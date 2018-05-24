The Best New Vinyl Releases And Box Sets

Which new vinyl albums and special editions should you be adding to your record collection? Here are the latest, from Guns N’Roses to Liam Gallagher.

Guns N’Roses - Appetite For Destruction Box Set Guns N'Roses - Locked N'Loaded box set. Picture: Press If you can’t get enough of the legendary LA rock band’s classic 1987 debut, here’s a humongous box set. Locked N' Loaded includes four CDs featuring the album, the b-sides, original sessions and some nice acoustic versions; a blu-ray featuring a 5.1 SurroundSound version of the album and the related music videos; plus a 96-page hardcover book, a simulated-leather wrapped slipcase and book cover with embossed GN'R logos; some limited edition art prints and temporary band member tattoos. Phew. Everything except a top hat, in fact. Released: 29 June.

Liam Gallagher - As You Were Picture Disc Liam Gallagher As You Were picture disc. Picture: Press To mark the 70th birthday of the 33 ⅓​ vinyl LP format, HMV are having a “Vinyl Week” between 8 and 17 June. There are some special limited pressings available in HMV stores, including Liam’s debut solo album on picture disc for the first time. Released: 8 June

The Rolling Stones - Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971 - 2016 Rolling Stones album box set. Picture: Press As The Stones hit the UK for their nine millionth tour, here’s an opportunity to snap up some nice vinyl editions of their classic albums from the 70s up to, well, now. The Rolling Stones Records label was ushered in with Sticky Fingers, and this 15-LP box set also features Exile On Main Street, Goats Head Soup, It’s Only Rock ’N’ Roll, Black And Blue, Some Girls. Emotional Rescue, Tattoo You, Undercover, Dirty Work, Steel Wheels, Voodoo Lounge, Bridges To Babylon, A Bigger Bang and winding up with 2016’s Blue And Lonesome. They’re all in replica sleeves and on 180g vinyl. That’s a lot of vinyl. And a lot of riffs. Released 15 June.

The Killers - Career Box The Killers - Career Box set. Picture: Press Ten slices of vinyl, featuring the entire oeuvre of Brandon Flowers and the boys: the studio albums Hot Fuss (2004), Sam’s Town (2006), Day & Age (2008), Battle Born (2012) and Wonderful Wonderful (2017); the double b-sides and rarities compilation Sawdust, plus the twin-set Live From The Royal Albert Hall and a very special slip mat to play the things on. Everything, apart from those delightful Christmas songs. Released: 15 June

Johnny Marr - Call The Comet Johnny Marr - Call The Comet vinyl edition. Picture: Press The legendary Mancunian guitarist is back with his third solo album and there’s a nice package available to pre-order via his official website. A special silver vinyl edition comes in a text-free unique gatefold cover in a special sleeve. You can even buy the record on cassette, if you’re so inclined. Released: 15 June

Black Sabbath - Supersonic Years: The Seventies Singles Box Set Black Sabbath - Supersonic Years box set. Picture: Press Hot on the heels of last year’s Ten Year War box set, here’s a collection of 7” singles from the metal pioneers, including some rare single edits of tracks like Iron Man and Sabbath Bloody Sabbath. All in special colour sleeves, plus a nice book. Released: 8 June.