses and The Drones was "Recorded in Los Angeles and New York with acclaimed producer and musician Loren Humphrey (Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, Cameron Winter).

"Moses and The Drones represents the culmination of years of songwriting and quiet experimentation behind the scenes," it continues. "The album blends Rowley’s roots in guitar-driven alternative music with expansive arrangements and cinematic textures, drawing inspiration from classic songwriting while reflecting the shifting emotional and cultural landscape of the modern world.

"Both intimate and widescreen in scope, Moses And The Drones nods to the musical traditions that shaped Rowley’s early years while carving out a sound that feels unmistakably his own — reflective, melodic and richly atmospheric."

Tom Rowley's Moses and the Drones album is out now. Stream it below:

Get the tracklist for Tom Rowley's Moses and the Drones album here:

Vegas In The Snow Mor Rite Time Tell Me What You Want Something Strange The Struggle Breakdown Ice Cubes El Chapo The Night Where Did Everybody Go?

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