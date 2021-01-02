Radio X's Phone Covers 2020: How we kept the music going in lockdown

2 January 2021, 12:57 | Updated: 2 January 2021, 12:59

The best of Radio X Phone Covers 2020
The best of Radio X Phone Covers 2020. Picture: Radio X

Let's take a look back at some of the amazing cover versions that artists recorded for Radio X during the months of lockdown in 2020.

2020 has been a year like no other. Once lockdown kicked in at the end of March, album releases were re-scheduled, gigs were cancelled and it seemed that the rest of the year would be music-free.

Luckily, a number of artists were able to carry on producing some amazing work. And one outlet they had was Radio X's Phone Covers.

The idea was simple - we'd ask an up and coming artist, or a Radio X favourite, to record a cover version of one of their favourite songs, at home, on their phone and we received a series of magical and unique videos back....

Watch our line-up of great artists who stepped up to do a Phone Cover including the likes of Tom Grennan, Zuzu, Jacom Issac, Inlaher, Jade Bird and more:

  1. Tom Grennan - Paolo Nutini's Last Request

  2. Zuzu - Gerry Cinnamon's Sometimes

  3. The Magic Gang - Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here

  4. Jade Bird - Johnny Cash

  5. Inhaler cover Mazzy Star's Fade Into You

  6. APRE - The Weeknd's Blinding Lights

  7. Cassia - Oasis' Don't Look Back In Anger

  8. Nothing But Thieves - Radiohead's Creep

  9. Sea Girls - The Killers' When You Were Young

  10. DMA'S - Fat Boy Slim's Praise You

  11. Jake Issac - Coldplay's Fix You

  12. Larikins - The Killers' Caution

  13. Declan McKenna - Eels' Jeannie's Diary

  14. Fontaines D.C - The Jesus and Mary Chain's Darklands

  15. Holly Humberstone - Radiohead's Fake Plastic Trees

  16. Dizzy - Bombay Bicycle Club's Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)

  17. The Snuts - The Libertines' Don't Look Back Into The Sun

READ MORE: This was Liam Gallagher's New Year's Resolution for 2020

Latest Videos

Kelly Jones talks throat surgery and recovery

Stereophonics' Kelly Jones opens up on career-threatening vocal cord surgery and recovery

Stereophonics

Billie Eilish shares video of herself after having her wisdom teeth removed

Billie Eilish shares hilarious video of herself after having wisdom teeth removed

News

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl with music teaser inset

Foo Fighters share teaser of new music ahead of release of 10th album

Foo Fighters

Johnny Vaughan revisits the Big Breakfast house

Johnny Vaughan revisiting the Big Breakfast house was what we all needed in 2020

Johnny Vaughan

More Features

See more More Features

Just some of the classic debut albums released in the 1990s

The best debut albums of the 1990s

The Stone Roses in 1992. But which of their tracks is the most "skippable"?

Songs on classic albums you always skip

Chris Cornell, Kurt Coban, Anthony Kiedis and Bobby Gillespie

Maybe 1991 actually was the best year for music.... and here's the evidence
Clubbers dancing at Amnesia Rave 1991

The best rave tracks from the 90s

New Year's Eve champagne

The best indie songs for New Year's Eve at home