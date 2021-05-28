Radio X has your ultimate Summer Playlist

Radio X Summer Playlist. Picture: Radio X

The sun is finally here - so you'll be needing the ideal soundtrack. Let Radio X get the summer party started!

Summer is officially here, so get the BBQ started, dust down the garden chairs and get some summery tunes on!

It seems like the sun has been a long time coming, but with some decent weather forecast in many parts of the country this weekend (fingers crossed), Radio X has the ultimate playlist for you, whether you're in the garden, in the park, or driving about with the windows down (or the whole roof, if you're that lucky).

Radio X's Summer Playlist includes glorious tunes from the likes of Courteeners, Kings Of Leon, Florence & The Machine, The Coral, Portugal The Man and many more.

They're the hottest indie tunes to take you through the summer!

Radio X Summer Playlist. Picture: Radio X

Global Player has stacks more playlists for every mood, season or genre, including Radio X Chilled, Indie Feel Good and New Rock.

Download and install Global Player, swipe to Radio X and get listening on the go.

You can find out more about Global Player and the Global family of brands including Capital, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Heart, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM right here

Download Global Player from the App Store (Android)Download Global Player from the Google Play (Apple)