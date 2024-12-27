Listen to the very best of Radio X at New Year
27 December 2024, 06:00
We have special editions of your favourite Radio X shows to see you into 2025. See the highlights from the schedule here.
Radio X Record Of The Year 2024
New Year's Eve, Tuesday 31st December, 1pm
Issy Panayis counts down the best songs of the year, as voted for by the Radio X listeners... including the all-important Number 1!
Listen to all the contenders at the Radio X Record Of The Year playlist on Global Player.
To listen live to Radio X on Alexa, just say "Alexa, Play Radio X".
- You can link your Global Player account to Alexa
- It's a quick one-time set up and will allow you to enjoy the full potential of Global Player on Alexa.
- To link your Global Player account with your Alexa account, simply say:
- "Alexa, ask Global Player to link my account”
- Just say "Alexa, Play Radio X" to listen live.
- Read more about linking your Global Player and Alexa accounts
Chris Moyles' New Year's Eve Platinum Hour
New Year's Eve, Tuesday 31st December, 4pm
Actually, it's three hours of hand-picked tunes to get your NYE started.
Don't forget you can listen to the Platinum Hour Live Playlist whenever you want at Global Player.
The Radio X New Year's Eve Indie Night
New Year's Eve, Tuesday 31st December from 7pm
Radio X has the soundtrack to your New Year's Eve as we see out 2024 and see in 2025. Rich Wolfenden takes you through until 11pm, then Sarah Gosling will ring in the New Year, with Nels Hylton taking up the reins at 1am.
Radio X's Chilled New Year's Day
New Year's Day, Wednesday 1st January
Radio X eases you into the New Year with some laid back rock and acoustic tunes. Sophie Sveinsson kicks things off from 4am, with Polly James taking over at 8am, Adam Brown at 10am, Elspeth Piece at 1pm, Dan Gasser at 4pm and Rich Wolfenden at 7pm. Take it easy, you've got the whole year!
Don't forget, you can listen to Radio X Chilled all day every day on Global Player