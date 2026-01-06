The most anticipated new albums for 2026

The most anticipated new albums of the year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

As we open the chapter on a new year, we take a look at the most anticipated releases for 2026 so far...

2026 is shaping up to be a great year for new music, with more of our favourite artists returning to release new material.

Radio Xs take a look at the most anticipated studio efforts of the next 12 months, with Gorillaz, Kasabian, CAST, Lana Del Rey, Red hot Chili Peppers' Flea and more..

The Cribs - Selling A Vibe, release date: 9th Janaury The Cribs' Selling A Vibe album artwork. Picture: Press The Cribs' latest studio effort and their first album in six years is released this Friday (9th January).

latest studio effort and their first album in six years is released this Friday (9th January). It includes their lead single Summer Seizures and the most recently dropped track Never The Same. The Cribs - Never The Same (Official Video) CAST - Yeah Yeah Yeah: release date 30th January CAST - Yeah Yeah Yeah album artwork. Picture: Press The Liverpool legends' eighth studio album is set for release at the end of the month and follows 2024's Love Is The Call.

The album includes lead single, Poison Vine, which features veteran soul singer P.P Arnold. Cast - Poison Vine Feat. P.P. Arnold (Music Video) Gorillaz - The Mountain: release date 27th February 2026 Gorillaz - The Mountain album artwork. Picture: Press The ninth studio album from the virtual band - which follows 2023's Cracker Island - is scheduled for release on the second month of the year.

It includes previously released singles The Happy Dictator ft. Sparks, The Manifesto dt Trueno, The God Of Lying ft IDLES and Damascus ft Soyleyman and Yasiin Bey. Gorillaz - The Happy Dictator ft. Sparks (Official Visualiser) Ladytron - Paradises: release date 20th March Ladytron's Paradises album artwork. Picture: Press The beloved UK electronic pop outfit's eighth studio album is released in March this year.

It's preceded by the singles I Believe In You, I See Red, Kingdom Undersea, and Caught In The Blink of an Eye. Ladytron - Caught in the Blink of an Eye (Official Music Video) Kasabian - Act III: release date TBA Kasabian press image 2024. Picture: Press Serge Pizzorno and co's ninth studio album is expected to be released this year and perhaps will drop ahead of their milestone Finsbury Park show on 4th July.

Ahead of the album comes the anthemic Hippy Sunshine, which was shared in 22nd September 2025. Kasabian - Hippie Sunshine (Official Visualiser) Kneecap - TBA: release date TBA Kneecap. Picture: Peadar Ó Goill The Irish rap trio have told fans they'll be releasing a "brand new album" this year, but we're yet to know any more details. The Cure - TBA: release date TBA The Cure press image. Picture: Andy Vella The Cure have long-teased more offerings to come after their UK number one album Songs Of A Lost World, which was released in 2024. Flea - TBA: release date TBA Flea's A Plea single artwork. Picture: Press The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist released a new solo single titled A Plea last year and revealed it would be followed by a his first solo album in 2026 via Nonesuch records. Flea - A Plea (Official Music Video) Tony Iommi - TBA: release date TBA Tony Iommi in 2023. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images The legendary Black Sabbath guitarist has teased he is "definitely" set to release a solo album in 2026.

The record will be the follow-up to 2005 solo album Fused. Lana Del Rey - Stove: release date January Lana Del Rey. Picture: Chuck Grant The Summertime Sadness singer has teased that the follow-up to 2023's Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd would see her focus on a country sound.

The album was previously announced under the titles Lasso and The Right Person Will Stay, with its previous release dates in September 2024 and May 2025 passing by. Muse - TBA: release date TBA Muse. Picture: Press Muse have hinted at their return this year with a teaser shared as recently as a week ago. Foals TBA: release date TBA Foals. Picture: WMG Foals have suggested they will return and release a new material this year, sharing images on social media, which read: "HAPPY NEW YEAR! 2026. THE YEAR OF THE HORSE..."

have suggested they will return and release a new material this year, sharing images on social media, which read: "HAPPY NEW YEAR! 2026. THE YEAR OF THE HORSE..." The album will follow their 2022 release Life Is Yours.

Read more: