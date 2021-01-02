Radio X's Phone Covers 2020: How we kept the music going in lockdown
2 January 2021, 12:57 | Updated: 2 January 2021, 12:59
Let's take a look back at some of the amazing cover versions that artists recorded for Radio X during the months of lockdown in 2020.
2020 has been a year like no other. Once lockdown kicked in at the end of March, album releases were re-scheduled, gigs were cancelled and it seemed that the rest of the year would be music-free.
Luckily, a number of artists were able to carry on producing some amazing work. And one outlet they had was Radio X's Phone Covers.
The idea was simple - we'd ask an up and coming artist, or a Radio X favourite, to record a cover version of one of their favourite songs, at home, on their phone and we received a series of magical and unique videos back....
Watch our line-up of great artists who stepped up to do a Phone Cover including the likes of Tom Grennan, Zuzu, Jacom Issac, Inlaher, Jade Bird and more:
-
Tom Grennan - Paolo Nutini's Last Request
-
Zuzu - Gerry Cinnamon's Sometimes
-
The Magic Gang - Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here
-
Jade Bird - Johnny Cash
-
Inhaler cover Mazzy Star's Fade Into You
-
APRE - The Weeknd's Blinding Lights
-
Cassia - Oasis' Don't Look Back In Anger
-
Nothing But Thieves - Radiohead's Creep
-
Sea Girls - The Killers' When You Were Young
-
DMA'S - Fat Boy Slim's Praise You
-
Jake Issac - Coldplay's Fix You
-
Larikins - The Killers' Caution
-
Declan McKenna - Eels' Jeannie's Diary
-
Fontaines D.C - The Jesus and Mary Chain's Darklands
-
Holly Humberstone - Radiohead's Fake Plastic Trees
-
Dizzy - Bombay Bicycle Club's Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You)
-
The Snuts - The Libertines' Don't Look Back Into The Sun
