Who played at Live Aid in 1985? The complete line-up and setlist from the iconic event

On Saturday, 13th July 1985, rock and pop music’s top table came together to raise money and awareness for the famine crisis then taking place in Ethiopia. Radio X looks back at the hugely influential set of gigs.

Why did Live Aid happen? Of course, it all began at the end of 1984, when the Boomtown Rats frontman responded to a BBC news report about the famine in Ethiopia by making a star-studded charity record, Do They Know It's Christmas? Bod Geldof and Midge Ure launch the Band Aid single, Do They Know It's Christmas? in 1984. Picture: Larry Ellis/Express Newspapers/Getty Images

When did Live Aid take place? It was only a matter of time before the idea of a one-off fund-raising show was floated and it quickly became a reality. The gig took place at London's Wembley Stadium and Philadelphia's JFK Stadium on Saturday 13 July 1985. Live Aid at Wembley Stadium, 13 July 1985. Picture: Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo

How much were tickets for Live Aid? Tickets for the Wembley show were priced at a very reasonable £5 - with a £20 chaity donation added on, of course. The crowds arrived at midday to watch Status Quo kick off proceedings. Hey, they were still quite big in '85. An original ticket from Live Aid - now that's value for money... and you'd have been raising money for the Band Aid charity too. Picture: Alamy

Who were the royals at Live Aid? Of course, the "square" royals couldn't be seen at such a hugely important event, so Charles and Di stepped up. Diana's favourite Elton John was on hand to perform, thank goodness. The Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and Bob Geldof at Live Aid. Picture: AP Photo/Joe Schaber, File/Alamy

How did Phil Collins appear at both the UK and USA Live Aid? We're trying to think of a photo that screams "1985" more than this shot of Phil and Gordon, but we admit - we're stumped. Collins, of course, would epitomise 1980s excess that day by jumping on Concorde and flying to the American leg of the show on the same day. Why not donate the ticket fare instead, Phil? Phil Collins and Sting at Live Aid, 13 July 1985. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

What was the weather like at Live Aid? That weekend was very sunny in London, so someone had to break out the hosepipe. Live Aid Wembley Stadium - hosing down the crowds. Picture: PA Images / Alamy

What did U2 play at Live Aid? Hard to imagine now, but Live Aid really put U2 on the world map. The band were due to play three songs kicking off with Sunday Bloody Sunday, but during Bad, the magnificently be-mulleted Bono went into the audience to dance with a female member of the crowd and they ran out of time. Oh, Bono. Bono performs with U2 at Live Aid. Picture: Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy

What's the true story of Queen at Live Aid? Freddie Mercury during Queen's show-stopping set at Live Aid. Picture: Staff/Mirrorpix via Getty Images Contrary to what the Bohemian Rhapsody film claims, Queen were not “rusty” and had just come off an enormous world tour in support of their album The Works. Playing Wembley was a walk in the park for Freddie Mercury, but the band surprised everyone by reminding them what a great live act Queen were and how many huge hits they had. Classic.

Who followed Queen at Live Aid? David Bowie onstage at Live Aid, 13 July 1985. Picture: Sunday People/Mirrorpix/Getty Images It would have been daunting for anyone to walk onto the Wembley stage after Freddie Mercury and co had just delivered the performance of a lifetime, but there was one artist who was more than up for the challenge: David Bowie. Our hero, then in his "Serious Moonlight" bleached-blonde pomp, kicked off his set with the less-familiar TVC15, but followed it up with a handful of classics: Rebel Rebel, Modern Love and the all-time anthem, "Heroes".

What did The Who play at Live Aid? John Entwistle, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who at Live Aid, 1985. Picture: AP Photo/Alamy An appearance by the surviving members of The 'Oo was a big deal at the time as they hadn't played in three years, although these days they seem to be a constant presence. However, technical difficulties marred their set and the TV feed cut out just as Roger Daltrey sang "Why don't you all fade away..." After their rabble-rousing teenage anthem My Generation, the band played Pinball Wizard, the Quadrophenia classic Love Reign O'er Me and Won't Get Fooled Again.

What was Paul McCartney's technical problem at Live Aid? Paul McCartney salutes the Live Aid audience. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Fab Macca also had a technical hitch - his microphone didn't work properly for the first verse of his version of the Beatles classic Let It Be. In fact, there were strong rumours the surving Beatles would get back together, but George Harrison sourly noted: "Paul didn't want me to sing on Let It Be ten years ago, why should he want me to sing on it now?"

What was played at the Live Aid finale? Musicians gather on stage during the Live Aid concert held in London. Picture: Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo Despite the egos, the technical challenges and dropping the F-bomb on live TV, Bob Geldof pulled it off and the Wembley leg ended with a rousing chorus of Do They Know Its Christmas? In July.

Black Sabbath played the US leg of Live Aid Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath at Live Aid. Picture: AP Photo/Rusty Kenned/Alamy Meanwhile, over in Philadelphia... Sabbath crawled onstage at the unholy hour of 10am for a set of classics, clad in pure Spinal Tap threads.

Did Madonna play Live Aid? Madonna performs onstage at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia as part of the US leg of Live Aid. Picture: AP Photo/Amy Sancetta/Alamy Ms Ciccone's star was in the ascendent when Live Aid happened and she rolled out the hits Holiday and Into The Groove to prove it. Less successful at the time were off-the-boil Brit act The Thompson Twins, who Madge later joined for a cover of The Beatles' Revolution. Nile Rodgers also showed up, which was nice.

Led Zeppelin reformed for Live Aid Perhaps the most notorious Live Aid set was for the reformed Led Zep, who enlisted a nervous Phil Collins to replace their late drummer John Bonham. Robert Plant was hoarse, Jimmy Page was out of tune and the band were under-rehearsed. They've never allowed the footage to be officially released. Ooops. Robert Plant and Jimmy Page at Live Aid, July 1985. Picture: AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File/Alamy

Did Mick Jagger perform with David Bowie at Live Aid? Sadly, Mick didn't team up with David Bowie for a chorus of Dancing In The Street, as he was on another continent entirely, but he did drag Tina on for an embarrassing version of the Stones standard It's Only Rock And Roll. Mick Jagger and Tina Turner at Live Aid, 1985. Picture: AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy/Alamy

Did The Rolling Stones play Live Aid? The Stones were out of action, so while Mick teamed up with Tina, Keef 'n' Ronnie backed the legendary Bob Dylan. Old Zimmerman made some comments criticising the event, inviting the Wrath Of Geldof, but the show ended nicely with a chorus of We Are The World. Bob Dylan and Keith Richards at Live Aid, 1985. Picture: AP Photo/Amy Sancetta/Alamy