The Best Insults In Rock

Because nobody can be horrible about musicians quite like other musicians.

Paul Weller On James Blunt "I'd rather eat my own shit than duet with James Blunt." (Daily Mirror, January 2006) Paul Weller and James Blunt. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto/Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Billy Corgan on Radiohead "I'll piss on fuckin' Radiohead, because of all this pomposity." (Antiquiet,2012) Billy Corgan and Thom Yorke. Picture: Rob Ball/Wireimage/Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Courtney Love on Dave Grohl “Dave Grohl is just a sub-mediocre kind of guy who does this ‘nice guy’ nonsense.” (MySpace, 2007) Courtney Love and Dave Grohl. Picture: Francesco Prandoni/Redferns/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.com/Getty

Robert Smith of The Cure on Morrissey “If Morrissey says not to eat meat, then I’ll eat meat. That’s how much I hate Morrissey.” Robert Smith and Morrissey. Picture: Dave J Hogan/JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP/Getty Images

Noel Gallagher On Liam Gallagher “Liam is the angriest man you'll ever meet. He's like a man with a fork in a world of soup." (Q magazine, 2009) Noel and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Damon Albarn on Adele “She’s very insecure. I heard the work she did with my friend Brian, aka Danger Mouse. It’s very middle of the road." (The Sun, 2015) Damon Albarn and Adele. Picture: Didier Messens/Redferns/Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty

Adele on Damon Albarn “It was one of those ‘Don’t meet your idol’ moments. It was sad, and I regret hanging out with him.” (Rolling Stone, 2015) Damon Albarn and Adele. Picture: Jon Furniss/WireImage/Francesco Prandoni/Redferns/Getty

Noel Gallagher on Harry Styles "Harry Styles has got nothing to say for himself - nothing. You alright, mate? ‘Uhhh.' That’s it. The gig will never die because you can’t download it. You can’t download spirit." (Esquire, 2015) Noel Gallagher and Harry Styles. Picture: Dave J Hogan/ ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Kurt Cobain On Guns N' Roses “Guns N’Roses are really talentless people, and they write crap music.” (The Advocate magazine, February 1993) Kurt Cobain and Axl Rose. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Morrissey on Bob Geldof "Bob Geldof is a nauseating character. Band Aid was the most self-righteous platform ever in the history of popular music." (Time Out, 1985) Morrissey and Bob Geldof. Picture: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images