Listen to the very best of Radio X at Christmas and New Year

We have special shows and festive editions of your favourites across Christmas and New Year 2022. See the highlights from the schedule here.

Indie Night Christmas Eve with Michael Lavin

Christmas Eve Saturday 24th December 7pm

Too excited to sleep? Mikey Lavin has some big seasonal tunes to hopefully wear you out before Santa comes.

Christmas X-Posure with John Kennedy

Christmas Eve Saturday 24th December 11pm

John wraps up the year with some of the biggest and best new music of 2022.

Toby Tarrant on Christmas Day

Christmas Day Sunday 25th December 9am

Toby has the perfect accompaniment to opening your presents on Christmas morning - chat and indie classics!

The Chris Moyles Show Christmas Special

Christmas Day Sunday 25th December 12pm

Have Chris and the team been good enough all year to receive a visit from Santa? We'll find out! Plus, the team exchange presents and Pippa has a special Christmas Craptic Birthday.

Chris Moyles' Christmas Platinum Hour

Christmas Day Sunday 25th December 3pm

Chris Moyles takes over the Radio X Playlist with an hour of hand-picked festive tunes for Christmas Day. Don't forget you can listen to the Platinum Hour Live Playlist whenever you want at Global Player.

Johnny Vaughan’s Christmas Day Thang

Christmas Day Sunday 25 December 4pm

Invite Johnny round for Christmas Day! Or at the very least, let him play the best quiz master you’ll ever need... Play along with the Festive Fun! Plus, Alex James, Noel Gallagher, and Mr Christmas himself, Aled Jones, will all be popping in to Vaughan Towers at some point.

Indie Christmas Night with Michael Lavin

Christmas Day Sunday 25 December 7pm

Mikey soundtracks your Christmas evening with non-stop rock’n’roll floor fillers.

Radio X Presents

Christmas Day Wednesday 25 December 11pm

We look back at some of the fantastic gigs Radio X has presented with Barclaycard in 2022, with live tracks from Kasabian, Biffy Clyro and Blossoms.

The End Of The Year Kickabout with Johnny Vaughan

New Year's Eve, Saturday 31st December, 11am

Johnny and Gav take a look back at the year in sport - and more - with their 2022 round-up.

Radio X Record Of The Year 2022

New Year's Eve, Saturday 31st December, 1pm

Polly James counts down the best songs of 2022.... as voted by YOU! What will be named the best track of the year?

Chris Moyles' New Year's Eve Platinum Hour

New Year's Eve, Saturday 31st December, 4pm

Actually, it's three hours of hand-picked tunes to get your NYE started. Don't forget you can listen to the Platinum Hour Live Playlist whenever you want at Global Player.

The Radio X New Year's Eve Indie Night

New Year's Eve, Saturday 31st December, 7pm

Radio X has the soundtrack to your New Year's Eve as we see out 2022 and see in 2023. Rich Wolfenden takes you through until 11pm, then Sarah Gosling will ring in the New Year, with George Ryland taking up the reins at 2am.

Radio X's Chilled New Year's Day

New Year's Day, Sunday 1st January

Radio X eases you into the New Year with some laid back rock and acoustic tunes. Elspeth kicks things off between 6 and 8am, with Polly James taking over at 1pm, Dan Gasser at 4pm and Sarah Gosling at 7pm. Take it easy, you've got the whole year!

Arctic Monkeys - The Car Track By Track

New Year's Day, Sunday 1st January, 11pm

Alex Turner and Matt Helders take John Kennedy through one of the biggest and best albums of 2022 with a replay of our very special album playback.