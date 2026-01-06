The most anticipated new albums for 2026

6 January 2026

The most anticipated new albums of the year
The most anticipated new albums of the year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

As we open the chapter on a new year, we take a look at the most anticipated releases for 2026 so far...

2026 is shaping up to be a great year for new music, with more of our favourite artists returning to release new material.

Radio Xs take a look at the most anticipated studio efforts of the next 12 months, with Gorillaz, Kasabian, CAST, Lana Del Rey, Red hot Chili Peppers' Flea and more..

  1. The Cribs - Selling A Vibe, release date: 9th Janaury

    The Cribs' Selling A Vibe album artwork
    The Cribs' Selling A Vibe album artwork. Picture: Press
    • The Cribs' latest studio effort and their first album in six years is released this Friday (9th January).
    • It includes their lead single Summer Seizures and the most recently dropped track Never The Same.

    The Cribs - Never The Same (Official Video)

  2. CAST - Yeah Yeah Yeah: release date 30th January

    CAST - Yeah Yeah Yeah album artwork
    CAST - Yeah Yeah Yeah album artwork. Picture: Press
    • The Liverpool legends' eighth studio album is set for release at the end of the month and follows 2024's Love Is The Call.
    • The album includes lead single, Poison Vine, which features veteran soul singer P.P Arnold.

    Cast - Poison Vine Feat. P.P. Arnold (Music Video)

  3. Gorillaz - The Mountain: release date 27th February 2026

    Gorillaz - The Mountain album artwork
    Gorillaz - The Mountain album artwork. Picture: Press
    • The ninth studio album from the virtual band - which follows 2023's Cracker Island - is scheduled for release on the second month of the year.
    • It includes previously released singles The Happy Dictator ft. Sparks, The Manifesto dt Trueno, The God Of Lying ft IDLES and Damascus ft Soyleyman and Yasiin Bey.

    Gorillaz - The Happy Dictator ft. Sparks (Official Visualiser)

  4. Ladytron - Paradises: release date 20th March

    Ladytron's Paradises album artwork
    Ladytron's Paradises album artwork. Picture: Press
    • The beloved UK electronic pop outfit's eighth studio album is released in March this year.
    • It's preceded by the singles I Believe In You, I See Red, Kingdom Undersea, and Caught In The Blink of an Eye.

    Ladytron - Caught in the Blink of an Eye (Official Music Video)

  5. Kasabian - Act III: release date TBA

    Kasabian press image 2024
    Kasabian press image 2024. Picture: Press
    • Serge Pizzorno and co's ninth studio album is expected to be released this year and perhaps will drop ahead of their milestone Finsbury Park show on 4th July.
    • Ahead of the album comes the anthemic Hippy Sunshine, which was shared in 22nd September 2025.

    Kasabian - Hippie Sunshine (Official Visualiser)

  6. Kneecap - TBA: release date TBA

    Kneecap
    Kneecap. Picture: Peadar Ó Goill

    The Irish rap trio have told fans they'll be releasing a "brand new album" this year, but we're yet to know any more details.

  7. The Cure - TBA: release date TBA

    The Cure press image
    The Cure press image. Picture: Andy Vella
    • The Cure have long-teased more offerings to come after their UK number one album Songs Of A Lost World, which was released in 2024.

  8. Flea - TBA: release date TBA

    Flea's A Plea single artwork
    Flea's A Plea single artwork. Picture: Press

    The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist released a new solo single titled A Plea last year and revealed it would be followed by a his first solo album in 2026 via Nonesuch records.

    Flea - A Plea (Official Music Video)

  9. Tony Iommi - TBA: release date TBA

    Tony Iommi in 2023
    Tony Iommi in 2023. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images
    • The legendary Black Sabbath guitarist has teased he is "definitely" set to release a solo album in 2026.
    • The record will be the follow-up to 2005 solo album Fused.

  10. Lana Del Rey - Stove: release date January

    Lana Del Rey
    Lana Del Rey. Picture: Chuck Grant
    • The Summertime Sadness singer has teased that the follow-up to 2023's Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd would see her focus on a country sound.
    • The album was previously announced under the titles Lasso and The Right Person Will Stay, with its previous release dates in September 2024 and May 2025 passing by.

  11. Muse - TBA: release date TBA

    Muse
    Muse. Picture: Press

    Muse have hinted at their return this year with a teaser shared as recently as a week ago.

  12. Foals TBA: release date TBA

    Foals
    Foals. Picture: WMG

