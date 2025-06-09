Rik Mayall’s funniest ever lines

Rik Mayall in 1999... with a classic quote from Bottom
Rik Mayall in 1999... with a classic quote from Bottom. Picture: Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo

The actor and comedian died on 9th June 2014. Let's remember his comic genius with some of the greatest lines from his best-loved characters.

  1. “Ugly, stupid, poor people should not be allowed to have children.”

    Alan B'Stard from The New Statesman

    Rik Mayall in The New Statesman, 1991
    Rik Mayall in The New Statesman, 1991. Picture: Alamy

  2. “Now can we just get our equipment out. I mean, I mean get our tackle out. I mean, get our gear... oh God, you can't say anything without some dreadful double entendre lurking around the corner!”

    Richie Rich, Bottom

    Rik Mayall and Adrian Edmondson in Bottom, 1991
    Rik Mayall and Adrian Edmondson in Bottom, 1991. Picture: Alamy

  3. “So long suckers, next time you get bored with your lives give me a call and I'll come 'round and kill you.”

    Flashheart from Blackadder

    Rik Mayall as Flashheart from Blackadder II in 1986.
    Rik Mayall as Flashheart from Blackadder II in 1986. Picture: Alamy

  4. “No, no, no - not 'Bank Manager’. Tell it like it is. Put 'Fascist Bully-Boy’!”

    Rick from The Young Ones

    Alexei Sayle, Nigel Planner, Rik Mayall, Christopher Ryan and Adrian Edmondson in a scene from the "Demolition" episode of The Young Ones
    Alexei Sayle, Nigel Planner, Rik Mayall, Christopher Ryan and Adrian Edmondson in a scene from the "Demolition" episode of The Young Ones. Picture: Alamy

  5. “Another heavy metal day. No sleep 'til Castle Donington. Better have some vibes!”

    Colin Grigson, More Bad News

    Bad News launch their debut album in London, 1987: Den Dennis (Nigel Planer), Vim Fuego (Ade Edmondson), Spider Webb (Peter Richardson) and Colin Grigson (Rik Mayall).
    Bad News launch their debut album in London, 1987: Den Dennis (Nigel Planer), Vim Fuego (Ade Edmondson), Spider Webb (Peter Richardson) and Colin Grigson (Rik Mayall). Picture: Alamy

  6. “We hear an awful lot of leftie whingeing about NHS waiting lists. Well the answer’s simple. Shut down the health service. Result? No more waiting lists.”

    Alan B'Stard from The New Statesman

    Rik Mayall as Alan B'Stard in The New Statesman, 1987
    Rik Mayall as Alan B'Stard in The New Statesman, 1987. Picture: Alamy

  7. “I tell you, there's some things a girl can't appreciate and Richie's Friday night fry-up is one of them.”

    Richie Rich, Bottom

    Adrian Edmondson and Rik Mayall in the second series of Bottom.
    Adrian Edmondson and Rik Mayall in the second series of Bottom. Picture: BBC / Everett Collection

  8. “Typical. Five minutes before the most important party of my life and the house is destroyed by a giant sandwich!”

    Rick from The Young Ones

    The Young Ones in August 1982: Christopher Ryan, Rik Mayall, Nigel Planer and Adrian Edmondson.
    The Young Ones in August 1982: Christopher Ryan, Rik Mayall, Nigel Planer and Adrian Edmondson. Picture: Mirrorpix/Alamy

  9. “Let's get boozy and sit around the camp-fire singing dirty rugby songs.”

    Richie Rich, Bottom

    Rik Mayall and Ade Edmondson shooting the opening titles of Bottom, 1991
    Rik Mayall and Ade Edmondson shooting the opening titles of Bottom, 1991. Picture: BBC / Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo

  10. "The bathroom’s free! Unlike the country under the Thatcherite junta!”

    Rick from The Young Ones

    The "Bomb" episode of The Young Ones from 1982: Christopher Ryan, Rik Mayall, Adrian Edmondson, Nigel Planer
    The "Bomb" episode of The Young Ones from 1982: Christopher Ryan, Rik Mayall, Adrian Edmondson, Nigel Planer. Picture: BBC / Everett Collection / Alamy

  11. “God, I'm bored. I might as well be listening to Genesis.”

    Rick from The Young Ones

    The cast of the Young Ones seen here filming on location in Bristol, August 1982.
    The cast of the Young Ones seen here filming on location in Bristol, August 1982. Picture: Alamy

