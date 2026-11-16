Saffron Republica: “Seeing The Jam perform changed my life forever”

“I Wanted To Be Paul Weller”: Saffron from Republica on the moment that changed everything

By Jenny Mensah

The Republica frontwoman spoke to Radio X about the artists who have influenced her most in The Collection.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Saffron from Republica has revealed that watching The Jam perform when she was 14 "changed (her) life forever" and made her wish she was Paul Weller.

The Ready to Go singer took part in the second instalment our new YouTube series, The Collection, where she discussed the music, the people, the places and the fashion items that influenced her the most.

When asked about a band she'd wish she'd seen live she revealed that she was too young to see the Sex Pistols live, but when she became a teenager, she seized the opportunity to see The Jam.

"At the age of 14, I saved my money up and got a ticket and I went down the front at Brighton Centre to see The Jam and that changed my life forever. And yeah, I went home and said to my mum that I wanted to be Paul Weller."

Watch Saffron's fast-moving rundown of the style icons and personal passions that shaped her in her episode of The Collection above.

Saffron from Republica and The Jam in 1980. Picture: Radio X, Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the feature, Saffron describes her joy at finally being able to watch Kate Bush's historic Before The Dawn shows back in 2014, which saw her play 22 sold-out performances in a residence at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo in London.

"I waited 35, 36 years to see her play live. She only did one tour back in 1979 at Hammersmith Odeon, and it changed my life watching that and listening to her music and learning how to be a songwriter as a young girl," she recalled.

"And she was only 19 years old then, and she never toured again until recently, a few years ago. So yeah, I'm so glad I got to see that.

Elsewhere in the chat, Saffron argued how Shed Seven’s Chasing Rainbows was an underrated classic, highlights her favorite designers, her signature red lipstick, the Louise Brooks bob she believes is timeless and reveals her and a deep love of Japanese anime and kung fu films and her huge Star Wars toy collection.

Read more:

Johnny Marr featured our inaugural episode of The Collection where he praised his friendship with Noel Gallagher, described the desert boot among his most essential fashion item and cited everyone from Patti Smith to Muhammed Ali among his most influential and outstanding figures across music and culture.

Watch our video with The Smiths legend below:

Johnny Marr praises friendship with Noel Gallagher | The Collection

Read more: