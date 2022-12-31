Listen to the very best of Radio X at New Year

On Air Now
31 December 2022, 08:00
We have special shows and festive editions of your favourites across New Year 2022/23. See the highlights from the schedule here.
New Year's Eve, Saturday 31st December, 11am
Johnny and Gav take a look back at the year in sport - and more - with their 2022 round-up.
New Year's Eve, Saturday 31st December, 1pm
Polly James counts down the best songs of 2022.... as voted by YOU! What will be named the best track of the year?
New Year's Eve, Saturday 31st December, 4pm
Actually, it's three hours of hand-picked tunes to get your NYE started. Don't forget you can listen to the Platinum Hour Live Playlist whenever you want at Global Player.
New Year's Eve, Saturday 31st December, 7pm
Radio X has the soundtrack to your New Year's Eve as we see out 2022 and see in 2023. Rich Wolfenden takes you through until 11pm, then Sarah Gosling will ring in the New Year, with George Ryland taking up the reins at 2am.
New Year's Day, Sunday 1st January
Radio X eases you into the New Year with some laid back rock and acoustic tunes. Elspeth kicks things off between 6 and 8am, with Polly James taking over at 1pm, Dan Gasser at 4pm and Sarah Gosling at 7pm. Take it easy, you've got the whole year!
New Year's Day, Sunday 1st January, 11pm
Alex Turner and Matt Helders take John Kennedy through one of the biggest and best albums of 2022 with a replay of our very special album playback.