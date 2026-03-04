The most outrageous claims in rock

4 March 2026, 14:41

Johnny Borrell of Razorlight pictured at his 2005 peak at Live 8
Johnny Borrell of Razorlight pictured at his 2005 peak at Live 8. Picture: Brian Aris/Live 8 via Getty Images

The best rock stars are the ones who keep us entertained with their grandiose claims. But sometimes, musicians go a little too far...

  1. “We’re more popular than Jesus now."

    Church-goers protest against John Lennon's remark that The Beatles are 'more popular than Jesus' outside Candlestick Park where the band were set to hold their final live show, August 1966.
    Church-goers protest against John Lennon's remark that The Beatles are 'more popular than Jesus' outside Candlestick Park where the band were set to hold their final live show, August 1966. Picture: AP Photo/Alamy Stock Photo

    "I don’t know which will go first - rock ‘n’ roll or Christianity.” said John in one of the most famous boasts in rock history.

    Famous because it led to record burnings in the Southern states of America and a telling-off from the Pope. The band scraped through one last US tour in 1966 then put a stop to playing live.

  2. "We're not arrogant, we just believe we're the best band in the world."

    A young Oasis performing at the Sheffield Octagon Centre, 1st December 1994.
    A young Oasis performing at the Sheffield Octagon Centre, 1st December 1994. Picture: Alamy

    Indeed.

  3. "This album is one of the best albums in the past 20 years."

    The Killers in November 2004: David Keuning, Mark Stoermer, Ronnie Vannucci and Brandon Flowers.
    The Killers in November 2004: David Keuning, Mark Stoermer, Ronnie Vannucci and Brandon Flowers. Picture: Francis Specker/Alamy Stock Photo

    Brandon Flowers of The Killers described their second album Sam's Town like this to MTV in 2006.

    Having seen off The Bravery for apparently being Killers copyists, Brandon's confidence was clearly riding high.

  4. "I've met the man in the street. He's a c**t."

    Sid Vicious in Oslo, July 1977
    Sid Vicious in Oslo, July 1977. Picture: Henrik Laurvik / NTB/Alamy

    In his Sex Pistols heyday, the punk icon was asked if he made his music with the man in the street in mind. That was his reply.

  5. "I'm the best songwriter of my generation."

    Johnny Borrell performs with Razorlight in December 2004
    Johnny Borrell performs with Razorlight in December 2004. Picture: Alamy

    Borrell gave this grand statement to the NME in 2004. He added: "Ask me in 20 years about The Libertines." Well, both the Libertines and Razorlight are still here in 2025, so let's call that one a draw.

  6. "Rock stars are fascists, too. Adolf Hitler was one of the first rock stars.”

    David Bowie waves to fans as he arrives at Victoria Station May 1976
    David Bowie waves to fans as he arrives at Victoria Station May 1976. Picture: Alamy

    David Bowie caused controversy in September 1976 when he told Playboy magazine that the Nazi leader and architect of the Holocaust was "quite as good as [Mick] Jagger." He went on: "Look at some of his films and see how he moved. It’s astounding. And, boy, when he hit that stage, he worked an audience." This was during Bowie's coked up "Thin White Duke" period and this interview, plus a photo in which he appeared to be giving a Nazi salute when arriving at Victoria station in London (he claimed he was just waving at the fans), meant that it took years for the superstar to shake off accusations that he was a fascist sympathiser.

  7. "I want to be one of those people, be they writers, poets, musicians, who leaves clues for the next generation."

    Julian Casablancas of The Strokes in 2010
    Julian Casablancas of The Strokes in 2010. Picture: AP Photo/Brian Kersey

    So said Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas in 2001 at the outset of his career. "The really good people leave clues that help feed the human race." Have you had enough yet?

  8. "No one is probably going to believe it but he was the most influential Beatle."

    John and Yoko follow the most influential Beatle in 1975
    John and Yoko follow the most influential Beatle in 1975. Picture: Brad Elterman/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    Yoko told Rolling Stone this surprising news about Ringo Starr in 2015. Hmmm.

  9. "I'm the greatest rock and roll drummer on the planet and you suck."

    Green Day 2019
    Green Day 2019. Picture: Press/Pamela Littky

    Tre Cool on being Green Day's drummer

  10. "I have a zoo."

    Axl Rose performs at the Guns 'N' Roses 'Not In This Lifetime' Tour in Brisbane, 2017. He has a zoo!
    Axl Rose performs at the Guns 'N' Roses 'Not In This Lifetime' Tour in Brisbane, 2017. He has a zoo! Picture: Marc Grimwade/WireImage/Getty Images

    Axl Rose on the benefits of being a rock star as told to Jimmy Fallon in 2012.

More Features

See more More Features

Which of Queen's most famous songs did guitarist Brian May write?

Which Queen songs did Brian May write?

Nirvana's Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl on the morning of the Smells Like Teen Spirit shoot

Why Kurt Cobain didn't want to release Nirvana's Come As You Are as a single

Nirvana

Radio X's Women Who Rock playlist

Listen to the Radio X Women Who Rock playlist

Pink Floyd circa 1973: Rick Wright, David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Roger Waters.

10 things you didn't know about Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of The Moon album

Pink Floyd

Great Welsh Classic Rock artists: Badfinger (from Swansea); Bonnie Tyler (from Neath); Tom and Kelly Jones (from Treforest and Cwmaman); and The Alarm (from Rhyl).

The greatest ever Classic Rock songs from Wales

BRIT winners from across the years: Stereo MCs in 1994, Mick Cooke and Richard Colburn of Belle & Sebastian in 1999 and Eddie Reader in 1995.

10 BRIT Awards winners you may have forgotten