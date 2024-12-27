Listen to the very best of Radio X at New Year

Listen to the very best of Radio X at New Year's. Picture: Press

We have special editions of your favourite Radio X shows to see you into 2025. See the highlights from the schedule here.

Radio X Record Of The Year 2024

New Year's Eve, Tuesday 31st December, 1pm

Issy Panayis counts down the best songs of the year, as voted for by the Radio X listeners... including the all-important Number 1!

Listen to all the contenders at the Radio X Record Of The Year playlist on Global Player.

Listen to the Radio X Record Of The Year playlist here. Picture: Radio X

Chris Moyles' New Year's Eve Platinum Hour

New Year's Eve, Tuesday 31st December, 4pm

Actually, it's three hours of hand-picked tunes to get your NYE started.

Don't forget you can listen to the Platinum Hour Live Playlist whenever you want at Global Player.

The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour live playlist. Picture: Radio X

The Radio X New Year's Eve Indie Night

New Year's Eve, Tuesday 31st December from 7pm

Radio X has the soundtrack to your New Year's Eve as we see out 2024 and see in 2025. Rich Wolfenden takes you through until 11pm, then Sarah Gosling will ring in the New Year, with Nels Hylton taking up the reins at 1am.

Rich Wolfenden. Picture: Radio X

Radio X's Chilled New Year's Day

New Year's Day, Wednesday 1st January

Radio X eases you into the New Year with some laid back rock and acoustic tunes. Sophie Sveinsson kicks things off from 4am, with Polly James taking over at 8am, Adam Brown at 10am, Elspeth Piece at 1pm, Dan Gasser at 4pm and Rich Wolfenden at 7pm. Take it easy, you've got the whole year!

Don't forget, you can listen to Radio X Chilled all day every day on Global Player