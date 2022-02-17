Here's why The Ting Tings’ That’s Not My Name is trending on TikTok

The Ting Tings That's Not My Name track is trending on TikTok. Picture: Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The '00s indie club classic has experienced a resurgence thanks to TikTok, but why is it trending and what do the band think?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

TikTok has made plenty of hits go viral over the past few years and not necessarily new ones.

The mini-video sharing site has long been associated with reviving songs from yesteryear, with everything from Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams to the Bee Gees' Stayin' Alive experiencing renewed success due to overnight trends.

The latest track to get the viral TikTok treatment is The Ting Tings’ That’s Not My Name, and it couldn’t have possibly come at a better time, with the resurgence of the Indie Sleaze.

But when was That's Not My Name released, what was it about and why is it trending on Twitter?

Find out the answer to all these questions below, plus what The Ting Tings have to say about the trend.

READ MORE: What is the Indie Sleaze trend and are Gen Z adopting it?

Who Wrote That's Not My Name?

That's Not My Name was written by UK duo The Ting Tings, who are comprised of Kate White and Jules De Martino.

When did The Ting Tings' That's Not My Name come out?

That's Not My Name was first released as a double A-side in 2007. It was then re-released individually on 13 May 2008 and included on their debut album We Started Nothing, after which it stormed the top of the UK singles chart.

What is That's Not My Name about?

Kate White revealed the track was written: "with me ranting about my frustrations with the record industry."

READ MORE: Yannis from Foals names his ultimate Indie Sleaze track

What is the That's Not My Name TikTok trend?

Celebrities and average joes alike have been using That's Not My Name to jump on a viral trend, which sees them declare their real name before revealing the several names they go by or ways in which they are most known.

Drew Barrymore used the song to take us through her various film roles throughout the years.

She was inspired by fellow actor Alicia Silverstone, who famously played the character of Cher in Clueless.

Celeb chef Gordon Ramsay got on board with the trend, giving himself the monikers "Chef Ramsay, "The Idiot Sandwich Chef "Tilly's Dad," "The Guy Who Spits Food Out and more."

What do The Ting Tings think of the trend?

The Ting Tings have responded to the trend saying it's "amazing" to see people interacting when their song. Lead singer and guitarist Kate White told Variety: "We’re [not good] at social media. I learned it was happening from my family.”

“I didn’t think TikTok was really for us,” she added, “but now we will probably use it for our next album.”

"We’re thrilled." Jules De Martino added. "It’s amazing to see people interact with our song. Early in our career, someone said, ‘You’ve written one of those songs that’s just going to keep on going.’ And they were right, it just keeps coming around."

The Ting Tings' Kate White has reacted to the viral trend. Picture: Matt Kent/WireImage/Getty

READ MORE: Only a music genius can score 10/10 on this 2008 lyric quiz!

Listen to our Indie Sleaze playlist:

Radio X's Indie Sleaze playlist. Picture: Radio X

READ MORE: Why does Gen Z want to cancel Eminem on TikTok?