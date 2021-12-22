The stars we lost in 2021

Some of the celebrities we lost this year: James Michael Tyler, Sean Lock, Nikki Grahame and Charlie Watts
Some of the celebrities we lost this year: James Michael Tyler, Sean Lock, Nikki Grahame and Charlie Watts. Picture: Collection Christophel/Gary Parker/ZUMA Press, Inc/Rodolfo Sassano/Alamy Stock Photo

Radio X remembers the musicians, actors and other celebrities that passed away over the past 12 months.

  1. Ed Asner, actor

    Ed Asner in the 2001 film The Animal
    Ed Asner in the 2001 film The Animal. Picture: AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

    The actor, best known for the US sitcom Lou Grant and roles in Up and Elf, died on 29th August aged 91.

  2. Ned Beatty, actor

    Ned Beatty in the 1989 film Physical Evidence
    Ned Beatty in the 1989 film Physical Evidence. Picture: AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

    Best known for his roles in Deliverance, Superman and All The President's Men, Beatty died on 13th June, aged 83.

  3. Lionel Blair, TV presenter and dancer

    Lionel Blair in Brighton 2005.
    Lionel Blair in Brighton 2005. Picture: Jim Holden / Alamy Stock Photo

    Blair started his entertainment career as a dancer, but later became famous as a TV personality, appearing on shows like Give Us A Clue. He died on 4th December, aged 92.

  4. Johnny Briggs, actor

    Johnny Briggs as Mike Baldwin in Coronation Street
    Johnny Briggs as Mike Baldwin in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV ARCHIVE

    The London actor was most famous for his long-running role in Coronation Street as Mike Baldwin. He died on 28th February, aged 85.

  5. Steve Bronski, Bronski Beat

    Bronski Beat in July 1984: Larry Steinbachek, Jimmy Somerville and Steve Bronski
    Bronski Beat in July 1984: Larry Steinbachek, Jimmy Somerville and Steve Bronski. Picture: WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

    The founder of the 80s synth-pop trio died after a fire at his flat in London on 7th December. He was 61.

  6. John Challis, actor

    John Challis as Boycie with his TV wife Sue Holderness in 2011
    John Challis as Boycie with his TV wife Sue Holderness in 2011. Picture: Jon Furniss/WireImage/Getty

    Most famous for his role as "Boycie" in the sitcom Only Fools And Horses, Challis died on 19th September aged 79.

  7. Dustin Diamond, actor

    Dustin Diamond in 1992
    Dustin Diamond in 1992. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo

    The US actor achieved fame as "Screech" in the series Saved By The Bell, He died on 1st February, aged 41.

  8. DMX, musician

    DMX performing in Moscow in 2014
    DMX performing in Moscow in 2014. Picture: Gennadiy Kravchenko / Alamy Stock Photo

    The US rapper, real name Earl Simmons, died on 9th April, aged 50 from a heart attack.

  9. Richard Donner, director

    Richard Donner behind the camera on the film The Toy in 1982
    Richard Donner behind the camera on the film The Toy in 1982. Picture: Album / Alamy Stock Photo

    The US filmmaker, best known for helming The Omen, Superman, The Goonies and Lethal Weapon, did on 5th July, aged 91.

  10. Nikki Grahame, TV personality

    Nikki Grahame is evicted from the Big Brother house in July 2006
    Nikki Grahame is evicted from the Big Brother house in July 2006. Picture: GettyMJ Kim/Getty Images

    The Big Brother 7 contestant died on 9th April of complications from anorexia nervosa. She was 38.

  11. Jimmy Greaves, footballer

    Jimmy Greaves in 2010
    Jimmy Greaves in 2010. Picture: Independent / Alamy Stock Photo

    The Spurs and England forward, later a TV sports pundit, died on 19th September, aged 81.

  12. Sarah Harding, musician

    Sarah Harding in February 2013
    Sarah Harding in February 2013. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

    The Girls Aloud singer died on 5th September after a battle with breast cancer. She was 39.

  13. Dusty Hill, ZZ Top

    ZZ Top in 1983: Dusty Hill, Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons
    ZZ Top in 1983: Dusty Hill, Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons. Picture: GettyAaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

    The ZZ Top bassist died on 28th July, aged 72.

  14. Sally Ann Howes, actor

    Dick Van Dyke and Sally Ann Howes in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)
    Dick Van Dyke and Sally Ann Howes in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968). Picture: Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

    Best known for her role as Truly Scrumptious in the film version of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Howes died on 19 December, aged 91.

  15. Jethro, comedian

    Jethro in July 2007
    Jethro in July 2007. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

    The veteran comic - real name Geoffrey Rowe - died from COVID on 14th December, aged 73.

  16. Joey Jordison, Slipknot

    Joey Jordison in July 2010
    Joey Jordison in July 2010. Picture: MediaPunch Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

    The drummer for US metal act Slipknot died on 26th July aged 46. He'd suffered from the neurological condition acute transverse myelitis for many years.

  17. Nick Kamen, model and musician

    Nick Kamen in 1987
    Nick Kamen in 1987. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

    Kamen became famous after appearing in a Levis TV ad, and then had a short musical career, with his hit Each Time You Break My Heart co-written by Madonna. He died from bone marrow cancer on 4th May, aged 59.

  18. Larry King, TV presenter

    Larry King on the set of his US talk show, 1994
    Larry King on the set of his US talk show, 1994. Picture: Danita Delimont / Alamy Stock Photo

    The veteran US TV host died on 23rd January, aged 87.

  19. Yaphet Kotto, actor

    Yaphet Kotto as Bond villain Dr. Kananga in Live And Let Die (1973)
    Yaphet Kotto as Bond villain Dr. Kananga in Live And Let Die (1973). Picture: AA Film Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

    The New York actor was best known for appearing in the original Alien and as the Bond villain in Live And Let Die. He died on 15th March, aged 81.

  20. Sean Lock, comedian

    Sean Lock performing at Latitude Festival in 2013
    Sean Lock performing at Latitude Festival in 2013. Picture: WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

    The stand up comedian, who made a TV career appearing on shows like 15 Storeys High and 8 Out Of 10 Cats, died of lung cancer on 16th August. He was 58.

  21. Biz Markie, musician

    Biz Markie performing live in 2011
    Biz Markie performing live in 2011. Picture: WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

    The rapper and producer, best known for 1989's Just A Friend, died on 16th July, aged 57.

  22. Carlos Marin, musician

    Carlos Marin in 2008
    Carlos Marin in 2008. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo

    The Spanish baritone was a member of classical group Il Divo. He died from COVID on 19th December, aged 53.

  23. Gerry Marsden, musician

    Gerry Marsden takes a ferry 'cross the Mersey in 2013
    Gerry Marsden takes a ferry 'cross the Mersey in 2013. Picture: John Davidson Photos / Alamy Stock Photo

    The lead singer of Liverpool band Gerry & The Pacemakers died on 3rd January, aged 78. Contemporaries of The Beatles, the Pacemakers were the first band to have their first three singles all make No 1 in the UK charts.

  24. Jackie Mason, comedian

    Jackie Mason in March 1992
    Jackie Mason in March 1992. Picture: GettyMichel Delsol/Getty Images

    The American stand-up and actor died on 24th July, aged 93. In later years, Mason voiced Krusty The Clown's father on The Simpsons.

  25. Helen McCrory, actor

    Helen McCrory in April 2015
    Helen McCrory in April 2015. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    Known for her roles in Peaky Blinders and The Queen, McCrory died on 16th April, aged 52.

  26. Michael Nesmith, The Monkees

    Michael Nesmith at the start of his Monkees career in 1966
    Michael Nesmith at the start of his Monkees career in 1966. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

    The guitarist for the "manufactured" band - best known for his woolly hat and laconic persona - died on 10th December aged 78 from heart failure. After The Monkeys, Nesmith had a solo career and was instrumental in the founding of MTV.

  27. Lee "Scratch" Perry, musician

    Lee "Scratch" Perry in 2013
    Lee "Scratch" Perry in 2013. Picture: LE PICTORIUM / Alamy Stock Photo

    The influential Jamaican producer and singer died on 29th August, aged 85.

  28. Prince Phillip

    The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Phillip, at Jubilee celebrations in 2012 at Henley on Thames.
    The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Phillip, at Jubilee celebrations in 2012 at Henley on Thames. Picture: Charlotte Snowden / Alamy Stock Photo

    Although not strictly a star from the entertainment world, HRH The Duke Of Edinburgh was one of the most famous people in the world, having been married to Queen Elisabeth II since 1947. He died on 10th June, aged 99.

  29. Mick Rock, photographer

    Mick Rock in 2016
    Mick Rock in 2016. Picture: Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

    Rock was best known for his images of Queen, Lou Reed and David Bowie in the early 1970s. He died on 18th November, aged 72.

  30. Anne Rice, author

    Anne Rice at a book signing in October 2003
    Anne Rice at a book signing in October 2003. Picture: UPI / Alamy Stock Photo

    The American writer, best known for Interview With The Vampire, died on 11th December following a stroke. She was 80.

  31. Paul Ritter, actor

    Paul Ritter with Tamsin Grieg in Friday Night Dinner
    Paul Ritter with Tamsin Grieg in Friday Night Dinner. Picture: Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

    The British actor, known for his roles in Friday Night Dinner, Chernobyl and Quantum Of Solace, died on 5th April, aged 54.

  32. Phil Spector, musician and producer

    Phil Spector leaves the courtroom during a break in opening statements in his murder trial at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles April 25, 2007
    Phil Spector leaves the courtroom during a break in opening statements in his murder trial at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles April 25, 2007. Picture: REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo

    The controversial producer died on 17th January, aged 81. Spector developed the legendary "Wall Of Sound" for artists like The Ronettes and Ike & Tina Turner and went on to produce material by The Beatles, John Lennon, George Harrison and The Ramones. In 2003, he was convicted of the murder of actress Lana Clarkson and died in prison.

  34. Jim Steinman, songwriter and producer

    Meat Loaf (left) and Jim Steinman promoting Bat Out Of Hell in March 1977
    Meat Loaf (left) and Jim Steinman promoting Bat Out Of Hell in March 1977. Picture: MediaPunch Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

    Steinman was best known for his work with Meat Loaf on the Bat Out Of Hell album and died on 19th April, aged 73.

  35. Ian St John, footballer

    Ian St John in April 1996
    Ian St John in April 1996. Picture: Allsport/Getty Images

    The Scottish professional footballer, who played for Liverpool and later enjoyed a TV career alongside fellow sportsman Jimmy Greaves, died on 1st March, aged 82.

  36. Dean Stockwell, actor

    Dean Stockwell in Air Force One (1997)
    Dean Stockwell in Air Force One (1997). Picture: AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

    Stockwell started his career as a child actor, but later appeared in movies such as Blue Velvet, Dune and Air Force One. He was also known for his role as "Al" in the TV series Quantum Leap. He died on 7th November, aged 85.

  37. Una Stubbs, actor

    Una Stubbs in 2011
    Una Stubbs in 2011. Picture: WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

    Stubbs was best known for her appearances in the Cliff Richard vehicle Summer Holiday, the TV game show Give Us A Clue and as Aunt Sally in the 1980s version of Worzel Gummidge. She died on 12th August, aged 84.

  38. James Michael Tyler, actor

    James Michael Tyler as Gunther
    James Michael Tyler as Gunther. Picture: Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo

    Tyler played the role of coffee shop barista Gunther in Friends between 1994 and 2004. He died from prostate cancer on 24th October, aged 59.

  39. Bunny Wailer, musician

    Bunny Wailer in Jamaica, 2006
    Bunny Wailer in Jamaica, 2006. Picture: AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

    Neville O'Riley Livingston was one of The Wailers, alongside reggae superstars Bob Marley and Peter Tosh. He died on 2nd March, aged 73.

  40. Murray Walker, journalist and commentator

    Murray Walker in the commentary box
    Murray Walker in the commentary box. Picture: Jakob Ebrey / Alamy Stock Photo

    Walker was best known for his excitable commentaries on Formula One races on the BBC and ITV. He died on 13th March, aged 97.

  41. Charlie Watts, musician

    Charlie Watts in Milan, September 2011
    Charlie Watts in Milan, September 2011. Picture: Rodolfo Sassano / Alamy Stock Photo

    Watts joined The Rolling Stones in 1963 and remained as their drummer until his death on 24th August, aged 80. Elton John said that Watts was "the ultimate drummer... the most stylish of men, and such brilliant company".

