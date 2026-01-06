The most anticipated new albums for 2026
6 January 2026, 16:35 | Updated: 6 January 2026, 16:37
As we open the chapter on a new year, we take a look at the most anticipated releases for 2026 so far...
2026 is shaping up to be a great year for new music, with more of our favourite artists returning to release new material.
Radio Xs take a look at the most anticipated studio efforts of the next 12 months, with Gorillaz, Kasabian, CAST, Lana Del Rey, Red hot Chili Peppers' Flea and more..
-
The Cribs - Selling A Vibe, release date: 9th Janaury
- The Cribs' latest studio effort and their first album in six years is released this Friday (9th January).
- It includes their lead single Summer Seizures and the most recently dropped track Never The Same.
The Cribs - Never The Same (Official Video)
-
CAST - Yeah Yeah Yeah: release date 30th January
- The Liverpool legends' eighth studio album is set for release at the end of the month and follows 2024's Love Is The Call.
- The album includes lead single, Poison Vine, which features veteran soul singer P.P Arnold.
Cast - Poison Vine Feat. P.P. Arnold (Music Video)
-
Gorillaz - The Mountain: release date 27th February 2026
- The ninth studio album from the virtual band - which follows 2023's Cracker Island - is scheduled for release on the second month of the year.
- It includes previously released singles The Happy Dictator ft. Sparks, The Manifesto dt Trueno, The God Of Lying ft IDLES and Damascus ft Soyleyman and Yasiin Bey.
Gorillaz - The Happy Dictator ft. Sparks (Official Visualiser)
-
Ladytron - Paradises: release date 20th March
- The beloved UK electronic pop outfit's eighth studio album is released in March this year.
- It's preceded by the singles I Believe In You, I See Red, Kingdom Undersea, and Caught In The Blink of an Eye.
Ladytron - Caught in the Blink of an Eye (Official Music Video)
-
Kasabian - Act III: release date TBA
- Serge Pizzorno and co's ninth studio album is expected to be released this year and perhaps will drop ahead of their milestone Finsbury Park show on 4th July.
- Ahead of the album comes the anthemic Hippy Sunshine, which was shared in 22nd September 2025.
Kasabian - Hippie Sunshine (Official Visualiser)
-
Kneecap - TBA: release date TBA
The Irish rap trio have told fans they'll be releasing a "brand new album" this year, but we're yet to know any more details.
-
The Cure - TBA: release date TBA
- The Cure have long-teased more offerings to come after their UK number one album Songs Of A Lost World, which was released in 2024.
-
Flea - TBA: release date TBA
The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist released a new solo single titled A Plea last year and revealed it would be followed by a his first solo album in 2026 via Nonesuch records.
Flea - A Plea (Official Music Video)
-
Tony Iommi - TBA: release date TBA
- The legendary Black Sabbath guitarist has teased he is "definitely" set to release a solo album in 2026.
- The record will be the follow-up to 2005 solo album Fused.
-
Lana Del Rey - Stove: release date January
- The Summertime Sadness singer has teased that the follow-up to 2023's Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd would see her focus on a country sound.
- The album was previously announced under the titles Lasso and The Right Person Will Stay, with its previous release dates in September 2024 and May 2025 passing by.
-
Muse - TBA: release date TBA
Muse have hinted at their return this year with a teaser shared as recently as a week ago.
-
Foals TBA: release date TBA
