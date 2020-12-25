Nandi Bushell picks her favourite rock songs with Radio X's Toby Tarrant

Watch the 10-year-old drumming sensation take you through some of her most-loved anthems of all time.

Nandi Bushell took part in a special Christmas show with Toby Tarrant and took us through some of her most-loved rock songs.

The 10-year-old multi drumming sensation has had quite the year, and she graciously took time out of her busy schedule to take us through some of the epic anthems that she's loved to listen to AND learn.

It's been quite an unconventional year, but we're determined to keep lifting your spirits with an extra special festive treat, so watch Nandi and Toby in action in our above.

Nandi Bushell talks to Toby Tarrant. Picture: Radio X

In the special show, Nandi talks about the impact of THAT drum battle with Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl, how she felt when Muse praised her Hysteria cover, playing The O2 with Lenny Kravitz and what her friends think of it all at school.

Nandi - who's also pretty wicked at the bass - also reveals her love of skateboarding, explains how she manages to be so cool, shares her thoughts on Radio X presenter Johnny Vaughan and reveals who she wants to collab with one day!

Watch our video above or listen back to the full show on Global Player.

You can find Nandi on the following platforms:

Twitter: twitter.com/Nandi_Bushell

YouTube: youtube.com/Nandi Bushell

Facebook: facebook.com/NandiBushell

Instagram: instagram.com/nandi_bushell