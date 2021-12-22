The stars we lost in 2021
22 December 2021, 15:47 | Updated: 22 December 2021, 15:58
Radio X remembers the musicians, actors and other celebrities that passed away over the past 12 months.
-
Ed Asner, actor
The actor, best known for the US sitcom Lou Grant and roles in Up and Elf, died on 29th August aged 91.
-
Ned Beatty, actor
Best known for his roles in Deliverance, Superman and All The President's Men, Beatty died on 13th June, aged 83.
-
Lionel Blair, TV presenter and dancer
Blair started his entertainment career as a dancer, but later became famous as a TV personality, appearing on shows like Give Us A Clue. He died on 4th December, aged 92.
-
Johnny Briggs, actor
The London actor was most famous for his long-running role in Coronation Street as Mike Baldwin. He died on 28th February, aged 85.
-
Steve Bronski, Bronski Beat
The founder of the 80s synth-pop trio died after a fire at his flat in London on 7th December. He was 61.
-
John Challis, actor
Most famous for his role as "Boycie" in the sitcom Only Fools And Horses, Challis died on 19th September aged 79.
-
Dustin Diamond, actor
The US actor achieved fame as "Screech" in the series Saved By The Bell, He died on 1st February, aged 41.
-
DMX, musician
The US rapper, real name Earl Simmons, died on 9th April, aged 50 from a heart attack.
-
Richard Donner, director
The US filmmaker, best known for helming The Omen, Superman, The Goonies and Lethal Weapon, did on 5th July, aged 91.
-
Nikki Grahame, TV personality
The Big Brother 7 contestant died on 9th April of complications from anorexia nervosa. She was 38.
-
Jimmy Greaves, footballer
The Spurs and England forward, later a TV sports pundit, died on 19th September, aged 81.
-
Sarah Harding, musician
The Girls Aloud singer died on 5th September after a battle with breast cancer. She was 39.
-
Dusty Hill, ZZ Top
The ZZ Top bassist died on 28th July, aged 72.
-
Sally Ann Howes, actor
Best known for her role as Truly Scrumptious in the film version of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Howes died on 19 December, aged 91.
-
Jethro, comedian
The veteran comic - real name Geoffrey Rowe - died from COVID on 14th December, aged 73.
-
Joey Jordison, Slipknot
The drummer for US metal act Slipknot died on 26th July aged 46. He'd suffered from the neurological condition acute transverse myelitis for many years.
-
Nick Kamen, model and musician
Kamen became famous after appearing in a Levis TV ad, and then had a short musical career, with his hit Each Time You Break My Heart co-written by Madonna. He died from bone marrow cancer on 4th May, aged 59.
-
Larry King, TV presenter
The veteran US TV host died on 23rd January, aged 87.
-
Yaphet Kotto, actor
The New York actor was best known for appearing in the original Alien and as the Bond villain in Live And Let Die. He died on 15th March, aged 81.
-
Sean Lock, comedian
The stand up comedian, who made a TV career appearing on shows like 15 Storeys High and 8 Out Of 10 Cats, died of lung cancer on 16th August. He was 58.
-
Biz Markie, musician
The rapper and producer, best known for 1989's Just A Friend, died on 16th July, aged 57.
-
Carlos Marin, musician
The Spanish baritone was a member of classical group Il Divo. He died from COVID on 19th December, aged 53.
-
Gerry Marsden, musician
The lead singer of Liverpool band Gerry & The Pacemakers died on 3rd January, aged 78. Contemporaries of The Beatles, the Pacemakers were the first band to have their first three singles all make No 1 in the UK charts.
-
Jackie Mason, comedian
The American stand-up and actor died on 24th July, aged 93. In later years, Mason voiced Krusty The Clown's father on The Simpsons.
-
Helen McCrory, actor
Known for her roles in Peaky Blinders and The Queen, McCrory died on 16th April, aged 52.
-
Michael Nesmith, The Monkees
The guitarist for the "manufactured" band - best known for his woolly hat and laconic persona - died on 10th December aged 78 from heart failure. After The Monkeys, Nesmith had a solo career and was instrumental in the founding of MTV.
-
Lee "Scratch" Perry, musician
The influential Jamaican producer and singer died on 29th August, aged 85.
-
Prince Phillip
Although not strictly a star from the entertainment world, HRH The Duke Of Edinburgh was one of the most famous people in the world, having been married to Queen Elisabeth II since 1947. He died on 10th June, aged 99.
-
Mick Rock, photographer
Rock was best known for his images of Queen, Lou Reed and David Bowie in the early 1970s. He died on 18th November, aged 72.
-
Anne Rice, author
The American writer, best known for Interview With The Vampire, died on 11th December following a stroke. She was 80.
-
Paul Ritter, actor
The British actor, known for his roles in Friday Night Dinner, Chernobyl and Quantum Of Solace, died on 5th April, aged 54.
-
Phil Spector, musician and producer
The controversial producer died on 17th January, aged 81. Spector developed the legendary "Wall Of Sound" for artists like The Ronettes and Ike & Tina Turner and went on to produce material by The Beatles, John Lennon, George Harrison and The Ramones. In 2003, he was convicted of the murder of actress Lana Clarkson and died in prison.
Jim Steinman, songwriter and producer
Steinman was best known for his work with Meat Loaf on the Bat Out Of Hell album and died on 19th April, aged 73.
-
Ian St John, footballer
The Scottish professional footballer, who played for Liverpool and later enjoyed a TV career alongside fellow sportsman Jimmy Greaves, died on 1st March, aged 82.
-
Dean Stockwell, actor
Stockwell started his career as a child actor, but later appeared in movies such as Blue Velvet, Dune and Air Force One. He was also known for his role as "Al" in the TV series Quantum Leap. He died on 7th November, aged 85.
-
Una Stubbs, actor
Stubbs was best known for her appearances in the Cliff Richard vehicle Summer Holiday, the TV game show Give Us A Clue and as Aunt Sally in the 1980s version of Worzel Gummidge. She died on 12th August, aged 84.
-
James Michael Tyler, actor
Tyler played the role of coffee shop barista Gunther in Friends between 1994 and 2004. He died from prostate cancer on 24th October, aged 59.
-
Bunny Wailer, musician
Neville O'Riley Livingston was one of The Wailers, alongside reggae superstars Bob Marley and Peter Tosh. He died on 2nd March, aged 73.
-
Murray Walker, journalist and commentator
Walker was best known for his excitable commentaries on Formula One races on the BBC and ITV. He died on 13th March, aged 97.
-
Charlie Watts, musician
Watts joined The Rolling Stones in 1963 and remained as their drummer until his death on 24th August, aged 80. Elton John said that Watts was "the ultimate drummer... the most stylish of men, and such brilliant company".