The most memorable quotes of 2025

Damon Albarn in 2023 with Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher and his 2025 quote their Live '25 reunion. Picture: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns/Getty, Simon Emmett

By Radio X

2025 was a big year for music and an even bigger year when it came to the musings of our favourite artists. We look back at what they've said...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Whether it was a pithy one-liner, comments on the biggest music events of the year, or musings on the music industry as a whole, artists have continued to be as vocal as ever.

From high praise to insults and everything in between, we look back at some of the most memorable quotes of 2025 with Liam Gallagher, Garbage's Shirley Manson, The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood, Wet Leg and more!

Read more: