Hear the best of Radio X at Christmas and New Year
14 December 2018, 13:41 | Updated: 14 December 2018, 17:13
We have special shows and festive editions of your favourites across Christmas and New Year 2018. See highlights from the schedule here.
See the full Radio X schedule for this week
Elis James and John Robins - 250 shows and still vibing
Saturday 22 December, 1pm
Join Elis and John as they mark 250 shows with a special edition LIVE from The Comedy Store in London, complete with guests and a live audience.
Florence + The Machine LIVE
Christmas Eve, 10pm
Boxing Day, 1pm
Another chance to hear Florence + The Machine recorded live in Dallas in September 2018, plus Florence Welch talks John Kennedy through her latest album, High As Hope
The Chris Moyles Show Christmas Lunch
Christmas Day, 11am
Join Chris, Dom, Pippa, James and Producer Matt as they open their gifts and tuck into a hearty Christmas lunch in this festive special.
Johnny Vaughan’s Christmas Day Thang
Christmas Day, 5pm
Live from the Vaughan Mansion (possibly), the 4Til7 Thang get festive with some special guests and their annual Christmas quiz.
In Conversation With Muse
Christmas Day, 8pm
New Year’s Day, 7pm
John Kennedy talks to Matt Bellamy, Dom Howard and Chris Wolstenholme about their career and music in one of Radio X’s highlights of 2018.
Foo Fighters On Radio X
Christmas Day, 11pm
Gordon Smart chats to Dave Grohl and there’s another chance to hear highlights from Foo Fighters’ show at the Ethiad Stadium in Manchester from June 2018.
The Best Of The Chris Moyles Show 2018
Boxing Day, 6am
Get over the post-Christmas slump with some of the choicest moments from The Chris Moyles Show in 2018.
Gordon Smart - The Best Of The Guests 2018
Boxing Day, 7pm
Gordon looks back at the best guests and session tracks of 2018, including Damon Albarn, Mumford And Sons, Dave Grohl, Romesh Ranganathan and more.
Mumford And Sons Album Playback
Boxing Day, 10pm
John Kennedy is joined by Marcus Mumford and Winston Marshall to discuss one of the biggest album releases of the year, Delta.
Arctic Monkeys Album Playback
Thursday 27 December, 10pm
Another chance to hear John Kennedy talking to Alex Turner about the latest Monkeys album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.
Felix White On The White Album
Sunday, 30 December, 10pm
Felix takes a look back at The Beatles' classic double album, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year.
John Kennedy’s Great X-Pectations
New Year’s Eve, 4pm
Radio X's guru of new music unveils the bands and artists Radio X is tipping for big things in 2019.
Happy New Year on Radio X
New Year’s Eve from 8pm
George Godfrey takes you into 2019 with some classic New Year's Eve bangers.
Danny Wallace on New Year’s Day
Tuesday 1 January, 10am
The Important Broadcast kicks off the New Year with Danny's predictions for 2019.
Elis James and John Robins on New Year’s Day
Tuesday 1 January, 1pm
Elis James and John Robins kick off 2019 with a special New Year show.
Best Of British with Issy Panayis
Saturday 5 January, 7pm
Issy kicks off 2019 with a selection of songs from the best British artists of all time.