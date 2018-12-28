Lemmy's funniest quotes and words of wisdom

Motorhead singer Lemmy Kilmister in 2011. Picture: Britta Pedersen/DPA/PA Images

Today marks three years since the passing of the Motörhead frontman. Take a look at some of his best thoughts here.

Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister died on 28 December 2015, aged 70, after a short battle with cancer.

To mark his passing, we've taken a look back at the Motörhead frontman's best quotes and observations.

See 10 of the best below:

“As you go through life's rich tapestry, you realise that most people you meet aren't fit to shine your shoes. It's a sad fact, but it's true. A good friend is someone who'd hide you if you were on the run for murder. How many of them do you know?” (The Independent) Lemmy performs at London's Hammersmith Apollo in 2003. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images "I'm an egomaniac. I like being the centre of attention as much as anybody so I didn't mind. I was in it for the girls, to tell the truth. I think if more musicians told the truth, that would be the reason why most of them are in it. When you're young and you're desperate to get laid, you work out that being a bricklayer isn't that attractive." (The Independent) Ian "Lemmy" Kilminster in his Hawkwind days in 1973. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images “Motörhead is nothing if not democratic, but I don't think it's fair to be waving your dick around when people are minding their own business and might not want to see it.” (White Line Fever: The Autobiography) Motörhead's Eddie Clarke, Lemmy Kilmister and Phil Taylor in 1978. Picture: Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty "There was a magazine in England who said I screwed 2,000 women and I didn’t; I said 1,000. When you think about it, it isn't that unreasonable." (Spin) Lemmy from Motorhead poses with two Page Three models in 1991. Picture: Mark Baker/Sony Music Archive/Getty Images "Apparently people don't like the truth, but I do like it; I like it because it upsets a lot of people. If you show them enough times that their arguments are bullshit, then maybe just once, one of them will say, 'Oh! Wait a minute — I was wrong.' I live for that happening. Rare, I assure you." Lemmy from Motorhead at Virgin Megastore on London's Oxford Street to sign copies of his White Line Fever biography in 2002. Picture: Andy Butterton/PA Archive/PA Images "Religion is stupid anyway. I mean, a virgin gets pregnant by a ghost! You would never get away with that in a divorce court, would you?" (Radio Metal) Lemmy performs on stage at Stoke Park at 2000. Picture: James Arnold/PA Archive/PA Images "I'm not too old, and until I decide I'm too old I'll never be too fucking old." (The Independent) Lemmy performs with Motörhead on stage at the Carling Hammersmith Apollo in 2003. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images "If you didn't do anything that wasn't good for you it would be a very dull life. What are you gonna do? Everything that is pleasant in life is dangerous." (The Independent) Lemmy and Motörhead play Download Festival 2005. Picture: Dave Etheridge-Barnes/Getty Images "If you think you are too old to rock 'n roll then you are." Lemmy of Motörhead plays Indiana in September 2015. Picture: Joey Foley/Getty Images "Death is an inevitability, isn't it? You become more aware of that when you get to my age. I don't worry about it. I'm ready for it. When I go, I want to go doing what I do best. If I died tomorrow, I couldn't complain. It's been good." (Classic Rock) Lemmy at the Royal Opera House in 2004. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Watch the trailer for the 2010 Lemmy rockumentary below: