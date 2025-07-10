Who played at Live Aid in 1985? The complete line-up and setlist from the iconic event

On Air Now
10 July 2025, 15:50 | Updated: 10 July 2025, 16:15
On Saturday, 13th July 1985, rock and pop music’s top table came together to raise money and awareness for the famine crisis then taking place in Ethiopia. Radio X looks back at the hugely influential set of gigs.
Of course, it all began at the end of 1984, when the Boomtown Rats frontman responded to a BBC news report about the famine in Ethiopia by making a star-studded charity record, Do They Know It's Christmas?
It was only a matter of time before the idea of a one-off fund-raising show was floated and it quickly became a reality. The gig took place at London's Wembley Stadium and Philadelphia's JFK Stadium on Saturday 13 July 1985.
Tickets for the Wembley show were priced at a very reasonable £5 - with a £20 chaity donation added on, of course. The crowds arrived at midday to watch Status Quo kick off proceedings. Hey, they were still quite big in '85.
Of course, the "square" royals couldn't be seen at such a hugely important event, so Charles and Di stepped up. Diana's favourite Elton John was on hand to perform, thank goodness.
We're trying to think of a photo that screams "1985" more than this shot of Phil and Gordon, but we admit - we're stumped. Collins, of course, would epitomise 1980s excess that day by jumping on Concorde and flying to the American leg of the show on the same day. Why not donate the ticket fare instead, Phil?
That weekend was very sunny in London, so someone had to break out the hosepipe.
Hard to imagine now, but Live Aid really put U2 on the world map. The band were due to play three songs kicking off with Sunday Bloody Sunday, but during Bad, the magnificently be-mulleted Bono went into the audience to dance with a female member of the crowd and they ran out of time. Oh, Bono.
Contrary to what the Bohemian Rhapsody film claims, Queen were not “rusty” and had just come off an enormous world tour in support of their album The Works. Playing Wembley was a walk in the park for Freddie Mercury, but the band surprised everyone by reminding them what a great live act Queen were and how many huge hits they had. Classic.
It would have been daunting for anyone to walk onto the Wembley stage after Freddie Mercury and co had just delivered the performance of a lifetime, but there was one artist who was more than up for the challenge: David Bowie.
Our hero, then in his "Serious Moonlight" bleached-blonde pomp, kicked off his set with the less-familiar TVC15, but followed it up with a handful of classics: Rebel Rebel, Modern Love and the all-time anthem, "Heroes".
An appearance by the surviving members of The 'Oo was a big deal at the time as they hadn't played in three years, although these days they seem to be a constant presence. However, technical difficulties marred their set and the TV feed cut out just as Roger Daltrey sang "Why don't you all fade away..."
After their rabble-rousing teenage anthem My Generation, the band played Pinball Wizard, the Quadrophenia classic Love Reign O'er Me and Won't Get Fooled Again.
Fab Macca also had a technical hitch - his microphone didn't work properly for the first verse of his version of the Beatles classic Let It Be. In fact, there were strong rumours the surving Beatles would get back together, but George Harrison sourly noted: "Paul didn't want me to sing on Let It Be ten years ago, why should he want me to sing on it now?"
Despite the egos, the technical challenges and dropping the F-bomb on live TV, Bob Geldof pulled it off and the Wembley leg ended with a rousing chorus of Do They Know Its Christmas? In July.
Meanwhile, over in Philadelphia... Sabbath crawled onstage at the unholy hour of 10am for a set of classics, clad in pure Spinal Tap threads.
Ms Ciccone's star was in the ascendent when Live Aid happened and she rolled out the hits Holiday and Into The Groove to prove it. Less successful at the time were off-the-boil Brit act The Thompson Twins, who Madge later joined for a cover of The Beatles' Revolution. Nile Rodgers also showed up, which was nice.
Perhaps the most notorious Live Aid set was for the reformed Led Zep, who enlisted a nervous Phil Collins to replace their late drummer John Bonham. Robert Plant was hoarse, Jimmy Page was out of tune and the band were under-rehearsed. They've never allowed the footage to be officially released. Ooops.
Sadly, Mick didn't team up with David Bowie for a chorus of Dancing In The Street, as he was on another continent entirely, but he did drag Tina on for an embarrassing version of the Stones standard It's Only Rock And Roll.
The Stones were out of action, so while Mick teamed up with Tina, Keef 'n' Ronnie backed the legendary Bob Dylan. Old Zimmerman made some comments criticising the event, inviting the Wrath Of Geldof, but the show ended nicely with a chorus of We Are The World.
Despite bruised egos, controversy and several notable no-shows (Prince and Michael Jackson to name but two), the event was a huge success and set the template for subsequent fund-raisers. Geldof's own website estimates that the shows raised £150 million for famine relief.