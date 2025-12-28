The most memorable quotes of 2025
28 December 2025, 19:18
Damon Albarn in 2023 with Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher and his 2025 quote their Live '25 reunion.
Per Ole Hagen/Redferns/Getty, Simon Emmett
2025 was a big year for music and an even bigger year when it came to the musings of our favourite artists. We look back at what they've said...
Whether it was a pithy one-liner, comments on the biggest music events of the year, or musings on the music industry as a whole, artists have continued to be as vocal as ever.
From high praise to insults and everything in between, we look back at some of the most memorable quotes of 2025 with
, Liam Gallagher Garbage's Shirley Manson, The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood, Wet Leg and more!
"Britpop became a little embarrassed of itself. It became so arch and so ironic and everyone started making quite dark albums. The mood changed, I think."
Sleeper's Louise Wener to Radio X's Chris Moyles, January 2025
Louise Wener's bringing Sleeper back on tour!
"I've never had a pizza... Or a curry".
The Beatles' Ringo Starr on Jimmy Kimmel Live, January 2025
Ringo Starr on Jimmy Kimmel never ate pizza
"[Smashing Pumpkins] are probably one of the most misunderstood bands in the history of rock 'n' roll."
Billy Corgan on The Joe Rogan Experience, March 2025
Smashing Pumpkins.
Press
"I'd just released my first solo album with the Puta Madres. I didn't get any press. Didn't get any reviews. No attention. I eat a breakfast and it goes viral. That's the music industry"
Pete Doherty on his famous breakfast challenge, March 2025
Pete Doherty talks tour, health, and his viral breakfast!
"His devotion to The Who is absolute, whereas mine isn’t."
Pete Townshend on Roger Daltrey, to The Sunday Times, March 2025
The Who's Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey.
Press
"Prepare to be dazzled."
Wet Leg on their new single Catch These Fists, March 2025
Wet Leg backed their comeback single.
Alice Backham
"I think as bands we were friends and kind of frenemies almost. Like, we were always trying to out do one another."
Mark Hoppus on the rivalry between Blink-182 and Green Day, May 2025
Mark Hoppus on the Blink-182 and Green Day '00s rivalry.
Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty, Radio X, Naki/Redferns/Getty
"I had to Google Fontaines D.C. They came to say hi and I was like, ‘Who the heck are they?’ Then I was like, ‘Oh my god they’re huge!’"
Hugh Harris of The Kooks, to Contact Music, May 2025
The Kooks talked Fontaines D.C.
Press/Theo Cottle
"It started with a Beatles [covers] band, then it was Jack Peñate, then us and Jamie T, then us and Florence Welch... and then us and Adele."
Felix White of the Maccabees on his brother Hugo's wedding, May 2025
Felix remembers the spark that reunited The Maccabees.
Press
“We’re not on the phone to each other every five minutes. We don’t over-familiarise. We have faith in our music, and we always have hope that people will keep turning up, and sure enough they do.”
Ronnie Wood on the success of The Rolling Stones, May 2025
The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood spoke about his relationship with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.
J.BOUQUET
"I said to Noel, 'You know, I think I'm the only person who could go in this slot'."
Richard Ashcroft on his support slot with Oasis, May 2025
Richard Ashcroft talks supporting Liam and Noel Gallagher.
Dean Chalkney/Simon Emmett
“Middle-aged men take up more room. They are already rowdy."
Edinburgh City Council on Oasis fans, June 2025
Liam and Noel Gallagher as Oasis Mania hits Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh.
Big Brother Recordings
"We got made an offer recently, but I said no. It was a little bit about principles. It was an eye-watering amount of money."
Johnny Marr on The Smiths reunion, to the Stick To Football, June 2025
Johnny Marr on The Smiths reunion offer.
Andy Cotterill
"I was the instigator, yes. But sure, wasn’t it always going to happen at some time or other? It was their choice, of course."
Peggy Gallagher on the Oasis reunion to the Mail On Sunday, June 2025
Peggy Gallagher in 2000 with sons Liam and Noel Gallagher.
PA Images/Alamy, Simon Emmett
"Oasis vibes in the area! Cardiff vibes in the area!"
Liam Gallagher's first words onstage at Cardiff Principality Stadium as Oasis reunite, 4th July 2025
Oasis take to the stage in Cardiff for their first live show in 16 years
"If it wasn’t for him, none of this would have happened."
Noel Gallagher on Bonehead, Cardiff Principality Stadium, July 2025
Bonehead performs with Oasis in Cardiff and the Gallagher brothers walk out on stage.
Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, Angus Jenner
“I think we can officially say that Oasis won the battle, the war, the campaign, everything."
Damon Albarn to The Sun, July 2025
Blur's Damon Albarn and Noel and Liam Gallagher.
PA Images/Alamy, Big Brother Recordings
"What is it about some Oasis fans? DMing me like I’m f***ing Shopify or something. Or 'The T-shirts are sold out in my size. Do you know where somewhere is stocking my size?’ How am I meant to know which shops are stocking your size?"
Anaïs Gallagher on TikTok, July 2025
"Noel and Liam seem to be in an absolutely wonderful place. You can feel the positive energy."
John Power to Vulture, July 2025
Cast's John Power and Liam and Noel Gallagher.
Cristina Massei/Alamy Live News, Simon Emmett
“You have no idea how I feel – thank you from the bottom of my heart. You’re all f****** special. You are the best, each and every one of you. God bless you all.”
Ozzy Osbourne at his final live show, Villa Park, 5th July 2025
Ozzy Osbourne plays Back To The Beginning show at Villa Park on 5th July.
Ross Halfin
"30 years and worth the wait! Thank you @oasis".
Melissa Lim - the woman who was the inspiration behind the famous Oasis B-side Talk Tonight - after seeing the band play in Los Angeles in September 2025
"We’ll play anything in any order, at any time. We sort of take a busking attitude to the Radiohead setlist."
Colin Greenwood on the Adam Buxton podcast, September 2025
Radiohead played their 20 epic dates in 2025.
Alex Lake/Press
"REST IN PEACE MANi X"
Ian Brown on Twitter, November 2025
The Stone Roses' Mani and Ian Brown in 2011.
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
"We’re not doing anything in 2026 sorry. Nothing going on next year except the World Cup"
Liam Gallagher on Twitter, December 2025
Liam Gallagher on Oasis Live '25 dates in Manchester.
Big Brother Recordings
“Anything could happen, which could include nothing."
Gem Archer to Guitar World, December 2025
Oasis guitarist Gem Archer and Noel and Liam Gallagher on their Live '25 dates.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Big Brother Recordings
"Matt said it made him cry. Jamie weren't far behind. I showed it Al and he said, 'Good job the music was good, because we didn't look too good either'."
Andy Nicholson on his Arctic Monkeys photo book, November 2025
Andy Nicholson's Arctic Monkeys book made his former bandmates cry
“Big guy with your big f**king beach ball. What a f**king douchebag. You’re a f**king middle-aged man in a f**king ridiculous hat, and you’re a f**king f**kface. We’re fed up of not getting f**king paid properly and fed up of having to play for douchebags like you.”
Shirley Manson, onstage at Melbourne's Good Things Festival, December 2025
Garbage’s Shirley Manson really f***ing hates beach balls‼️(Good Things Melbourne 2025)
"He was so happy afterwards. He kept looking at the papers, and he goes to me: 'I never knew so many people liked me’. For two weeks every day was sunshine for him. Happier than we’d seen him in seven years."
Sharon Osbourne, Piers Morgan Uncensored, December 2025
‘He Knew Last Show Would Kill Him’ Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Moments | Sharon Osbourne Interview
"For 20 years it's been my kind of secret weapon in my DJ sets. We approached The Rolling Stones to say, 'Can we release it?’ And they went, ‘No'."
Norman Cook on the Stones finally allowing him to release his Satisfaction Skank mash-up, December 2025
Fatboy Slim on his Rolling Stones mash-up.
Press
“Ever since I was a little kid I wanted to be in a band and be famous. But after the Michael Jackson thing I entered a celebrity world. I thought, is it even worth being in a band, given that it’s f***ed my life up?"
Jarvis Cocker to The Sunday Times, December 2025
Jarvis Cocker and Michael Jackson at The BRIT Awards 1996, with Cocker inset in 2025.
JMEnternational/Getty Images, Ian Derry/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
