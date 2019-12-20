Listen to the very best of Radio X at Christmas and New Year

The Chris Moyles Show 2019 Christmas Card. Picture: Radio X

We have special shows and festive editions of your favourites across Christmas and New Year 2019. See the highlights from the schedule here.

The Chris Moyles Show Christmas Lunch

Christmas Day Wednesday 25 December 12pm

A two hour special from Chris and the team – Chris, Dom, Pippa, James and Matt open their presents with some proper indie Christmas songs to soundtrack your day!

Johnny Vaughan’s Christmas Day Thang

Christmas Day Wednesday 25 December 5pm

Invite Johnny round for Christmas Day! Or at the very least, let him play the best quiz master you’ll ever need... Play along with the Festive Fun!

The Johnny Vaughan 4 Til 7 Thang at Christmas. Picture: Radio X

The Best Of The Chris Moyles Show 2019

Boxing Day Thursday 26 December 9am

Look back on the highlights and the big moments from 2019 with The Chris Moyles Show.

The A-X of the 2010s

Christmas Day Wednesday 25 December 7pm

Sunday 29 December 10pm

New Year's Day Wednesday 1 January 9pm

As the decade draws to a close, Radio X counts down musical, cultural and other significant moments that made the decade what it was.

Danny Wallace's Important Christmas Broadcast

Sunday 22 December 11am

Join Danny for a pre-Christmas extravaganza, with a festive spin on the Important Broadcast favourites.

Danny Wallace. Picture: Radio X

Radio X presents Catfish And The Bottlemen

Monday 23 December 10pm

Catfish released their third album The Balance this year... this is another chance to hear the exclusive gig the band did for Radio X back in August in front of an intimate audience at the O2 Academy Sheffield.



Catfish And The Bottlemen live in 2019. Picture: Thomas Jackson/Redferns/Getty Images

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher with very special guest Sam Fender

Christmas Eve Tuesday 24 December 10pm

One is a rock’n’roll living legend, the other is the most exciting talent Britain has produced in decades. Back in September, Radio X put them BOTH on the same stage in Manchester, on the day that Liam released his second solo album and Sam celebrated his album being number 1. Hear the highlights of this very special gig, only on Radio X!

Oasis Definitely Maybe Classic Album Playback

Christmas Day Wednesday 25 December 10pm

2019 marked 25 years since the release of one of the most culturally significant debut albums of all time. In this show, the man who signed Oasis, Alan McGee, shares the incredible stories behind the songs with Radio X’s John Kennedy.

Oasis - Definitely Maybe album cover. Picture: Press

Sam Fender Hypersonic Missiles Album Playback

Boxing Day Thursday 26 December 10pm

The debut album from the most exciting British talent in decades was released in 2019. Sam Fender chatted to John Kennedy about the album and how the songs came together.

Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles album cover. Picture: Press

The Best Of Sunday Social 2019

Sunday 29 December 7pm

Lliana Bird counts down the 20 Social Media moments that you were talking about over the last 12 months

Lliana Bird. Picture: Radio X

Happy New Year on Radio X

New Year's Eve Tuesday 31 December 9pm

You don’t need a playlist when you’ve got the X! George Godfrey takes you and Radio X into 2020 completely ad-free from 9pm... nothing but stone-cold indie dance floor fillers for your house party. You, your other half, and the dog still counts as a house party.