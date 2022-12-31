Listen to the very best of Radio X at New Year

Listen to the very best of Radio X at New Year. Picture: Radio X

We have special shows and festive editions of your favourites across New Year 2022/23. See the highlights from the schedule here.

The End Of The Year Kickabout with Johnny Vaughan

New Year's Eve, Saturday 31st December, 11am

Johnny and Gav take a look back at the year in sport - and more - with their 2022 round-up.

Radio X Record Of The Year 2022

New Year's Eve, Saturday 31st December, 1pm

Polly James counts down the best songs of 2022.... as voted by YOU! What will be named the best track of the year?

Radio X wants you to choose the Record Of The Year 2022. Picture: Radio X

Chris Moyles' New Year's Eve Platinum Hour

New Year's Eve, Saturday 31st December, 4pm

Actually, it's three hours of hand-picked tunes to get your NYE started. Don't forget you can listen to the Platinum Hour Live Playlist whenever you want at Global Player.

The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour live playlist. Picture: Radio X

The Radio X New Year's Eve Indie Night

New Year's Eve, Saturday 31st December, 7pm

Radio X has the soundtrack to your New Year's Eve as we see out 2022 and see in 2023. Rich Wolfenden takes you through until 11pm, then Sarah Gosling will ring in the New Year, with George Ryland taking up the reins at 2am.

Radio X's Chilled New Year's Day

New Year's Day, Sunday 1st January

Radio X eases you into the New Year with some laid back rock and acoustic tunes. Elspeth kicks things off between 6 and 8am, with Polly James taking over at 1pm, Dan Gasser at 4pm and Sarah Gosling at 7pm. Take it easy, you've got the whole year!

Listen to the Radio X Chilled live playlist. Picture: Radio X

Arctic Monkeys - The Car Track By Track

New Year's Day, Sunday 1st January, 11pm

Alex Turner and Matt Helders take John Kennedy through one of the biggest and best albums of 2022 with a replay of our very special album playback.