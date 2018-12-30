The Best Insults In Rock
30 December 2018, 07:30 | Updated: 30 December 2018, 07:31
Because nobody can be horrible about musicians quite like other musicians.
Paul Weller On James Blunt
"I'd rather eat my own shit than duet with James Blunt." (Daily Mirror, January 2006)
Billy Corgan on Radiohead
"I'll piss on fuckin' Radiohead, because of all this pomposity." (Antiquiet,2012)
Courtney Love on Dave Grohl
“Dave Grohl is just a sub-mediocre kind of guy who does this ‘nice guy’ nonsense.” (MySpace, 2007)
Robert Smith of The Cure on Morrissey
“If Morrissey says not to eat meat, then I’ll eat meat. That’s how much I hate Morrissey.”
Noel Gallagher On Liam Gallagher
“Liam is the angriest man you'll ever meet. He's like a man with a fork in a world of soup." (Q magazine, 2009)
Damon Albarn on Adele
“She’s very insecure. I heard the work she did with my friend Brian, aka Danger Mouse. It’s very middle of the road." (The Sun, 2015)
Adele on Damon Albarn
“It was one of those ‘Don’t meet your idol’ moments. It was sad, and I regret hanging out with him.” (Rolling Stone, 2015)
Noel Gallagher on Harry Styles
"Harry Styles has got nothing to say for himself - nothing. You alright, mate? ‘Uhhh.' That’s it. The gig will never die because you can’t download it. You can’t download spirit." (Esquire, 2015)
Kurt Cobain On Guns N' Roses
“Guns N’Roses are really talentless people, and they write crap music.” (The Advocate magazine, February 1993)
Morrissey on Bob Geldof
"Bob Geldof is a nauseating character. Band Aid was the most self-righteous platform ever in the history of popular music." (Time Out, 1985)
Jack White On The Black Keys
"I'll hear TV commercials where I think it's me. Half the time, it's the Black Keys." (Rolling Stone, May 2014)